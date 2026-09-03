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other futures: tech, resistance & imagining otherwise
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other futures: tech, resistance & imagining otherwise

Dylan Thomas Doyle and Dylan Baker
Society & CultureTechnology
other futures: tech, resistance & imagining otherwise
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1 episodes

  • other futures: tech, resistance & imagining otherwise

    trailer: welcome to other futures

    08/26/2026 | 1 mins.
    Welcome to other futures. Big tech wants to control our future, but there are other paths we can choose instead. we bring together leading tech researchers, organizers, critics, and storytellers to help us imagine what more liberatory and human-centered tech futures could look like and how we can build them together.
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About other futures: tech, resistance & imagining otherwise
big tech wants to control our future, but there are other paths we can choose instead. on "other futures" we bring together leading tech researchers, organizers, critics, and storytellers to help us imagine what more liberatory and human-centered tech futures could look like—and how we can build them together. brought to you by DAIR and the All Tomorrows Institute.
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Society & CultureTechnology

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