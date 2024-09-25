Andy Cohen: Bravo King, joy builder

If you know S.E. at all you'll know that Bravo is her happy place. And she's not alone. The Bravo network of Housewives and reality TV shows is a joy destination for its diverse community of fans who look to it as an escape from whatever ails them. S.E. sits down with Bravo King Andy Cohen to talk about what it's like to be at the center of that joy and how he got there in the first place. They also talk about parenting, his own parenting models and what little Andy was like growing up. And don't worry, there's plenty of Bravo goss throughout! See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.