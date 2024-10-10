OU defense gives up big plays in 37-17 loss. On to big changes
The Sooners went into Baton Rouge expected to give LSU everything they wanted after a big win over Alabama last week. But as has happened with other road SEC contests, the Sooners let a productive first half give way to mistakes in the second half. That offense that looked so capable against Alabama disappeared. Jackson Arnold's legs kept things going for a while. But when the Sooners fell behind after a kickoff return for a touchdown and two long TD passes, OU's offensive line turned back into swiss cheese. Arnold couldn't find open receivers or didn't have time to scan the field for open receivers. The running game wasn't what we had seen building over the last month. And all of a sudden, the defense was giving up huge TD passes to a hobbled Garrett Nussmeier. But in the end, it was the end of a poor regular season. The bowl game will probably look like a mash unit after the transfer portal and players sitting out are known. But all eyes turn to OU's next offensive coordinator. The decision is expected to be known in the next few days. The gang talks about what they know on the process and what names they are hearing floating around. Come for the on the field football anger, stay for the more calm talk of the future and what is next for Brent Venables as he tries to right the ship and fix this OU football program.
1:20:21
Sooners beat Bama 24-3 giving Venables a signature SEC win
Oklahoma beats Alabama 24-3 and we could not be more shocked and surprised. The gang was there for the field storming through the postgame press conferences and have a lot to talk about. What does this win mean for the future of recruiting and the attractiveness of the offensive coordinator search? Does it take some heat off of Brent Venables for another year? And how could this affect recruiting? Michael Fasusi still hasn't decommitted from the Sooners. What it must of been like to see that score from Austin? The Sooners may not have fixed everything, but this team has developed physicality that is winning battles against some of the SEC's best. And Xavier Robinson took another massive leap tonight. Jackson Arnold's future? We had a chance to catch up with him to take his temperature on what the future holds. And plenty of breakdown from a defense that was just dominant from beginning to end for the first time this season. It's time to try on happy Sooner fans. Let's go!
1:19:39
U40: How much damage did this Missouri disaster do?
The Sooners held a 23-16 lead with 2:00 remaining in their matchup with Missouri. All they needed was one more defensive stop. It never came. And then Jackson Arnold fumbled the ball and Missouri scooped and scored to take an improbable 30-26 lead. The people are gonna want answers. Carey, Eddie and George broke down how they saw this game, the issues, the people responsible for the loss and where this program goes from here. You don't want to miss it. George actually quit the pod at one point. Carey needed to edit a lot of f-bombs after it was all over. What the hell? Running back rotation? Receiver rotation? Arnold's confidence? The offensive gameplan? OU's collapse on defense? How much is Brent Venables responsible for? Is his job on the line? We break it all down now on the Eskridge Lexus Postgame Podcast.
* Eskridge Lexus is the presenting sponsor for the Postgame podcast. They are offering $1000 off any new or pre-owned Lexus when you tell them you are a Scooper. Go check out their inventory at https://www.EskridgeLexus.com or give them a call today at 405-755-9000 for a great deal on a new Lexus. They are the official travel partner of SoonerScoop.com and Carey and Eddie love their Lexus vehicles.
1:00:28
Eskridge Lexus Postgame: What we take from OU's 59-14 win over Maine
Oklahoma beats Maine 59-14 and we honestly are trying to figure out what to make of it. The offense built on their run game after last week's success against Ole Miss a week ago. Jovantae Barnes had a career day with 203 yards on the ground and is starting to show the reason he was so highly thought of even after battling injuries earlier in his career. Jackson Arnold came up with explosive plays in the passing game, including a 90-yard TD pass to J.J. Hester. The longest ever by an OU receiver on Owen Field. The defense gave up a drive early but stiffened mightily until late in the game. What does this performance mean moving forward for the Sooners as they get back to SEC play next week against Missouri. Bowl eligibility is on the line as well. A lot of time for youngsters on the offensive line, new combinations in the secondary... There is no shortage of things to breakdown from a day full of playing time for those deeper down on the roster.
1:03:38
Are we more or less upset after this loss to Ole Miss?
The Sooners headed to Ole Miss down a 20-point underdog. No one expected the Sooners to bring home a win, but they entered halftime with a 14-10 lead after Jackson Arnold and the OU offense put together a couple of methodical drives and the defense turned back the Rebels time and time again. But the second half was a different story. An offensive line that played their best half since starting SEC play, fell apart. They collapsed. And OU's chances at winning went with it. A couple of busts in the OU defensive secondary helped Jaxon Dart and the Ole Miss offense take the lead. And Jackson Arnold ended up being sacked 10 times on the day. All of this coming on the heels of Joe Jon Finley taking over as the offensive playcaller after Seth Littrell was fired following the loss to South Carolina. There were positives. There were negatives. And the Sooners now must move forward wondering if this thing is ever going to look like something heading in the right direction.
