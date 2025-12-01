On The Bench: An FSU football podcast network

Florida State has reached the offseason, another crucial one for Mike Norvell after his fourth losing season in six years in Tallahassee. The Seminoles lost, 40-21, to a 4-8 Florida team to conclude the season with a 5-7 record. Florida running back Jadan Baugh ran for 266 yards, the second-most ever by a Gator. FSU was 2-7 in its final nine games.
This episode of On The Bench recaps the loss to the Gators and the season as a whole. The episode also discusses how FSU could approach front office changes, including some targets for the Seminoles' potentially restructured front office. Lastly, it provides the latest updates on recruiting with signing day just a couple of days away.
FSU vs UF Instant Reaction
OTB: Mike Norvell is here to stay
On Sunday, Florida State announced that Mike Norvell will continue as the head coach in 2026. The Seminoles are coming off a 21-11 loss at NC State, falling to 5-6 overall and finishing the ACC slate with a 2-6 conference record. FSU hasn't won at an opponent's stadium since 2023.
FSU's statement included votes of confidence from President Richard McCullough, Board of Trustees Chairman Peter Collins, and Athletic Director/VP Michael Alford.
This episode of On The Bench gives an immediate reaction to Florida State's decision and discusses how it affects the long-term outlook of the program.
NSFW Instant Reaction: FSU muffs away another road game
Special teams blunders cost Florida State yet again as they drop another road game against NC State.
OTB Roundtable: Weighing the whys and what comes next
Trey Rowland hosts an On The Bench Roundtable with Chris Nee, Brendan Sonnone, Zach Blostein, Coach AB, and Kevin Little. The guys weigh in on the direction of Florida State's football program and Mike Norvell's tenure. They discuss the many different angles of the current scenario and what comes next for the program.
