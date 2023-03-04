Magic Mushroom Testing with Ian Bollinger from Hyphae Labs

Ever wondered what was inside magic mushrooms that made them work? Are some varieties more potent than others? Do you grow your own and wondering how the potency stands up against others out there? We're joined by Ian Bollinger of Hyphae Labs who helps run the Psilocybe Cup which tests numerous compounds in submitted samples from magic mushroom growers around the country. Ian tests for potency and develops individualized finger prints for each cultivar to match mushroom variety with each person's needs/wants. We chat about all the cutting edge topics, and findings over the last couple years and what's just on the horizon for the psilocybe/magic mushroom industry.