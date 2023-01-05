Not Your Typical with Katelynn Nolan

A self care podcast hosted by not your typical fitness lover Katelynn Nolan, a NASM Certified Personal Trainer, focused on self improvement, motivation and posi... More
Available Episodes
5 of 64
my workout split (EXPLAINED) for muscle strength & endurance goals
if you’ve been interested in how to make a workout split that will help you reach your goals, get a detailed description of what I do every week to gain muscle & feel my best…go listen to this week’s episode CPT certification & textbook https://www.nasm.org/?cq_cmp=19735360261&network=x&utm_term=&utm_campaign=CPT_ACQ_LEADS_WEB_PMAX&utm_source=google&utm_medium=paidsearch&hsa_acc=2454829191&hsa_cam=19735360261&hsa_grp=&hsa_ad=&hsa_src=x&hsa_tgt=&hsa_kw=&hsa_mt=&hsa_net=adwords&hsa_ver=3&gad=1&gclid=CjwKCAjwxr2iBhBJEiwAdXECw5dErnsQeUZFrf7PQAFt7mvXLU17KNZ3S4Qc8jorH5j1t1Xf6PDnoBoCEzgQAvD_BwEYoutube channels with information: https://www.youtube.com/@natachaoceaneyoutube.com/@Axiomfitnessacademyhttps://www.youtube.com/@AbbeysKitchenSee Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
5/1/2023
21:57
how to start a career on social media (podcasting secrets + tips/mistakes I've made)
today we are chatting about my experience and what I have learned along the way creating a career on social media: how to be an influencer in 2023, what to do when starting a podcast, tiktok or youtube and some inside tips on my strategies. we go into the specifics on how I grew my podcast to 2M downloads in 1.5 years & what got in my way...so you don't have to make the same mistakes! don't forget to check out ZocDoc https://www.zocdoc.com/typical for FREE and download the Zocdoc app for FREE, then find and book a top-rated doctor today. MANY are available within 24 hours!!KATELYNN'S IG: https://www.instagram.com/katelynnnolann/KATELYNN'S YOUTUBE: https://youtube.com/c/katelynnnolan KATELYNN'S TIKTOK: https://tiktok.com/@katelynnnolannNYT PODCAST IG: https://www.instagram.com/notyourtypicalwithknSee Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
4/26/2023
26:52
8 ways to romanticize your summer
today we are chatting about the 8 ways I am going to romanticize my summer and set goals to set myself up for success this season. we chat about topics from prioritizing eating the rainbow to following your gut. hope you enjoy today's conversation, thank you for listening!! don't forget to check out ZocDoc https://www.zocdoc.com/typical for FREE and download the Zocdoc app for FREE, then find and book a top-rated doctor today. MANY are available within 24 hours!!KATELYNN'S IG: https://www.instagram.com/katelynnnolann/KATELYNN'S YOUTUBE: https://youtube.com/c/katelynnnolan KATELYNN'S TIKTOK: https://tiktok.com/@katelynnnolannNYT PODCAST IG: https://www.instagram.com/notyourtypicalwithknSee Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
4/12/2023
40:34
THE 3 STEPS i would take if I was starting a fitness journey today (a gentle approach)
today we are chatting about all the tips I have learned along the way becoming a Personal Trainer and being on a fitness journey for 6+ years. We talked about how I would structure goals, how to know what and who to trust on the internet and the 3 steps I would take to get started. Hopefully this episode will inspire you to learn more about wellness, be kind to yourself or just get after a goal you have whether that be career or health related. Reminder I am not giving advice, but sharing my experiences for inspo because every BODY is DIFFERENT. Thank you for listening, LOVE YOU xx KATELYNN'S IG: https://www.instagram.com/katelynnnolann/KATELYNN'S YOUTUBE: https://youtube.com/c/katelynnnolan KATELYNN'S TIKTOK: https://tiktok.com/@katelynnnolannNYT PODCAST IG: https://www.instagram.com/notyourtypicalwithknSee Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
4/3/2023
31:34
how to deal with change (why change is good for us!!!)
today we chat about the ways change can be a good thing, a really really good thing. some recent changes in my life that would normally have negatively eafected me but how I have made a lifestyle change to stay positive and work on implementing a mindset that reminds me how things happen for me not to me. I also share some fun life updates in today's episode!!! ENJOYcheck out Evry Jewels + use code NOTYOURTYPICAL https://evryjewels.com/discount/NOTYOURTYPICAL <3KATELYNN'S IG: https://www.instagram.com/katelynnnolann/KATELYNN'S YOUTUBE: https://youtube.com/c/katelynnnolan KATELYNN'S TIKTOK: https://tiktok.com/@katelynnnolannNYT PODCAST IG: https://www.instagram.com/notyourtypicalwithknSee Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.