Med Board Pulse
Med Board Pulse
Med Board Pulse

State Medical Board of Ohio
Government
Med Board Pulse
  • Learning about Illicit Massage
    The Medical Board's mission is protecting the public. Sometimes that mission includes investigating an illegal industry, illicit massage. In this episode, you'll learn about how illicit massage is carried out and the role of the board in helping to identify the businesses and help victims find a way out. For more information about the Ohio Anti-Human Trafficking Taskforce, visit https://ocjs.ohio.gov/anti-human-trafficking/overview.To file a complaint with the Medical Board, visit https://med.ohio.gov/help-center/file-a-complaint.Follow the State Medical Board of Ohio on ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠X⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠,⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠ Facebook⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠, ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠YouTube⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠, and ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠LinkedIn⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠.Email your questions to ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠[email protected]⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠.
    28:12
  • Learning about Massage Therapy
    How much do you know about massage therapy? In this episode, we're interviewing a member of the Board's Massage Therapy Advisory Council and talking to him about the profession and overall benefits of massage.Follow the State Medical Board of Ohio on ⁠⁠⁠⁠X⁠⁠⁠⁠,⁠⁠⁠⁠ Facebook⁠⁠⁠⁠, ⁠⁠⁠⁠YouTube⁠⁠⁠⁠, and ⁠⁠⁠⁠LinkedIn⁠⁠⁠⁠.Email your questions to ⁠⁠⁠⁠[email protected]⁠⁠⁠⁠.
    33:35
  • Prescribing Safely in Ohio Part 2
    In the last episode, we reviewed some of the Board's prescribing rules and how they affect providers and patients. Despite the rules, the Board still encounters providers that neglect their responsibility and are faced with the consequences.In this episode, the Board's Chief of Enforcement will share three cases with different fact patterns and concerns that came before the Board related to prescribing violations. Listen to find out how the Board responded. Follow the State Medical Board of Ohio on ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠X⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠, ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠Facebook⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠, ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠YouTube⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠, and ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠LinkedIn⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠.Email your questions to ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠[email protected]⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠.
    35:26
  • Prescribing Safely in Ohio Part 1
    Every day, Ohio patients receive prescriptions for medications that help treat their illnesses and conditions. In this episode, we will have a conversation about the types of rules the Board has in place to ensure prescribers are safely and effectively treating patients. Follow the State Medical Board of Ohio on ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠X⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠, ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠Facebook⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠, ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠YouTube⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠, and ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠LinkedIn⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠.Email your questions to ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠[email protected]⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠.
    35:47
  • Identifying Provider Impairment Part 2
    In the last episode, we learned about the different types of impairment providers may experience and the resources available to help them. Still, the board’s priority is always to ensure the public is protected. In this episode, you’ll hear from an enforcement attorney assigned to a case involving a struggle with addiction and criminal acts. Follow the State Medical Board of Ohio on ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠X⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠, ⁠⁠⁠Facebook⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠, ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠YouTube⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠, and ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠LinkedIn⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠. Email your questions to ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠[email protected]⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠.
About Med Board Pulse

The State Medical Board of Ohio works to protect the practice of medicine by licensing qualified medical providers and disciplining them when they violate Ohio regulations, rules, and laws. In this podcast, we will guide you through the board’s responsibilities and explain the ways that it creates impactful policy, educates stakeholders, and removes bad providers from practice. Step into the world of medical regulation!
Government

