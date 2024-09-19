How to Get Real With Yourself for a Better 2025 (My Life Audit)
#178. Improving your every day starts with acknowledging where you are right now. I like to start each year with a deep look in the metaphorical mirror, so I know exactly where I am and where I’m wanting to go. I’m walking through my very transparent life audit, and sharing the mindset, habits, & tools I’m planning on implementing in my life to make 2025 the best year yet. FOLLOW PAYTON:https://instagram.com/paytonsartain https://www.tiktok.com/@paytonsartain https://youtube.com/c/paytonsartainhhhttps://amazon.com/shop/paytonsartain https://pinterest.com/paytonsartain SUBMIT TO NOTE TO SELF:→ Ask P: Advice Column: https://forms.gle/avvSu4ibYygZP5rq8 → Simple Pleasures: https://forms.gle/PFmEU9BFRtyE7Dt57 → Your ICKS: https://forms.gle/pgcr9LhmyyvyAyVk7→ Most Embarrassing Stories: https://forms.gle/qpZBp9bxdcH77Utf8→ Little Acts of Love: https://forms.gle/ReEoo6HBoC4QspQs9→ Juicy Confessions: https://forms.gle/Uuz5KdUkC4c3NnFw5Episode Sponsors:EXCLUSIVE $100 OFF OFFER FOR NOTE TO SELF LISTENERS. GET $100 WHEN YOU SCHEDULE AT IDEAL.VIP/NOTE.Exclusively for Note to Self listeners, Society De La Rassi is offering 15% off your order with the code NOTETOSELF. Visit societydelarassi.com to place your order.Produced by Dear MediaSee Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
--------
1:00:13
Your Hormone Health Playbook for 2025, with Rachel Blank, Founder & CEO of Allara Health
#177. I’m sitting down with the founder & CEO of Allara Health, a women’s virtual care platform that provides personalized treatment for chronic hormonal, metabolic, and gynecological conditions, Rachel Blank. Rachel created Allara Health out of necessity, as dealing with her own health struggles revealed the obvious gaps in traditional healthcare’s ability to treat these conditions. This episode is for anyone looking to take control of their hormone health in 2025 and beyond. FOLLOW PAYTON:https://instagram.com/paytonsartain https://www.tiktok.com/@paytonsartain https://youtube.com/c/paytonsartainhhhttps://amazon.com/shop/paytonsartain https://pinterest.com/paytonsartain SUBMIT TO NOTE TO SELF:→ Ask P: Advice Column: https://forms.gle/avvSu4ibYygZP5rq8 → Simple Pleasures: https://forms.gle/PFmEU9BFRtyE7Dt57 → Your ICKS: https://forms.gle/pgcr9LhmyyvyAyVk7→ Most Embarrassing Stories: https://forms.gle/qpZBp9bxdcH77Utf8→ Little Acts of Love: https://forms.gle/ReEoo6HBoC4QspQs9→ Juicy Confessions: https://forms.gle/Uuz5KdUkC4c3NnFw5Episode Sponsors:Visit www.allarahealth.com/payton to book a free Q&A to learn more about Allara and Rachel’s Journey.Produced by Dear MediaSee Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
--------
47:30
ASK P: how to breakup with someone, splitting the holidays between families, & copycat friends (with Emon Abdullah)
#176. Welcome to the last ASK P of 2024! This month, one of my most trusted advisors, Emon, is on NTS to give us her 2 cents. FOLLOW PAYTON:https://instagram.com/paytonsartain https://www.tiktok.com/@paytonsartain https://youtube.com/c/paytonsartainhhhttps://amazon.com/shop/paytonsartain https://pinterest.com/paytonsartain SUBMIT TO NOTE TO SELF:→ Ask P: Advice Column: https://forms.gle/avvSu4ibYygZP5rq8 → Simple Pleasures: https://forms.gle/PFmEU9BFRtyE7Dt57 → Your ICKS: https://forms.gle/pgcr9LhmyyvyAyVk7→ Most Embarrassing Stories: https://forms.gle/qpZBp9bxdcH77Utf8→ Little Acts of Love: https://forms.gle/ReEoo6HBoC4QspQs9→ Juicy Confessions: https://forms.gle/Uuz5KdUkC4c3NnFw5Episode Sponsors:Check out Urbanoutfitters.com and get 10% off your purchase with code NOTETOSELF10Go to DIMEBeautyco.com for 25% off with code HOLIDAY25. But hurry its only for a limited time! Happy Shopping!EXCLUSIVE $100 OFF OFFER FOR NOTE TO SELF LISTENERS. GET $100 WHEN YOU SCHEDULE AT IDEAL.VIP/NOTEVisit JustIngredients.us and use code NoteToSelf for 15% off—the best discount available! Or find more wellness tips to support your health journey at Instagram @just.ingredients.Produced by Dear MediaSee Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
