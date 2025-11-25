From the Booth to the Hobby: Doug Plagens on NHL’s Young Guns and the Rise of Hockey Cards

Welcome to the debut episode of Nonsense on Ice, hosted by Doug Plagens, the longtime radio voice of the Florida Panthers and a lifelong sports card collector. Doug dives into the intersection of hockey and the hobby, sharing how 18 years in professional hockey and more than a decade behind the mic shaped his collecting journey. This week’s episode features: Doug’s personal collecting story and what to expect from the show, NHL storylines: from Ovechkin’s upcoming milestone (900 club!!), to the Anaheim Ducks Young Guns, to breakout stars like Cutter Gauthier and Ivan Demidov. A listener Mailbag featuring questions on Kaprizov’s market, value buys, and more. Whether you’re a diehard hockey fan or a seasoned collector, this show brings you closer to the ice and the cards that tell the story. Leave your comments on Spotify and YouTube to let us know what you think of Nonsense on Ice and any mailbag questions you have for Doug for future episodes!