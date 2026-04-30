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Our Mayors Breaking it Down
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Our Mayors Breaking it Down

African American Mayors Association
Government
Our Mayors Breaking it Down
Latest episode

28 episodes

  • Our Mayors Breaking it Down

    Leading Under Threat: Mayor Paul Young’s Story

    04/30/2026 | 14 mins.
    The mayor of Memphis, TN, Paul Young, discusses recent events that have threatened his family's security and the impact it's had on him.
  • Our Mayors Breaking it Down

    Representation and Responsibility through Transparency

    04/23/2026 | 11 mins.
    Mayor Karen Bass of Los Angeles joins AAMA CEO, Phyllis Dickerson, and Victoria Thompson in a discussion about listening to diverse voices in her community, maintaining transparent communication, and upholding representation in her community.
  • Our Mayors Breaking it Down

    Managing the Crises

    04/16/2026 | 19 mins.
    Mayor Brandon Johnson of Chicago joins the podcast to share his approach to crisis management, facing adversity, and remaining focused on what matters most.
  • Our Mayors Breaking it Down

    Empowering Youth and the Next Generation of Civic Leaders

    04/02/2026 | 19 mins.
    Mayor Muriel Bowser of Washington, DC, AAMA CEO Phyllis Dickerson, and Victoria Thompson discuss creating resources that encourage youth development and how she’s working to prepare the next generation of civic leaders.
  • Our Mayors Breaking it Down

    Repairing the Past, Building Tulsa’s Future

    03/26/2026 | 22 mins.
    Mayor Monroe Nichols of Tulsa, Oklahoma joins AAMA CEO Phyllis Dickerson and Victoria Thompson to reflect on the legacy of the Tulsa Race Massacre and discuss the city’s ongoing efforts to repair historic harm, support descendants of survivors, and improve quality of life across the community.

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About Our Mayors Breaking it Down

AAMA CEO Phyllis Dickerson hosts “Our Mayors Breaking it Down,” a podcast designed to share evidence-based insights and perspectives around AAMA’s policy pillars. New episodes will include mayors of large, medium, and rural cities who will discuss pathways to solutions for some of our most pressing problems.
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Government

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