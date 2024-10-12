Powered by RND
PodcastsTechnologyOff the Wire: A Play by Play on Cybersecurity and Technology Issues
Listen to Off the Wire: A Play by Play on Cybersecurity and Technology Issues in the App
Listen to Off the Wire: A Play by Play on Cybersecurity and Technology Issues in the App
(36,319)(250,152)
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Download for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play Store

Off the Wire: A Play by Play on Cybersecurity and Technology Issues

Podcast Off the Wire: A Play by Play on Cybersecurity and Technology Issues
Anthony Kent & Tanner Greer
A bi-weekly podcast that helps you curb cybersecurity risk and tackle technology challenges
TechnologyBusiness

Available Episodes

5 of 38
  • E35 - Mastering IT Project Management: Tips and Tools for Success
    Mastering IT Project Management: Tips and Tools for Success Welcome to Off the Wire, the podcast dedicated to helping you manage cybersecurity risks and tackle technology challenges. In this episode, hosts Tanner and Anthony dive deep into the world of project management, specifically IT project management. They begin by recounting their experiences and the critical importance of having clear goals, plans, and user buy-in to make projects successful. They discuss the significance of strong communication, flexibility, and involving end-users in the process for better outcomes. The episode also covers evaluating project management tools such as ClickUp, Asana, and Smartsheet, along with practical tips and tricks to improve project management in your organization. Lastly, the hosts emphasize the need for continuous improvement and leveraging the strengths of your team members. Join Tanner and Anthony as they share valuable insights and real-life experiences to help you master IT project management. 00:00 Introduction to Off The Wire Podcast 00:59 Upcoming Conferences and Events 02:42 Diving into IT Project Management 04:14 Defining Project Success 06:37 Challenges and Lessons in Project Management 16:51 Current Project Management Practices 26:41 Scoring Vendor Demos 28:15 Project Management Tools Overview 30:03 Choosing the Right Tool 33:14 Implementing ClickUp 39:56 Virtual vs. In-Person Meetings 41:08 Effective Communication Strategies 45:03 Cybersecurity in Projects 47:00 Improving Project Management 49:43 Final Thoughts and Wrap-Up
    --------  
    52:15
  • E34 - The Human Side of Cybersecurity: Building a Resilient Security Culture with Fletus Poston
    Building a Lasting Security Culture in Your Organization In this episode, hosts Tanner and Anthony, sit down with special guest Fletus Poston, a senior manager of security operations at CrashPlan, to discuss the creation and sustainment of a strong security culture within an organization. Fletus shares his extensive cybersecurity experience and emphasizes a human-centric approach to security.  See more from Fletus on his channel: https://youtube.com/@fletusposton?si=OXDTXSBLDgx_jb63 00:00 Introduction to Off The Wire Podcast 00:20 Creating a Lasting Security Culture 00:53 Meet Fletus Poston: A Journey in Cybersecurity 02:34 The Human Element in Security 03:42 Real-World Security Scenarios 07:15 Building a Security Culture in Organizations 08:49 Practical Steps for Enhancing Security 14:23 Effective Communication in Security 23:32 Building Security Champions 23:47 Practical Security Tips for Different Roles 24:50 Creating a Security-Conscious Culture 25:41 Engaging the Board and Leadership 33:35 Gamification and Creative Training Methods 39:06 Mentorship and Knowledge Sharing 42:54 Final Thoughts and Contact Information
    --------  
    44:05
  • E33 - Hackers Love OT - Here's How to Keep Them Out!
    Protecting Operational Technology Systems: Tips, Tricks, and Insights In this episode of Off the Wire, Tanner and Anthony dive deep into the world of operational technology (OT) systems, discussing what they are, their importance in various industries, and how to protect them effectively. The duo covers the significance of reliable hardware and software controls, referencing the infamous Stuxnet incident as a wake-up call for OT security. They outline critical controls and practical tips for safeguarding OT environments, from network segmentation to passive monitoring and endpoint security. Tune in to learn actionable strategies to secure your OT systems and ensure operational reliability. 00:00 Introduction and Subscription Request 00:48 Understanding Operational Technology (OT) 02:07 The Importance of OT Security 04:56 Common OT Security Issues 11:13 Critical Controls for OT Security 15:02 Practical Tips for OT Security 25:12 Final Thoughts and Collaboration 26:55 Conclusion and Contact Information
