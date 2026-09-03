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other futures: tech, resistance & imagining otherwise
Dylan Thomas Doyle and Dylan Baker
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- Welcome to other futures. Big tech wants to control our future, but there are other paths we can choose instead. we bring together leading tech researchers, organizers, critics, and storytellers to help us imagine what more liberatory and human-centered tech futures could look like and how we can build them together.
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About other futures: tech, resistance & imagining otherwise
big tech wants to control our future, but there are other paths we can choose instead. on "other futures" we bring together leading tech researchers, organizers, critics, and storytellers to help us imagine what more liberatory and human-centered tech futures could look like—and how we can build them together. brought to you by DAIR and the All Tomorrows Institute.Podcast website
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other futures: tech, resistance & imagining otherwise
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