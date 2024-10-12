Off the Wire: A Play by Play on Cybersecurity and Technology Issues

E35 - Mastering IT Project Management: Tips and Tools for Success
Mastering IT Project Management: Tips and Tools for Success
Welcome to Off the Wire, the podcast dedicated to helping you manage cybersecurity risks and tackle technology challenges. In this episode, hosts Tanner and Anthony dive deep into the world of project management, specifically IT project management. They begin by recounting their experiences and the critical importance of having clear goals, plans, and user buy-in to make projects successful. They discuss the significance of strong communication, flexibility, and involving end-users in the process for better outcomes.
The episode also covers evaluating project management tools such as ClickUp, Asana, and Smartsheet, along with practical tips and tricks to improve project management in your organization. Lastly, the hosts emphasize the need for continuous improvement and leveraging the strengths of your team members. Join Tanner and Anthony as they share valuable insights and real-life experiences to help you master IT project management.
00:00 Introduction to Off The Wire Podcast
00:59 Upcoming Conferences and Events
02:42 Diving into IT Project Management
04:14 Defining Project Success
06:37 Challenges and Lessons in Project Management
16:51 Current Project Management Practices
26:41 Scoring Vendor Demos
28:15 Project Management Tools Overview
30:03 Choosing the Right Tool
33:14 Implementing ClickUp
39:56 Virtual vs. In-Person Meetings
41:08 Effective Communication Strategies
45:03 Cybersecurity in Projects
47:00 Improving Project Management
49:43 Final Thoughts and Wrap-Up
--------
52:15
E34 - The Human Side of Cybersecurity: Building a Resilient Security Culture with Fletus Poston
Building a Lasting Security Culture in Your Organization
In this episode, hosts Tanner and Anthony, sit down with special guest Fletus Poston, a senior manager of security operations at CrashPlan, to discuss the creation and sustainment of a strong security culture within an organization.
Fletus shares his extensive cybersecurity experience and emphasizes a human-centric approach to security.
See more from Fletus on his channel:
https://youtube.com/@fletusposton?si=OXDTXSBLDgx_jb63
00:00 Introduction to Off The Wire Podcast
00:20 Creating a Lasting Security Culture
00:53 Meet Fletus Poston: A Journey in Cybersecurity
02:34 The Human Element in Security
03:42 Real-World Security Scenarios
07:15 Building a Security Culture in Organizations
08:49 Practical Steps for Enhancing Security
14:23 Effective Communication in Security
23:32 Building Security Champions
23:47 Practical Security Tips for Different Roles
24:50 Creating a Security-Conscious Culture
25:41 Engaging the Board and Leadership
33:35 Gamification and Creative Training Methods
39:06 Mentorship and Knowledge Sharing
42:54 Final Thoughts and Contact Information
--------
44:05
E33 - Hackers Love OT - Here's How to Keep Them Out!
Protecting Operational Technology Systems: Tips, Tricks, and Insights
In this episode of Off the Wire, Tanner and Anthony dive deep into the world of operational technology (OT) systems, discussing what they are, their importance in various industries, and how to protect them effectively. The duo covers the significance of reliable hardware and software controls, referencing the infamous Stuxnet incident as a wake-up call for OT security. They outline critical controls and practical tips for safeguarding OT environments, from network segmentation to passive monitoring and endpoint security. Tune in to learn actionable strategies to secure your OT systems and ensure operational reliability.
00:00 Introduction and Subscription Request
00:48 Understanding Operational Technology (OT)
02:07 The Importance of OT Security
04:56 Common OT Security Issues
11:13 Critical Controls for OT Security
15:02 Practical Tips for OT Security
25:12 Final Thoughts and Collaboration
26:55 Conclusion and Contact Information
--------
27:14
E32 - Our Rules for Hardware Purchases: How We Pick Tech!
Off the Wire: Exploring Tech Hardware Refreshes and Efficient Setups
Join Anthony and Tanner in this insightful episode of Off the Wire as they discuss their philosophies on tech hardware, life cycles, and share their experiences with new tech devices. Whether it's choosing between desktops, laptops, iPads, smartphones, or even drones, Anthony and Tanner cover it all with real-world examples and helpful tips. Don’t miss out on their recommendations for reliable docking stations, innovative conference room setups, and how to handle surplus equipment. Tune in for a comprehensive guide to tech hardware that will help you make informed choices for your setups.
00:00 Introduction and Podcast Promotion
01:12 Philosophy on Hardware
02:09 Experiences with Different Brands
03:26 Desktop and Laptop Preferences
04:01 Challenges with Micro Form Factor PCs
07:58 Memory and Storage Specifications
14:19 Rugged Machines for Field Work
17:41 Monitor Setups and Preferences
21:30 Mobile Devices and iPads
26:36 Device Longevity and Battery Life
26:41 Company Policy on Device Rotation
27:48 Carrier Choices and Coverage
28:10 Private Networks and Device Restrictions
29:03 iPads and Cellular Service
29:39 Company Phones vs. Personal Phones
31:50 Managing Old Equipment
33:14 Internal Auction System
34:39 New Hardware Purchases
35:14 Docking Stations and Conference Room Equipment
41:24 Monitors with Built-in Docking Stations
45:30 Remarkable Tablets for Note-Taking
47:30 Drone Usage and Recommendations
50:51 Final Thoughts and Recommendations
--------
52:51
E31- Should I stay or should I go......away from Vmware?
VMware vs. Nutanix: Making the Right Virtualization Choice for Your Business
In this episode of 'Off the Wire,' we dive into a major decision facing businesses of all sizes: should you continue using VMware or explore alternatives like Nutanix? With VMware's recent acquisition by Broadcom and subsequent pricing changes, enterprises are re-evaluating their virtualization strategies. Hosts Anthony and Tanner are joined by two special guests: Devin Costa from Jones Onslow EMC and Ben Hubbard from Flint EMC. Devin and Ben share their experiences and insights on sticking with VMware versus transitioning to Nutanix. They discuss pros and cons, cost implications, support structures, and the future of virtualization in their respective organizations. Whether you are contemplating a move or seeking to optimize your current setup, this episode provides valuable perspectives to guide your decision-making process. Don't forget to subscribe, leave a review, and share this episode if you find it helpful!
00:00 Introduction and Topic Overview
00:57 VMware's Acquisition by Broadcom
01:39 Guest Introductions: Devin Costa and Ben Hubbard
03:11 Ben Hubbard's Experience with VMware
09:32 Devin Costa's Experience with Nutanix
14:12 Comparing Costs and Decision-Making Processes
18:03 Future Hardware and Cloud Considerations
26:34 Exploring Cloud Solutions for Disaster Recovery
27:03 The Importance of Virtualization in Modern Infrastructure
27:55 Challenges and Benefits of Virtualization
31:09 Learning and Transitioning to New Virtualization Platforms
33:12 Support Experiences with VMware and Nutanix
40:02 Concerns About Future Price Increases
45:36 Advice for Organizations Considering Virtualization Options
51:53 Final Thoughts and Leadership Insights