--------
48:36
How to Be THAT Girl, with Ella Halikas
#175. Ella Halikas returns to NTS to teach us all a thing or two about taking control of your life, finding your passion, and confidently pushing in the direction of your dreams. FOLLOW PAYTON:https://instagram.com/paytonsartain https://www.tiktok.com/@paytonsartain https://youtube.com/c/paytonsartainhhhttps://amazon.com/shop/paytonsartain https://pinterest.com/paytonsartain SUBMIT TO NOTE TO SELF:→ Ask P: Advice Column: https://forms.gle/avvSu4ibYygZP5rq8 → Simple Pleasures: https://forms.gle/PFmEU9BFRtyE7Dt57 → Your ICKS: https://forms.gle/pgcr9LhmyyvyAyVk7→ Most Embarrassing Stories: https://forms.gle/qpZBp9bxdcH77Utf8→ Little Acts of Love: https://forms.gle/ReEoo6HBoC4QspQs9→ Juicy Confessions: https://forms.gle/Uuz5KdUkC4c3NnFw5Episode Sponsors:Go to quince.com/payton to get free shipping and 365-day returns.Visit NineWest.com and use code NOTETOSELF at checkout for 15% off your purchase.Go to DIMEBeautyCO.com for 25% off with code HOLIDAY25.Visit JustIngredients.us and use code "NoteToSelf" for 15% off.Get your free consultation and up to 85% off when you schedule at IDEAL.VIP/NOTE.Produced by Dear MediaSee Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
--------
43:20
Winter State of the Union: What’s IN for Winter & Yap
#174. Emphasis on the “& yap.” In today’s episode, we’re talking about what’s IN for the Winter season, from beauty, to style, to wellness & beyond. This one is really for the girls. FOLLOW PAYTON:https://instagram.com/paytonsartain https://www.tiktok.com/@paytonsartain https://youtube.com/c/paytonsartainhhhttps://amazon.com/shop/paytonsartain https://pinterest.com/paytonsartain SUBMIT TO NOTE TO SELF:→ Ask P: Advice Column: https://forms.gle/avvSu4ibYygZP5rq8 → Simple Pleasures: https://forms.gle/PFmEU9BFRtyE7Dt57 → Your ICKS: https://forms.gle/pgcr9LhmyyvyAyVk7→ Most Embarrassing Stories: https://forms.gle/qpZBp9bxdcH77Utf8→ Little Acts of Love: https://forms.gle/ReEoo6HBoC4QspQs9→ Juicy Confessions: https://forms.gle/Uuz5KdUkC4c3NnFw5Episode Sponsors:Note to Self is sponsored by BetterHelp. Visit BetterHelp.com/NOTETOSELF today to get 10% off your first month.Visit impressbeauty.com/notetoself and use code NOTETOSELF at checkout for 25% off imPRESS Manicure and Press-On Falsies.Dime Beauty's Black Friday sale has arrived! For a limited time, take 30% off sitewide with code THIRTY. Head over to dimebeautyco.com for 30% off Dime's best-selling skincare.Visit NineWest.com and use code NOTETOSELF at checkout for 15% off your purchase.Don't miss Ideal Image's best sale of the year! Get your free consultation and up to 85% off when you schedule at ideal.vip/note. Produced by Dear MediaSee Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
From Q&A’s and break up tips to simply navigating every stage of life, influencer-turned-entrepreneur Payton Sartain brings you the sisterly advice you didn’t know you needed and honest conversations you’ve always wanted. Whether it’s Payton alone or a conversation with a friend, Note to Self is a space to get grounded, explore new perspectives, and ultimately, empower yourself and others. Grab some wine or a mocktail and enjoy the conversation!