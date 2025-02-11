Zack Boughton and Jared Miller sit down for the very first episode of the Montana Wild podcast. Freshly off a successful mountain mule deer hunt in Montana the guys recap their hunt and some of the gear they used while in the backcountry.

On this episode Zack and Travis Boughton go back in history and talk about why Montana Wild stopped and all the good, the bad, and the ugly from years of making films and growing the brand.

About Montana Wild Podcast

The Official Montana Wild Podcast: Your gateway to in-depth discussions on hunting, fishing, and all things outdoors. As a counterpart to our YouTube videos, this podcast allows us to dive deeper into the details that fuel our adventures and the business behind it. From reloading and gear reviews to food prep, fitness, and even the how our relationships with God and family plays a role in our journeys, we cover the topics that matter most to outdoor enthusiasts. Join us as we share insights, stories, and tips to help you make the most of the wild