Matthew Schaefer Cards Start Selling HIGH & More Young Players Making Moves
Matthew Schaefer's first NHL sports cards are out and there's already been a $2,500 sale for the Islanders rookie defenseman who is averaging over a half point per game.
The young NHL players are making noise as Macklin Celebrini has more than 34 points in 23 games played, including 14 goals, which is tied for 3rd in the NHL. Fellow first round pick Connor Bedard isn't far behind with 31 points and 13 goals this season for the Blackhawks. Celebrini and Bedard are two of this week's Hobby Three Stars with the other being Adrian Kempe.
Plus, Doug Plagens covers some milestones to look out for among the NHL's elite players, Connor Hellebuyck's injury, the Ben Kindel market, a value vintage pick to keep an eye out for, as well as the weekly value break spot of the week.
We finish out by ripping a few packs of Synergy Upper Deck. Be sure to leave your thoughts on today's episode in the comments!
--------
27:28
--------
27:28
Hockey Hall of Fame 2025 Players to Buy, HUGE Start for Avs
Join Doug Plagens on the second episode of "Nonsense on Ice" as he dives into the latest happenings in the National Hockey League. Special guest Troy Licastro from Dave and Adam's Card World shares insights on the Black Diamond release and the Toronto Expo. Plus, Doug recaps the standout performances of Nathan McKinnon and David Pastrnak, and explores the impact of the Hall of Fame inductions of hockey legends Zdeno Chara, Duncan Keith, Jennifer Botterill, Brianna Decker, Alexander Mogilny, and Joe Thornton on their card markets. There is major opportunity to buy now when it comes to these hockey all-stars.
Whether you're a seasoned collector or a hockey enthusiast, this episode is packed with engaging stories and valuable insights on all things NHL collecting.
--------
44:00
--------
44:00
From the Booth to the Hobby: Doug Plagens on NHL’s Young Guns and the Rise of Hockey Cards
Welcome to the debut episode of Nonsense on Ice, hosted by Doug Plagens, the longtime radio voice of the Florida Panthers and a lifelong sports card collector.
Doug dives into the intersection of hockey and the hobby, sharing how 18 years in professional hockey and more than a decade behind the mic shaped his collecting journey.
This week’s episode features: Doug’s personal collecting story and what to expect from the show, NHL storylines: from Ovechkin’s upcoming milestone (900 club!!), to the Anaheim Ducks Young Guns, to breakout stars like Cutter Gauthier and Ivan Demidov. A listener Mailbag featuring questions on Kaprizov’s market, value buys, and more.
Whether you’re a diehard hockey fan or a seasoned collector, this show brings you closer to the ice and the cards that tell the story.
Leave your comments on Spotify and YouTube to let us know what you think of Nonsense on Ice and any mailbag questions you have for Doug for future episodes!
Join Doug Plagens for a weekly dose of hockey collectibles conversation. You can expect to hear about hockey news and how it relates to the hobby, as well as the latest hockey card releases, young players to know, and much more!