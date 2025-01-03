003: Listen to This If the Scale Is Your Worst Enemy

Raise your hand if you've ever felt personally victimized by the damn scale.. because SAME. Join us for an open discussion around all things related to the scale: how to accurately track your scale progress, mistakes you're likely making, and how to become more neutral with the data you collect vs letting it ruin your entire day. New episodes of Mind in Motion drop every Thursday and will cover a variety of topics around fitness, nutrition, and mindset so you can take the steps to become your healthiest and happiest self, and build a body you're proud of!