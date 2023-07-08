Matters Microbial is a podcast about the wonders of microbiology, microbiologists, and microbial centrism with Dr. Mark Martin
Available Episodes
Matters Microbial #2: Shock and awe microbiology and a chat with Mya Breitbart
Mark discusses some “shock and awe” concepts about the microbial world that he introduces to his microbiology students, and asks three important questions about microbiology and microbiologists with guest Dr. Mya Breitbart of the University of South Florida. Host: Mark O. Martin Guest: Mya Breitbart Subscribe: Apple Podcasts, Spotify Become a patron of Matters Microbial! Links for this episode MicrobeTV Discord Server Ice nucleation information A video of ice nucleation A funny video by my students Deinococcus radiodurans Pink pigmented methylotrophs Some wonderful #LuxArt sessions I have done: one, two, three, four Dr. Breitbart’s faculty website Dr. Breitbart’s laboratory website Dr. Breitbart’s visit to This Week in Virology Intro music is by Reber Clark Send your questions and comments to [email protected]
8/11/2023
44:19
Matters Microbial #1: A microbiological introduction and a chat with Vincent Racaniello
In the first episode of Matters Microbial, Mark introduces himself and his history, talks a bit about his goals for this podcast, then asks three important questions about microbiology and microbiologists with his first guest, Vincent Racaniello. Host: Mark O. Martin Guest: Vincent Racaniello Become a patron of Matters Microbial! Links for this episode MicrobeTV Discord Server Virology blog MicrobeTV on YouTube Intro music is by Reber Clark Send your questions and comments to [email protected]