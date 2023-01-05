Not Your Typical with Katelynn Nolan

THE 3 STEPS i would take if I was starting a fitness journey today (a gentle approach)

today we are chatting about all the tips I have learned along the way becoming a Personal Trainer and being on a fitness journey for 6+ years. We talked about how I would structure goals, how to know what and who to trust on the internet and the 3 steps I would take to get started. Hopefully this episode will inspire you to learn more about wellness, be kind to yourself or just get after a goal you have whether that be career or health related. Reminder I am not giving advice, but sharing my experiences for inspo because every BODY is DIFFERENT. Thank you for listening, LOVE YOU xx KATELYNN'S IG: https://www.instagram.com/katelynnnolann/KATELYNN'S YOUTUBE: https://youtube.com/c/katelynnnolan KATELYNN'S TIKTOK: https://tiktok.com/@katelynnnolannNYT PODCAST IG: https://www.instagram.com/notyourtypicalwithkn