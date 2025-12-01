On The Bench: An FSU football podcast network

OTB: It is time to cover the offseason.

Florida State has reached the offseason, another crucial one for Mike Norvell after his fourth losing season in six years in Tallahassee. The Seminoles lost, 40-21, to a 4-8 Florida team to conclude the season with a 5-7 record. Florida running back Jadan Baugh ran for 266 yards, the second-most ever by a Gator. FSU was 2-7 in its final nine games. This episode of On The Bench recaps the loss to the Gators and the season as a whole. The episode also discusses how FSU could approach front office changes, including some targets for the Seminoles' potentially restructured front office. Lastly, it provides the latest updates on recruiting with signing day just a couple of days away.