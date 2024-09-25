If you know S.E. at all you'll know that Bravo is her happy place. And she's not alone. The Bravo network of Housewives and reality TV shows is a joy destination for its diverse community of fans who look to it as an escape from whatever ails them. S.E. sits down with Bravo King Andy Cohen to talk about what it's like to be at the center of that joy and how he got there in the first place. They also talk about parenting, his own parenting models and what little Andy was like growing up. And don't worry, there's plenty of Bravo goss throughout! See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
--------
46:10
Molly Jong-Fast: You can’t be a good communist and live in CT
This week, S.E. chats with friend, author, journalist, political analyst (honestly, so many things) Molly Jong-Fast. S.E. and Molly talk about the last days of magazines, making friends in cable news, and how not to be the person other people complain to their therapist about. The pair also dive into Molly’s literary family, her grandfather the communist, her mother’s complicated ambitions, and some very stubborn family grudges. And then of course, the conversation wraps with a lightning round covering everything from the worst fashion trends today to Molly’s pick for the best novel of the 21st century.See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
--------
49:17
Politicians are people, too
It’s a two-fer on Off the Cupp! S.E. sits down with two friends — who happen to be politicians — Rep. Eric Swalwell and former congressman Adam Kinzinger. S.E. and Rep. Swalwell talk about his childhood, growing up the son of a cop and the oldest of four active boys and how the pressures of sibling rivalry sent him on a different path. Adam Kinzinger and S.E. talk about the trills and fears of flying airplanes, how he manages an intense fissure in his family, and in a fitting lightning round, Kinzinger is forced to choose between two beloved action aviator movies (can you guess which?).See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
--------
56:41
Larry Wilmore: The hardest working guy who doesn’t work
This week, S.E. talks to one of her favorite people, the multi-hyphenate comedian, writer and award-winning producer Larry Wilmore! S.E. and Larry talk about developing shows in a changed media landscape, the ways Larry has experimented with comedy over the years, and how he got his start in some of S.E.'s favorite sitcoms of all time (can you guess which?). Larry also dives into family life — the ways in which he has supported those who have struggled with mental health, how he has adjusted to a new normal with his family, growing up with some of the funniest people he's ever known, and the kind of a dad he is to his own kids. S.E. wraps it all up with a Larry Wilmore-themed quiz!See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
--------
47:26
Henry Winkler and taking the leap
It’s the Fonz! On this episode of Off the Cupp, S.E. talks with Henry Winkler about his unlikely path from a dyslexic “bad student” from New York City to the Yale School of Drama, how Arthur Fonzarelli came to be and how Henry reinvented himself after Happy Days came to an end. In fact, the character actor, writer, children’s book author (and so much more) has made a career out of surprising turns and reinvention (from “Scream” to “Arrested Development”). He talks to S.E. about finding the courage to try something new, grounding himself in his family, battling insecurities and his mental health journey. Before a Fonzie-themed quiz, S.E. and Henry bond over their love of fishing and plan a trip with their favorite celebrity fisherperson. See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
S.E. Cupp needs a break -- from the news, from politics, from the triggering headlines and heated discussions … from the mental load of it all. Off the Cupp is just that. It’s a place to get loose and personal, to talk about what’s going on in our lives - beyond (and, yes, maybe because of) the news. Through a lens of mental health, S.E. invites her famous guests — celebrities, athletes, authors, journalists, politicians, reality stars — to share their life stories, their trials and tribulations and to talk about what it’s like living in this world, even when this world can feel like a lot.