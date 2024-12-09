Powered by RND
On The Rail

Liz & Jenna
Welcome to On The Rail, the podcast exclusively for stock horse show amateurs, by amateurs. Join our passionate co-hosts as we explore every facet of the indust...
  • 122. Horse Protection Act Revisions: What You Need To Know
    In this episode of On the Rail Podcast, we get into a complex and pressing topic: the Horse Protection Act and its implications for the horse industry. We announce the winner of our weekly giveaway before introducing guest Kyle Elliott, a seasoned horse trainer from Tennessee. Kyle shares his extensive experience with the Tennessee Walking Horse industry and the intricacies of the Horse Protection Act, from its historical origins to its present-day enforcement and the upcoming revisions set to take effect in 2025. The discussion highlights the inspection protocols, current enforcement methods, and the subjective nature of the inspections, emphasizing the potential impact on other horse breeds and disciplines. This episode brings to light the significance of equine welfare, the challenges of regulatory oversight, and the importance of understanding new legal requirements for the entire horse community. Related Links/Products Mentioned: -FAST, Inc. - Foundation for the Advancement & Support of the Tennessee Walking Show Horses -Opes One - A boutique private wealth management firm in Dallas, TX serving clients nationwide Connect with Kyle at [email protected]. 00:00 Introduction and Giveaway Announcement 01:57 Guest Introduction: Kyle Elliott 04:43 Understanding the Horse Protection Act 07:15 Inspection Protocols and Challenges 19:08 Implications for the Stock Horse Industry 32:03 Revised Horse Protection Act: What's Changing? 35:54 The USDA's New Rulemaking Process 36:41 Implications for the Walking Horse Industry 39:07 Concerns About Subjective Inspections 40:48 Potential Pitfalls for Stock Horses 45:09 Inspection Protocols and Costs 48:11 Legal Challenges and Community Reactions 51:46 Advice for Stock Horse Owners 01:02:37 Final Thoughts and Contact Information
    1:07:09
  • 121. Cherishing Our Champions: Retirement Care with Walquist Quarter Horses
    In this episode of the On the Rail Podcast, we introduce Cindy Walquist and her daughter Whitney Vicars from Walquist Quarter Horses. They discuss their new initiative offering retirement boarding care for show horses, providing a much-needed solution for owners who cannot keep their retired horses at home. The episode highlights their extensive experience in the horse industry and their comprehensive care services, including pasture and barn boarding, special care needs, and additional therapeutic services. They also touch upon their training business, lesson programs, and future expansion plans. Tune in to learn more about their heartfelt mission to ensure show horses receive the care and attention they deserve in their golden years. Connect with them: Whitney - 817-240-7317 Cindy - 817-556-1552 Craig - 817-487-8720 Related Links/Products Mentioned: -The Stamping Iron - Logos, Custom E-Commerce Storefront & More! 00:00 Introduction and Giveaway Announcement 01:43 Meet the Guests: Susan and Whitney 03:12 Walquist Quarter Horses: Services and Facilities 06:37 Retirement Program for Show Horses 10:37 Care Services and Options 18:56 Challenges and Considerations 33:01 Contact and Future Plans 42:35 Conclusion and Farewell
    43:32
  • 120. A Fit For Halter Repost
    In this episode, we revisit a podcast recorded with Amy Zabel from Fit for Halter Podcast. The discussion revolves around the intricacies of the halter horse industry and podcasting. Announcements for a podcast giveaway are made, and the episode then transitions to the Fit for Halter Podcast featuring us as guests. We delve into our podcasting journeys, the purpose of both our shows, and the impact they've had on the horse industry. Various topics are covered, including the challenges of podcasting, balancing content, and the benefits and future of equine podcasting. We also share our experiences and advice for aspiring podcasters. -Check out Fit For Halter Podcast! 