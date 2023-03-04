A podcast devoted to the wonderful world of fungi. Our eclectic show covers fungi in health & wellness, technology, science, culture and more. Welcome to the Mu... More
Available Episodes
5 of 154
Magic Mushroom Testing with Ian Bollinger from Hyphae Labs
Ever wondered what was inside magic mushrooms that made them work? Are some varieties more potent than others? Do you grow your own and wondering how the potency stands up against others out there? We're joined by Ian Bollinger of Hyphae Labs who helps run the Psilocybe Cup which tests numerous compounds in submitted samples from magic mushroom growers around the country. Ian tests for potency and develops individualized finger prints for each cultivar to match mushroom variety with each person's needs/wants. We chat about all the cutting edge topics, and findings over the last couple years and what's just on the horizon for the psilocybe/magic mushroom industry.Sign up for our podcast giveaway here. Our next winner will be selected on May 22, 2023 and contacted via email.www.mushroomrevival.comWe are a functional mushroom company and make 100% certified USDA Organic and Vegan mushroom supplements. We are transparent with our lab results, and use actual fruiting bodies aka mushrooms! We provide our supplements in tincture, capsule, powder, and delicious gummy form. Energy (Cordyceps): Need a little pick-me-up before a workout or when you’re picking up your kids from school? The Energy Cordyceps is the mushy match for you.Focus (Lion’s Mane): Needing a little more focus in your daily life? Lion’s Mane is known to be the mushroom for the brain and may support cognitive function.Calm (Reishi): Looking for some tranquility and zen in your life? Reishi will bring you into the zen state of mind you’ve been searching for.Daily 10 (Mushroom Mix): It’s like having 10 bodyguard mushrooms fighting off all those bad guys. This is a good place to start as it contains all of the daily mushies you need. Not sure where to begin? Take our mushroom quiz here.Use code ‘PODTREAT’ for a 30% discount.
5/3/2023
1:49:37
Fungal Conservation with Gabriela D'elia from Fungal Diversity Survey
Some scientists estimate we've only described around 120,000 out of the 5,000,000 undescribed species waiting to be discovered. During the destructive anthropocene, we are losing biodiversity at an alarming rate, fasting than we can discover them. Citizen scientists and groups like Gabriela D'elia and the Fungal Diversity Survey are taking a stand and empowering people to find new species of fungi, catalog them and conserve them so we can protect and learn about them for generations to come. Sign up for our podcast giveaway here. Our next winner will be selected on May 22, 2023 and contacted via email.www.mushroomrevival.comWe are a functional mushroom company and make 100% certified USDA Organic and Vegan mushroom supplements. We are transparent with our lab results, and use actual fruiting bodies aka mushrooms! We provide our supplements in tincture, capsule, powder, and delicious gummy form. Energy (Cordyceps): Need a little pick-me-up before a workout or when you’re picking up your kids from school? The Energy Cordyceps is the mushy match for you.Focus (Lion’s Mane): Needing a little more focus in your daily life? Lion’s Mane is known to be the mushroom for the brain and may support cognitive function.Calm (Reishi): Looking for some tranquility and zen in your life? Reishi will bring you into the zen state of mind you’ve been searching for.Daily 10 (Mushroom Mix): It’s like having 10 bodyguard mushrooms fighting off all those bad guys. This is a good place to start as it contains all of the daily mushies you need. Not sure where to begin? Take our mushroom quiz here.Use code ‘PODTREAT’ for a 30% discount.
