Matters Microbial #2: Shock and awe microbiology and a chat with Mya Breitbart

Mark discusses some "shock and awe" concepts about the microbial world that he introduces to his microbiology students, and asks three important questions about microbiology and microbiologists with guest Dr. Mya Breitbart of the University of South Florida. Host: Mark O. Martin Guest: Mya Breitbart Links for this episode MicrobeTV Discord Server Ice nucleation information A video of ice nucleation A funny video by my students Deinococcus radiodurans Pink pigmented methylotrophs Some wonderful #LuxArt sessions I have done: one, two, three, four Dr. Breitbart's faculty website Dr. Breitbart's laboratory website Dr. Breitbart's visit to This Week in Virology