North Side Territory: a Chicago Cubs show

The Athletic's Sahadev Sharma and Patrick Mooney field questions from listeners and give answers with insights collected at the start of spring training. Is there a disconnect between Seiya Suzuki and Craig Counsell? Does ownership trust the front office to make long-range decisions? In a pivotal year, the entire organization has a lot to prove.
Two easy ways to support the show: Leave us a nice rating/review here and SUBSCRIBE to NST on Youtube!
Kyle Tucker’s future
Too soon to rule out the Cubs signing their new star player to a long-term contract extension? The Alex Bregman negotiations were not a promising sign. But it's not all doom and gloom from Sahadev Sharma and Patrick Mooney of The Athletic. Tucker is a legitimate franchise player who can make this a special season at Wrigley Field. And the front office is not necessarily done making moves in spring training. Plus positive signs from Ryne Sandberg and the Hall of Famer's message to Matt Shaw.
First impressions of Cubs camp
Now that the Alex Bregman saga has ended, the Cubs can look forward and focus on what they have in Arizona. With that in mind, Patrick Mooney joins Sahadev Sharma with the latest from Mesa. The Athletic writers discuss the big opportunity in front of top prospect Matt Shaw, Nico Hoerner's encouraging progress after offseason surgery, and the pitching plans for Ben Brown, Cade Horton and more.
Detailing the Cubs’ offer to Alex Bregman
In the end, it wasn't even that close. Bregman Watch concluded with the All-Star third baseman choosing the Red Sox, the chance to hit at Fenway Park and a deal that the Cubs' front office ultimately could not match. Sahadev Sharma and Patrick Mooney of The Athletic explain the pressure that Jed Hoyer is under, ownership's tight control over the budget for baseball operations and where the Cubs go from here. Because Bregman represented the right player at the right time.
The Cubs are back!
The scene in Arizona as spring training begins on Super Bowl Sunday. Patrick Mooney joins Sahadev Sharma from Arizona as The Athletic's Cubs beat writers break down the latest news and notes. With pitchers and catchers officially reporting, there are two main questions: Is Jed Hoyer done making moves? And where is Alex Bregman?
