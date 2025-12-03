Dropkick Murphys: 30 Years of Fighting Nazis, Now Taking on Trump

For three decades, the Dropkick Murphys have been the voice of working-class resistance. In this episode, Kris Goldsmith sits down with co-founder Ken Casey to talk about why the band has never backed down from calling out fascists, what it means to stand up to Trump today, and why so many punk bands have gone quiet. From punk anthems to political defiance, this is a conversation about the power of music, the cost of speaking out, and how to keep fighting.