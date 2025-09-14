This video discusses the greatest narcissist weakness and how it impacts their behavior. Gaining insight into the psychology of a narcissist can aid in narcissistic abuse recovery. Understanding this can be useful relationship advice for those dealing with these personalities and even hurting a narcissist. Contact Me - https://link.me/mentalhealnessI'm Lee & I've been diagnosed with narcissistic personality disorder ( NPD ). I've been in therapy since 2017 & It has definitely changed my life because without it, I would have lost everything. My platform is dedicated to giving you the WHYs behind the things that Narcissists do. I'm not here to diagnose ANYONE or to tell you to leave your relationship. I'm just trying to give you the information to make your own informed decisions1 on 1's and all my links - https://beacons.page/mentalhealnessRemember, It's not your fault - https://a.co/d/2WNtdKJ Podcast Guest Form - https://tinyurl.com/Mental-Healness-Podcast-Form
When a narcissist sees you happy with someone else
When a narcissist sees you happy with someone else.
What Do Narcissists REALLY Think About Themselves?
This video provides honest insights, exploring the psychology behind how narcissists truly feel about themselves. Understanding narcissism and the potential red flags can be a crucial part of abuse recovery and healing from emotional abuse after leaving a toxic relationship.
What happens when a narcissist realizes that you don't care anymore?
What happens when a narcissist realizes that you don't care anymore?
Why Do Narcissists Want YOU to Text First?
This video explains why narcissists want you to be the one to break no contact after a toxic relationship. Understanding this behavior is key to avoiding further emotional abuse and navigating narcissism. Learn why you should never break no contact and text them first because it will set you up to be treated horribly. Thank you so much.
Welcome to my podcast. I am Lee Hammock a self aware narcissist and I'm known as Mental Healness all over social media. I have NPD (Narcissistic Personality Disorder) and I've been dealing with this personality disorder for as long as I can remember. I have been in psychotherapy for the last 4 years and Therapy has helped me to figure out exactly why I do what I do and it has allowed me to get to this point where I can offer you the perspective inside the head of a person battling this personality disorder. You might get triggered, but you'll get validated. @mentalhealness everywhere