Off the Wire: A Play by Play on Cybersecurity and Technology Issues

E31- Should I stay or should I go......away from Vmware?

VMware vs. Nutanix: Making the Right Virtualization Choice for Your Business In this episode of 'Off the Wire,' we dive into a major decision facing businesses of all sizes: should you continue using VMware or explore alternatives like Nutanix? With VMware's recent acquisition by Broadcom and subsequent pricing changes, enterprises are re-evaluating their virtualization strategies. Hosts Anthony and Tanner are joined by two special guests: Devin Costa from Jones Onslow EMC and Ben Hubbard from Flint EMC. Devin and Ben share their experiences and insights on sticking with VMware versus transitioning to Nutanix. They discuss pros and cons, cost implications, support structures, and the future of virtualization in their respective organizations. Whether you are contemplating a move or seeking to optimize your current setup, this episode provides valuable perspectives to guide your decision-making process. Don't forget to subscribe, leave a review, and share this episode if you find it helpful! 00:00 Introduction and Topic Overview 00:57 VMware's Acquisition by Broadcom 01:39 Guest Introductions: Devin Costa and Ben Hubbard 03:11 Ben Hubbard's Experience with VMware 09:32 Devin Costa's Experience with Nutanix 14:12 Comparing Costs and Decision-Making Processes 18:03 Future Hardware and Cloud Considerations 26:34 Exploring Cloud Solutions for Disaster Recovery 27:03 The Importance of Virtualization in Modern Infrastructure 27:55 Challenges and Benefits of Virtualization 31:09 Learning and Transitioning to New Virtualization Platforms 33:12 Support Experiences with VMware and Nutanix 40:02 Concerns About Future Price Increases 45:36 Advice for Organizations Considering Virtualization Options 51:53 Final Thoughts and Leadership Insights