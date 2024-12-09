120. A Fit For Halter Repost

In this episode, we revisit a podcast recorded with Amy Zabel from Fit for Halter Podcast. The discussion revolves around the intricacies of the halter horse industry and podcasting. Announcements for a podcast giveaway are made, and the episode then transitions to the Fit for Halter Podcast featuring us as guests. We delve into our podcasting journeys, the purpose of both our shows, and the impact they've had on the horse industry. Various topics are covered, including the challenges of podcasting, balancing content, and the benefits and future of equine podcasting. We also share our experiences and advice for aspiring podcasters. -Check out Fit For Halter Podcast! 00:00 Introduction and Podcast Repost Announcement 01:05 Weekly Giveaway Winner Announcement 02:14 Welcome to the Fit for Halter Podcast 02:59 Meet Liz Keller and Jenna Tolson 03:53 Liz Keller's Journey in the Horse Industry 05:12 Jenna Tolson's Journey in the Horse Industry 07:44 Starting the On the Rail Podcast 10:27 Challenges and Growth in Podcasting 22:43 Editing and Production Insights 28:22 Impact of the Podcast on the Horse Industry 45:35 Listener Engagement and Podcast Collaboration 46:32 Debunking Halter Horse Myths 47:29 Interview Highlights and Industry Insights 50:08 Halter vs. Performance: Bridging the Gap 52:30 Welcoming Environment in Halter Shows 53:36 Innovations and Trends in the Halter Industry 01:00:58 Challenges and Solutions in Halter Competitions 01:11:56 Podcasting Tips and Future Plans 01:22:02 Dream Interviews and Industry Icons 01:27:17 Connecting with On The Rail Podcast