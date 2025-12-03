Dropkick Murphys: 30 Years of Fighting Nazis, Now Taking on Trump
For three decades, the Dropkick Murphys have been the voice of working-class resistance. In this episode, Kris Goldsmith sits down with co-founder Ken Casey to talk about why the band has never backed down from calling out fascists, what it means to stand up to Trump today, and why so many punk bands have gone quiet. From punk anthems to political defiance, this is a conversation about the power of music, the cost of speaking out, and how to keep fighting.
Episode 1
Historian and veteran Tad Stoermer joins host Kris Goldsmith for the debut episode of On Offense. Together, they dig into the dangerous power of patriotic myth-making—like that in Ken Burns’ feel-good history—and how it’s left Americans unprepared to face modern authoritarianism.
They cover:– What the Founders really understood about tyranny– Why “defending democracy” isn’t enough– How weaponized nostalgia helps fascists win– What resistance actually looked like in early America
Episode 0
On Offense with Kris Goldsmith is a new podcast for anyone ready to fight for democracy and stand up to fascism. Hosted by U.S. Army combat veteran and antifascist investigator Kris Goldsmith, each episode goes inside extremist movements, breaks down how the far right is seizing power, and features frontline voices from the fight against authoritarianism.
Subscribe now wherever you get your podcasts.Watch full episodes right here on VALOR Media Network.Visit weareonoffense.com to learn more.
On Offense with Kris Goldsmith is a podcast about fighting for democracy and organizing against fascism. I’m a U.S. Army combat veteran, antifascist investigator, and founder of Task Force Butler and Veterans Fighting Fascism—and together with my guests, we bring a strategic, hard-hitting perspective to the most urgent threats facing America. We call it On Offense because defending democracy isn’t enough—we need to take the fight to the fascists. Each episode breaks down how everyday Americans can push back against authoritarianism—drawing on experience from the battlefield to the streets to the halls of power. This show is for anyone serious about building a pro-democracy movement that wins. No fluff. No fence-sitting. Just real talk from people who’ve been in the fight and aren’t backing down.