    --------  
    27:14
  • E32 - Our Rules for Hardware Purchases: How We Pick Tech!
    Off the Wire: Exploring Tech Hardware Refreshes and Efficient Setups Join Anthony and Tanner in this insightful episode of Off the Wire as they discuss their philosophies on tech hardware, life cycles, and share their experiences with new tech devices. Whether it's choosing between desktops, laptops, iPads, smartphones, or even drones, Anthony and Tanner cover it all with real-world examples and helpful tips. Don’t miss out on their recommendations for reliable docking stations, innovative conference room setups, and how to handle surplus equipment. Tune in for a comprehensive guide to tech hardware that will help you make informed choices for your setups. 00:00 Introduction and Podcast Promotion 01:12 Philosophy on Hardware 02:09 Experiences with Different Brands 03:26 Desktop and Laptop Preferences 04:01 Challenges with Micro Form Factor PCs 07:58 Memory and Storage Specifications 14:19 Rugged Machines for Field Work 17:41 Monitor Setups and Preferences 21:30 Mobile Devices and iPads 26:36 Device Longevity and Battery Life 26:41 Company Policy on Device Rotation 27:48 Carrier Choices and Coverage 28:10 Private Networks and Device Restrictions 29:03 iPads and Cellular Service 29:39 Company Phones vs. Personal Phones 31:50 Managing Old Equipment 33:14 Internal Auction System 34:39 New Hardware Purchases 35:14 Docking Stations and Conference Room Equipment 41:24 Monitors with Built-in Docking Stations 45:30 Remarkable Tablets for Note-Taking 47:30 Drone Usage and Recommendations 50:51 Final Thoughts and Recommendations
    --------  
    52:51
  • E31- Should I stay or should I go......away from Vmware?
    VMware vs. Nutanix: Making the Right Virtualization Choice for Your Business In this episode of 'Off the Wire,' we dive into a major decision facing businesses of all sizes: should you continue using VMware or explore alternatives like Nutanix? With VMware's recent acquisition by Broadcom and subsequent pricing changes, enterprises are re-evaluating their virtualization strategies. Hosts Anthony and Tanner are joined by two special guests: Devin Costa from Jones Onslow EMC and Ben Hubbard from Flint EMC. Devin and Ben share their experiences and insights on sticking with VMware versus transitioning to Nutanix. They discuss pros and cons, cost implications, support structures, and the future of virtualization in their respective organizations. Whether you are contemplating a move or seeking to optimize your current setup, this episode provides valuable perspectives to guide your decision-making process. Don't forget to subscribe, leave a review, and share this episode if you find it helpful! 00:00 Introduction and Topic Overview 00:57 VMware's Acquisition by Broadcom 01:39 Guest Introductions: Devin Costa and Ben Hubbard 03:11 Ben Hubbard's Experience with VMware 09:32 Devin Costa's Experience with Nutanix 14:12 Comparing Costs and Decision-Making Processes 18:03 Future Hardware and Cloud Considerations 26:34 Exploring Cloud Solutions for Disaster Recovery 27:03 The Importance of Virtualization in Modern Infrastructure 27:55 Challenges and Benefits of Virtualization 31:09 Learning and Transitioning to New Virtualization Platforms 33:12 Support Experiences with VMware and Nutanix 40:02 Concerns About Future Price Increases 45:36 Advice for Organizations Considering Virtualization Options 51:53 Final Thoughts and Leadership Insights
    --------  
    53:52

More Technology podcasts

Trending Technology podcasts

About Off the Wire: A Play by Play on Cybersecurity and Technology Issues

A bi-weekly podcast that helps you curb cybersecurity risk and tackle technology challenges
Podcast website

Listen to Off the Wire: A Play by Play on Cybersecurity and Technology Issues, DGTL Voices with Ed Marx and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app

Get the free radio.net app

  • Stations and podcasts to bookmark
  • Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
  • Supports Carplay & Android Auto
  • Many other app features
Open app
Company
Legal
Service
Apps
Social
Radio USA
v7.10.0 | © 2007-2025 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 3/13/2025 - 12:23:46 AM