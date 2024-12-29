Episode 1️⃣3️⃣ !! Today we have on Jeri to chat all about the Yankees and the Knicks ⚾️🏀🗽 This was Name One Player’s first time chatting MLB and NBA and I’m so glad we had Jeri on to talk about the teams that she loves!
Join us while we get into the current Knicks season, the Yankees devastating World Series loss to the Dodgers and a bit about the ongoing off-season moves. As a note, Jeri and I chatted about Juan Soto's future with the Yankees before his signing to the Mets was announced - so RIP to Jeri's optimism and please send all your thoughts and prayers to her at this time.
Thanks again to Jeri for joining us and thanks to everyone for listening!
Episode 12 - Another Minnesota Vikings Episode
Episode 1️⃣2️⃣ is here! And surprise surprise , we got a Minnesota Vikings episode. Today we welcome on Cora who I’ve known for a few years now. We give our thoughts on the Vikings game from Sunday against the Bears and talk a bit about the upcoming schedule of games. We also chat about if Vikings Twitter is dead and gone and if Bluesky is the new app to talk about the sports teams that we love. Lastly, we discuss Cora’s podcast Three Blind Vikes and how that great show came to be!
Thank you again to Cora for coming on and everyone be sure to check on Three Blind Vikes on Youtube on Tuesdays. #Skol
Episode 11 - Welcoming a New Fan
Episode 1️⃣1️⃣ - we are back!! Thank you for the patience while I worked through my intercontinental move, it’s been a weird time but I am SO happy to get back to posting episodes. Today we have Rachel on talking all about her experience as a new fan to both the NFL and NHL. This is Rachel’s first season following along with both leagues and we had such a great conversation about why she connected with the teams that she loves and some of the comments she’s gotten about her new love of sports.
Thank you to Rachel for coming on and chatting and as always, thank you to everyone for listening!
Episode 10 - The Minnesota Vikings are in London
Episode 1️⃣0️⃣ - Double digits in episodes?! Wild. Today we have the lovely (and British) Jess on to chat all about the Minnesota Vikings game in London! We are SO EXCITED for the game, and so excited for the week of events leading up to Sunday. Listen in while Jess and I recap the Vikings/Packers game, give our predictions for the Vikings/Jets in London and discuss the amazing schedule of events that the Vikings have put together for the international fan base. Jess also gives us some insight into her experience as a female NFL fan living in the UK. Thank you SO much to Jess for the wonderful conversation, and as always, thank you to everyone for listening :)
Episode 9 - The Snap by Elizabeth Staple
Episode 9️⃣ is here!
SO excited to share today’s episode with Elizabeth Staple, the Author of my new favourite book, The Snap.
The Snap follows Poppy Benjamin, a woman working for a fictional NFL team. It a riveting story that goes into her 15 years working for the team with all the ups and downs - and major moral dilemmas - that come with it. It’s an incredible book that I highly recommend to all!
Join me while I chat with Elizabeth about her inspiration for the book, the challenges women face while working in sports and listen while she shares some amazing (and shocking) stories with her own experience working in the NFL.
The conversations that we had this episode are exactly the reason why I made this podcast! Thank you again to Elizabeth for joining and sharing all your insight 😊