OU defense gives up big plays in 37-17 loss. On to big changes

The Sooners went into Baton Rouge expected to give LSU everything they wanted after a big win over Alabama last week. But as has happened with other road SEC contests, the Sooners let a productive first half give way to mistakes in the second half. That offense that looked so capable against Alabama disappeared. Jackson Arnold's legs kept things going for a while. But when the Sooners fell behind after a kickoff return for a touchdown and two long TD passes, OU's offensive line turned back into swiss cheese. Arnold couldn't find open receivers or didn't have time to scan the field for open receivers. The running game wasn't what we had seen building over the last month. And all of a sudden, the defense was giving up huge TD passes to a hobbled Garrett Nussmeier. But in the end, it was the end of a poor regular season. The bowl game will probably look like a mash unit after the transfer portal and players sitting out are known. But all eyes turn to OU's next offensive coordinator. The decision is expected to be known in the next few days. The gang talks about what they know on the process and what names they are hearing floating around. Come for the on the field football anger, stay for the more calm talk of the future and what is next for Brent Venables as he tries to right the ship and fix this OU football program. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices