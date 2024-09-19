How to Get Real With Yourself for a Better 2025 (My Life Audit)

#178. Improving your every day starts with acknowledging where you are right now. I like to start each year with a deep look in the metaphorical mirror, so I know exactly where I am and where I'm wanting to go. I'm walking through my very transparent life audit, and sharing the mindset, habits, & tools I'm planning on implementing in my life to make 2025 the best year yet.