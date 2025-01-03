Nothing feels worse than working so hard towards your goals, yet not seeing the results you desire. It's frustrating AF. Today, we're breaking down exactly what is holding you back and the steps to take to start seeing progress TODAY!
--------
37:45
004: Meet Coach Vikki! Navigating Diet Culture
Meet Coach Vikki, Micheala's assistant coach inside of Macros and Mindset (and truly her right hand with all things for mbody movement - we are soooo grateful for her!).
In this episode, Vikki opens up about her struggles as an overweight child and takes us through her fitness journey and everything she's learned over the years to get her to the place she is today - looking and FEELING her best; mentally and physically!
--------
33:00
003: Listen to This If the Scale Is Your Worst Enemy
Raise your hand if you've ever felt personally victimized by the damn scale.. because SAME. Join us for an open discussion around all things related to the scale: how to accurately track your scale progress, mistakes you're likely making, and how to become more neutral with the data you collect vs letting it ruin your entire day.
--------
34:01
002: If I wanted to lose 20lbs in new year.. this is exactly what I would do
If weight loss is a goal of yours in 2025, you're going to want to tune into this episode. Join Micheala and Vikki as they breakdown what it takes to successfully lose weight AND keep it off for good.
--------
33:48
001: Meet Coach Micheala! Former Athlete, Business Owner, New Mom
In the debut episode of Mind in Motion, our host Micheala kicks us off by doing a deep dive into her own health and fitness journey and shares with you all a different angle on a pivotal experience that has allowed her to grow into the person she is today. She talks through personal struggles, big accomplishments, and everything in between.
Welcome to the Mind In Motion podcast! We hope this podcast will be a source for you to do some thinking each week - about your nutrition, fitness, mindset, and overall habits. Each week, we’ll share actionable tips, expert insights, and ways to reframe your mindset designed to help you feel confident in every facet of your beautiful, complex life.
Just like your body, a mind in motion stays in motion. So hit play and let’s get moving!