4/24/2023
1:31:42
Finding New Species of Fungi with The Kew Fungarium
This week on the Mushroom Revival Podcast, Alex Dorr is joined by lead mycologist Tuula Niskanen and Alyona Biketova of Kew's Fungarium. Holding over 1.25 million dried specimens, Kew's Fungarium collection is the largest, one of the oldest and most scientifically important, in the world. There are samples of fungi from all seven continents, spanning the entire fungal tree of life and representing well over half of known global diversity. Learn about some new species that have just been discovered and some of the coolest and strangest places to find fungi.Sign up for our podcast giveaway here. Our next winner will be selected on April 21, 2023 and contacted via email.www.mushroomrevival.comWe are a functional mushroom company and make 100% certified USDA Organic and Vegan mushroom supplements. We are transparent with our lab results, and use actual fruiting bodies aka mushrooms! We provide our supplements in tincture, capsule, powder, and delicious gummy form. Energy (Cordyceps): Need a little pick-me-up before a workout or when you’re picking up your kids from school? The Energy Cordyceps is the mushy match for you.Focus (Lion’s Mane): Needing a little more focus in your daily life? Lion’s Mane is known to be the mushroom for the brain and may support cognitive function.Calm (Reishi): Looking for some tranquility and zen in your life? Reishi will bring you into the zen state of mind you’ve been searching for.Daily 10 (Mushroom Mix): It’s like having 10 bodyguard mushrooms fighting off all those bad guys. This is a good place to start as it contains all of the daily mushies you need. Not sure where to begin? Take our mushroom quiz here.Use code ‘PODTREAT’ for a 30% discount.
4/13/2023
55:48
Mycelium Meat with Kinoko Tech
Kinoko-Tech is an Israel-based B2B company developing high-quality protein plant-based foods by “harnessing fermentation to elevate healthy food to superfood”. Today we sit down with co-founder and CEO, DR. JASMIN RAVID, Ph.D. in plant sciences, B.Sc. in Nutritional Sciences. How do you grow mycelium into meat? How does it taste? What sorts of foods can you create with mycelium? We dive into all of this and more in this weeks episode. Sign up for our podcast giveaway here. Our next winner will be selected on April 21, 2023 and contacted via email.www.mushroomrevival.comWe are a functional mushroom company and make 100% certified USDA Organic and Vegan mushroom supplements. We are transparent with our lab results, and use actual fruiting bodies aka mushrooms! We provide our supplements in tincture, capsule, powder, and delicious gummy form. Energy (Cordyceps): Need a little pick-me-up before a workout or when you’re picking up your kids from school? The Energy Cordyceps is the mushy match for you.Focus (Lion’s Mane): Needing a little more focus in your daily life? Lion’s Mane is known to be the mushroom for the brain and may support cognitive function.Calm (Reishi): Looking for some tranquility and zen in your life? Reishi will bring you into the zen state of mind you’ve been searching for.Daily 10 (Mushroom Mix): It’s like having 10 bodyguard mushrooms fighting off all those bad guys. This is a good place to start as it contains all of the daily mushies you need. Not sure where to begin? Take our mushroom quiz here.Use code ‘PODTREAT’ for a 30% discount.
4/3/2023
36:25
Commercial Spawn Production with Kasper Moreaux from Mycelia
Any mushroom farm in the world starts their process with mushroom spawn. Mycelia is one of the largest spawn producers in the world suppling some of the largest mushroom producers in the globe. We chat about challenges, innovations, finding and developing new strains, growing interesting hard to grow mushrooms, running a business with family, tips for making spawn at home, and so mush more. Sign up for our podcast giveaway here. Our next winner will be selected on April 21, 2023 and contacted via email.www.mushroomrevival.comWe are a functional mushroom company and make 100% certified USDA Organic and Vegan mushroom supplements. We are transparent with our lab results, and use actual fruiting bodies aka mushrooms! We provide our supplements in tincture, capsule, powder, and delicious gummy form. Energy (Cordyceps): Need a little pick-me-up before a workout or when you’re picking up your kids from school? The Energy Cordyceps is the mushy match for you.Focus (Lion’s Mane): Needing a little more focus in your daily life? Lion’s Mane is known to be the mushroom for the brain and may support cognitive function.Calm (Reishi): Looking for some tranquility and zen in your life? Reishi will bring you into the zen state of mind you’ve been searching for.Daily 10 (Mushroom Mix): It’s like having 10 bodyguard mushrooms fighting off all those bad guys. This is a good place to start as it contains all of the daily mushies you need. Not sure where to begin? Take our mushroom quiz here.Use code ‘PODTREAT’ for a 30% discount.