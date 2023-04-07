‘My World’ with Jeff Jarrett takes listeners on a journey through Jarrett’s illustrious Hall of Fame career as an in-the ring, main-event professional wrestler,...
Episode 113: TNA's First Anniversary
This week on My World, Jeff and Conrad are looking back 20 years to when TNA celebrated their first full year of business! Topics include Forbidden Door fallout, AJ Styles' first NWA Title victory, Sting's TNA debut, Russo going into business for himself, and much more!
7/4/2023
2:31:02
Episode 112: Jeff's 97-98 Megasode
This week on My World, we're looking back into the archives for the FULL STORY on Jeff's 1997 return to the WWF! From his reintroduction to the company, to his issues with Stone Cold, to the brief revival of the NWA in the WWF, this episode provides more than 5 hours of The Story Behind The Story!
6/27/2023
5:18:51
Episode 111: Slammiversary 2008
This week on My World, Jeff and Conrad look back to one of TNA's tent pole PPVs from 15 years ago! Topics include Russo being blamed for everything, the King of the Mountain match concept, the wedding of Jay Lethal and So Cal Val, a tragedy in TNA, and more!
Please visit AngusSinex.com to learn about the life and legacy of the man who tragically lost his life following Slammiversary 2008.
6/20/2023
2:24:11
Episode 110: The Asylum Turns on Jeff (May 2003)
This week on My World, Jeff and Conrad look 20 years into the past at May 2003 in TNA! Topics include the approach of the one-year anniversary, CM Punk's debut, Glen Gilberti in a featured spot, tensions behind the scenes, early plans to bring in Sting, and MUCH more!
6/13/2023
2:19:02
Episode 109: SummerSlam Megasode
It’s a My World summer SIZZLER as we look back into the archives to revisit a WWE summertime favorite! Look back with Jeff and Conrad as they run down SummerSlam 1994, 1998, and 1999 with perspective you can ONLY get with The Last Outlaw.
‘My World’ with Jeff Jarrett takes listeners on a journey through Jarrett’s illustrious Hall of Fame career as an in-the ring, main-event professional wrestler, to a promoter and company owner. Along with co-host Conrad Thompson, wrestling’s self-proclaimed “King of the Mountain” will look back at his life in the sports entertainment business that has seen him collect over-80 championships in promotions across the world and his foray into company ownership with the creation of NWA Total Nonstop Action (now known as Impact Wrestling) and Global Force Wrestling. No one in the wrestling business has experienced the trials and tribulations, along with redemptions and longevity quite like Jarrett. And for the first time ever, listeners will be able to hear “The Chosen One” open up about all of the matches, moments and controversies that would often lead him to ask crowds, “Ain’t I great?”
