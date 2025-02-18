North Side Territory: a Chicago Cubs show

Kyle Tucker’s future

Too soon to rule out the Cubs signing their new star player to a long-term contract extension? The Alex Bregman negotiations were not a promising sign. But it's not all doom and gloom from Sahadev Sharma and Patrick Mooney of The Athletic. Tucker is a legitimate franchise player who can make this a special season at Wrigley Field. And the front office is not necessarily done making moves in spring training. Plus positive signs from Ryne Sandberg and the Hall of Famer's message to Matt Shaw.