00:00 Introduction and Podcast Repost Announcement 01:05 Weekly Giveaway Winner Announcement 02:14 Welcome to the Fit for Halter Podcast 02:59 Meet Liz Keller and Jenna Tolson 03:53 Liz Keller's Journey in the Horse Industry 05:12 Jenna Tolson's Journey in the Horse Industry 07:44 Starting the On the Rail Podcast 10:27 Challenges and Growth in Podcasting 22:43 Editing and Production Insights 28:22 Impact of the Podcast on the Horse Industry 45:35 Listener Engagement and Podcast Collaboration 46:32 Debunking Halter Horse Myths 47:29 Interview Highlights and Industry Insights 50:08 Halter vs. Performance: Bridging the Gap 52:30 Welcoming Environment in Halter Shows 53:36 Innovations and Trends in the Halter Industry 01:00:58 Challenges and Solutions in Halter Competitions 01:11:56 Podcasting Tips and Future Plans 01:22:02 Dream Interviews and Industry Icons 01:27:17 Connecting with On The Rail Podcast
    1:30:14
  • 119. Introducing The Show Hors-e Association
    In this episode of the On The Rail Podcast, we introduce Rachael Landman, founder of the Show Hors-e Association, and Shannon Nenninger, a seasoned trainer. The conversation dives into their new digital show association launched in August 2024, aimed at making equestrian competitions more accessible. They discuss the Show Hors-e Association's mission to provide detailed, educational feedback from certified judges and their efforts to accommodate various equestrian disciplines. The episode highlights the association's growing class offerings, and the introduction of a brand ambassador program. The guests provide insights on filming requirements and encourage community participation and feedback. 00:00 Introduction and Housekeeping 01:50 Meet the Guests: Rachael and Shannon 05:36 The Show Hors-e Association: Vision and Mission 11:55 How Digital Horse Shows Work 16:49 Class Offerings and Judges 22:59 Feedback and Future Plans 31:48 Publishing Showbills and Patterns 32:46 Pattern Complexity and Judge Expertise 34:02 Inclusivity and Participation Guidelines 36:03 Division Breakdown and Fees 38:25 Judges' Experience and Digital Future 43:49 4-H Sponsorship and Community Support 50:16 Brand Ambassador Program 53:41 Technical Aspects and Video Submissions 55:46 Joining and Participating in the Show Hors-e Association 58:48 Final Thoughts and Contact Information
    1:01:30
  • 118. Horse Care Synergy: Dentistry, Farriery, and More with Dr. Matt Wimer
    In this episode, we welcome Dr. Matt Wimer, a veterinarian and journeyman farrier specializing in feet, teeth, chiropractic care, and nutrition for horses. Dr. Wimer discusses the importance of integrating different aspects of horse care to achieve peak performance. He emphasizes the interconnectedness of hoof care, chiropractic adjustments, and dental health, sharing insights from his extensive experience. Dr. Wimer also touches on his background, from growing up on a cattle ranch to working at the renowned Rood & Riddle Equine Hospital. The episode concludes with practical advice for horse owners on maintaining their equine athletes through a collaborative approach involving various specialists. 00:00 Introduction and Housekeeping 02:15 Meet Dr. Matt Wimer 02:52 Dr. Wimer's Journey: From Ranch to Veterinary Medicine 06:43 The Role of a Certified Journeyman Farrier 14:31 Integrating Services for Optimal Horse Performance 16:28 Understanding and Managing Common Hoof Issues 28:15 Specialized Shoeing Techniques 29:58 Exploring Hoof Care Options 30:22 Understanding Heel Elevation in Horses 31:06 Balancing Hoof Health: Heels vs. Toes 33:36 The Role of Chiropractic Care in Equine Health 36:31 Identifying Signs for Chiropractic Attention 38:06 Integrating Dentistry in Equine Care 39:53 Evaluating and Managing Equine Health 49:59 Innovations and Trends in Equine Care 55:50 Encouraging Youth Involvement in Equine Care 56:30 Conclusion and Contact Information
    57:48

About On The Rail

Welcome to On The Rail, the podcast exclusively for stock horse show amateurs, by amateurs. Join our passionate co-hosts as we explore every facet of the industry we all love, with engaging interviews featuring top competitors, seasoned professionals, and the Associations themselves. From behind-the-scenes insights to discussions on showing, economic impacts, and more, we cover it all. Saddle up and tune in every Monday to join our fellow amateurs on this exciting journey!
