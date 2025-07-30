The Medical Board's mission is protecting the public. Sometimes that mission includes investigating an illegal industry, illicit massage. In this episode, you'll learn about how illicit massage is carried out and the role of the board in helping to identify the businesses and help victims find a way out. For more information about the Ohio Anti-Human Trafficking Taskforce, visit https://ocjs.ohio.gov/anti-human-trafficking/overview.To file a complaint with the Medical Board, visit https://med.ohio.gov/help-center/file-a-complaint.Follow the State Medical Board of Ohio on X, Facebook, YouTube, and LinkedIn.Email your questions to [email protected]
.