The mayor of Memphis, TN, Paul Young, discusses recent events that have threatened his family's security and the impact it's had on him.
Representation and Responsibility through Transparency
04/23/2026 | 11 mins.
Mayor Karen Bass of Los Angeles joins AAMA CEO, Phyllis Dickerson, and Victoria Thompson in a discussion about listening to diverse voices in her community, maintaining transparent communication, and upholding representation in her community.
Managing the Crises
04/16/2026 | 19 mins.
Mayor Brandon Johnson of Chicago joins the podcast to share his approach to crisis management, facing adversity, and remaining focused on what matters most.
Empowering Youth and the Next Generation of Civic Leaders
04/02/2026 | 19 mins.
Mayor Muriel Bowser of Washington, DC, AAMA CEO Phyllis Dickerson, and Victoria Thompson discuss creating resources that encourage youth development and how she’s working to prepare the next generation of civic leaders.
Repairing the Past, Building Tulsa’s Future
03/26/2026 | 22 mins.
Mayor Monroe Nichols of Tulsa, Oklahoma joins AAMA CEO Phyllis Dickerson and Victoria Thompson to reflect on the legacy of the Tulsa Race Massacre and discuss the city’s ongoing efforts to repair historic harm, support descendants of survivors, and improve quality of life across the community.
AAMA CEO Phyllis Dickerson hosts “Our Mayors Breaking it Down,” a podcast designed to share evidence-based insights and perspectives around AAMA’s policy pillars. New episodes will include mayors of large, medium, and rural cities who will discuss pathways to solutions for some of our most pressing problems.