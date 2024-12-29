Episode 9 - The Snap by Elizabeth Staple

Episode 9️⃣ is here! SO excited to share today’s episode with Elizabeth Staple, the Author of my new favourite book, The Snap. The Snap follows Poppy Benjamin, a woman working for a fictional NFL team. It a riveting story that goes into her 15 years working for the team with all the ups and downs - and major moral dilemmas - that come with it. It’s an incredible book that I highly recommend to all! Join me while I chat with Elizabeth about her inspiration for the book, the challenges women face while working in sports and listen while she shares some amazing (and shocking) stories with her own experience working in the NFL. The conversations that we had this episode are exactly the reason why I made this podcast! Thank you again to Elizabeth for joining and sharing all your insight 😊