122. Horse Protection Act Revisions: What You Need To Know
In this episode of On the Rail Podcast, we get into a complex and pressing topic: the Horse Protection Act and its implications for the horse industry.
We announce the winner of our weekly giveaway before introducing guest Kyle Elliott, a seasoned horse trainer from Tennessee. Kyle shares his extensive experience with the Tennessee Walking Horse industry and the intricacies of the Horse Protection Act, from its historical origins to its present-day enforcement and the upcoming revisions set to take effect in 2025.
The discussion highlights the inspection protocols, current enforcement methods, and the subjective nature of the inspections, emphasizing the potential impact on other horse breeds and disciplines. This episode brings to light the significance of equine welfare, the challenges of regulatory oversight, and the importance of understanding new legal requirements for the entire horse community.
Related Links/Products Mentioned:
-FAST, Inc. - Foundation for the Advancement & Support of the Tennessee Walking Show Horses
-Opes One - A boutique private wealth management firm in Dallas, TX serving clients nationwide
Connect with Kyle at [email protected].
00:00 Introduction and Giveaway Announcement
01:57 Guest Introduction: Kyle Elliott
04:43 Understanding the Horse Protection Act
07:15 Inspection Protocols and Challenges
19:08 Implications for the Stock Horse Industry
32:03 Revised Horse Protection Act: What's Changing?
35:54 The USDA's New Rulemaking Process
36:41 Implications for the Walking Horse Industry
39:07 Concerns About Subjective Inspections
40:48 Potential Pitfalls for Stock Horses
45:09 Inspection Protocols and Costs
48:11 Legal Challenges and Community Reactions
51:46 Advice for Stock Horse Owners
01:02:37 Final Thoughts and Contact Information
1:07:09
121. Cherishing Our Champions: Retirement Care with Walquist Quarter Horses
In this episode of the On the Rail Podcast, we introduce Cindy Walquist and her daughter Whitney Vicars from Walquist Quarter Horses.
They discuss their new initiative offering retirement boarding care for show horses, providing a much-needed solution for owners who cannot keep their retired horses at home.
The episode highlights their extensive experience in the horse industry and their comprehensive care services, including pasture and barn boarding, special care needs, and additional therapeutic services. They also touch upon their training business, lesson programs, and future expansion plans.
Tune in to learn more about their heartfelt mission to ensure show horses receive the care and attention they deserve in their golden years.
Connect with them:
Whitney - 817-240-7317
Cindy - 817-556-1552
Craig - 817-487-8720
Related Links/Products Mentioned:
-The Stamping Iron - Logos, Custom E-Commerce Storefront & More!
00:00 Introduction and Giveaway Announcement
01:43 Meet the Guests: Susan and Whitney
03:12 Walquist Quarter Horses: Services and Facilities
06:37 Retirement Program for Show Horses
10:37 Care Services and Options
18:56 Challenges and Considerations
33:01 Contact and Future Plans
42:35 Conclusion and Farewell
43:32
120. A Fit For Halter Repost
In this episode, we revisit a podcast recorded with Amy Zabel from Fit for Halter Podcast. The discussion revolves around the intricacies of the halter horse industry and podcasting.
Announcements for a podcast giveaway are made, and the episode then transitions to the Fit for Halter Podcast featuring us as guests. We delve into our podcasting journeys, the purpose of both our shows, and the impact they've had on the horse industry.
Various topics are covered, including the challenges of podcasting, balancing content, and the benefits and future of equine podcasting. We also share our experiences and advice for aspiring podcasters.
-Check out Fit For Halter Podcast!
00:00 Introduction and Podcast Repost Announcement
01:05 Weekly Giveaway Winner Announcement
02:14 Welcome to the Fit for Halter Podcast
02:59 Meet Liz Keller and Jenna Tolson
03:53 Liz Keller's Journey in the Horse Industry
05:12 Jenna Tolson's Journey in the Horse Industry
07:44 Starting the On the Rail Podcast
10:27 Challenges and Growth in Podcasting
22:43 Editing and Production Insights
28:22 Impact of the Podcast on the Horse Industry
45:35 Listener Engagement and Podcast Collaboration
46:32 Debunking Halter Horse Myths
47:29 Interview Highlights and Industry Insights
50:08 Halter vs. Performance: Bridging the Gap
52:30 Welcoming Environment in Halter Shows
53:36 Innovations and Trends in the Halter Industry
01:00:58 Challenges and Solutions in Halter Competitions
01:11:56 Podcasting Tips and Future Plans
01:22:02 Dream Interviews and Industry Icons
01:27:17 Connecting with On The Rail Podcast
1:30:14
119. Introducing The Show Hors-e Association
In this episode of the On The Rail Podcast, we introduce Rachael Landman, founder of the Show Hors-e Association, and Shannon Nenninger, a seasoned trainer.
The conversation dives into their new digital show association launched in August 2024, aimed at making equestrian competitions more accessible.
They discuss the Show Hors-e Association's mission to provide detailed, educational feedback from certified judges and their efforts to accommodate various equestrian disciplines.
The episode highlights the association's growing class offerings, and the introduction of a brand ambassador program. The guests provide insights on filming requirements and encourage community participation and feedback.
00:00 Introduction and Housekeeping
01:50 Meet the Guests: Rachael and Shannon
05:36 The Show Hors-e Association: Vision and Mission
11:55 How Digital Horse Shows Work
16:49 Class Offerings and Judges
22:59 Feedback and Future Plans
31:48 Publishing Showbills and Patterns
32:46 Pattern Complexity and Judge Expertise
34:02 Inclusivity and Participation Guidelines
36:03 Division Breakdown and Fees
38:25 Judges' Experience and Digital Future
43:49 4-H Sponsorship and Community Support
50:16 Brand Ambassador Program
53:41 Technical Aspects and Video Submissions
55:46 Joining and Participating in the Show Hors-e Association
58:48 Final Thoughts and Contact Information
1:01:30
118. Horse Care Synergy: Dentistry, Farriery, and More with Dr. Matt Wimer
In this episode, we welcome Dr. Matt Wimer, a veterinarian and journeyman farrier specializing in feet, teeth, chiropractic care, and nutrition for horses.
Dr. Wimer discusses the importance of integrating different aspects of horse care to achieve peak performance. He emphasizes the interconnectedness of hoof care, chiropractic adjustments, and dental health, sharing insights from his extensive experience.
Dr. Wimer also touches on his background, from growing up on a cattle ranch to working at the renowned Rood & Riddle Equine Hospital. The episode concludes with practical advice for horse owners on maintaining their equine athletes through a collaborative approach involving various specialists.
00:00 Introduction and Housekeeping
02:15 Meet Dr. Matt Wimer
02:52 Dr. Wimer's Journey: From Ranch to Veterinary Medicine
06:43 The Role of a Certified Journeyman Farrier
14:31 Integrating Services for Optimal Horse Performance
16:28 Understanding and Managing Common Hoof Issues
28:15 Specialized Shoeing Techniques
29:58 Exploring Hoof Care Options
30:22 Understanding Heel Elevation in Horses
31:06 Balancing Hoof Health: Heels vs. Toes
33:36 The Role of Chiropractic Care in Equine Health
36:31 Identifying Signs for Chiropractic Attention
38:06 Integrating Dentistry in Equine Care
39:53 Evaluating and Managing Equine Health
49:59 Innovations and Trends in Equine Care
55:50 Encouraging Youth Involvement in Equine Care
56:30 Conclusion and Contact Information
