Welcome to other futures. Big tech wants to control our future, but there are other paths we can choose instead. we bring together leading tech researchers, organizers, critics, and storytellers to help us imagine what more liberatory and human-centered tech futures could look like and how we can build them together.

Here We Go Again With Kal Penn

About other futures: tech, resistance & imagining otherwise

About other futures: tech, resistance & imagining otherwise

About other futures: tech, resistance & imagining otherwise