My Favorite Album with Jeremy Dylan

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525 episodes
- The brilliant Oscar-winning documentary filmmaker Morgan Neville ('Won't You Be My Neighbor?', '20 Feet From Stardom', 'Man on the Run') joins me today to talk about the epic insanity of The Clash's legendary triple album 'Sandinista!'. We talk about the album as 'the ultimate onion to keep peeling back', the ahead-of-its-time meta commentary and self-deconstruction on the album, how the band recorded the album during a frenzy of activity around the world, the album's status as The Clash's 'White Album', the political underpinnings of the album and its title, the wild diversity of music influences that come together on the album, and much more. Plus, we touch on Morgan's recent Paul McCartney documentary 'Man on the Run'.
- Today, Nashville-based Australian country hitmaker Melanie Dyer joins me to talk about the modern classic album from Kacey Musgraves that redefined the borders of country music for a generation, 2018's 'Golden Hour'. We talk about how the album represented a major sonic shift from Musgraves' first two albums, the fork in the road she was faced with in her career, how some of the songwriting harkens back to early 20th century American standards, the importance of space in the production, the story of the glass slipper shooey and how Musgraves continues to face forward and break new ground with each record.
- Today, emergent honky tonk hero Alicia Blue joins me to talk about her hero Waylon Jennings and his seminal album from 1975, 'Dreaming My Dreams'. We talk about how Waylon puts himself in the context of his country forebears with songs like 'Are You Sure Hank Done It This Way?', 'Bob Wills Is Still The King' and 'Waymore Blues', the outlaw movement and how artists like Waylon and Willie reinvented themselves after the earlier Nashville chapters of their careers, how Alicia navigated bringing Waylon's influence into her own Shooter Jennings produced new album, the different interpretations of the meaning of 'Bob Wills Is Still The King' and much more.
466. Daniel Dockery's new book tells the story of the definitive Batman series in I Am the Night: The Ultimate Unauthorized History of Batman: The Animated Series09/03/2026 | 41 mins.It is rare for a character to have survived and thrived through almost 90 years of continuous reinvention, adaptation and exploitation. It's even rarer for a consensus to emerge as to a definitive incarnation of such a character. Well, Batman: The Animated Series is that unicorn, a coming together of incredible talent to produce the most elegant distillation of decades of storytelling, along with its own innovations and contributions to the mythos. 30 plus years since it premiered, the reputation of the series has grown even further and now the behind the scenes story has been told in a fantastic new book by my guest today, Daniel Dockery, in I Am the Night: The Ultimate Unauthorized History of Batman: The Animated Series.
We talk about how Daniel finds the nuances and untold stories in shows' creation myths, celebrating the unheralded behind the scenes heroes, the pro-social humanist version of the Bruce Wayne character, how the show captured the storytelling elegance of classic Hollywood and film noir, how limitations breed creativity, the difference between darkness and maturity, Paul Dini's 'misplaced love' theory of Batman villains and his case for the most underrated episode of BTAS.
- Americanoir singer-songwriter Ben de la Cour joins me to dive into Warren Zevon's iconic self-titled album that relaunched him as a solo artist after years toiling away as a songwriter and sideman. We talk about how the album served as a sort of re-debut album after the little-heard 'Wanted Dead or Alive', Zevon's Forrest Gump-esque early life and career, the autobiographical nature of the songs, Jackson Browne as Zevon's guardian angel, Dylan vs Zevon, the superstar guests that populate the record, the unlikely cover versions, the pitch black humour of Zevon's lyrics and more.
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About My Favorite Album with Jeremy Dylan
Musicians, writers, actors and more talk about the music they love and how it's influenced and inspired them. Guests include Phoebe Bridgers, Jason Isbell, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, Bob Odenkirk, Benmont Tench, Neil Finn and more.Podcast website
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