Sal Viscuso! - MASH Matters #102
Attention All Personnel! Jeff & Ryan welcome Sal Viscuso to MASH Matters! Sal was one of the two actors whose voices were heard over the 4077th loudspeaker! We discuss Sal's showbiz career, his artwork, the announcement recording process, cooking for Mel Brooks & Carl Reiner, and his three on-screen appearances on M*A*S*H. Plus, we finally learn where the PA announcer was headquartered in camp! For show notes, episodes, recipes, bios, and more visit our website. Support the podcast and buy merch at the MASH Matters store
5/1/2023
46:37
Catching Up - MASH Matters #101
Jeff & Ryan pause to catch their breath on this episode of MASH Matters. We're looking back at the last few episodes, watching Memories of MASH, hearing from new listeners, looking for season seven, sending love to Rosie, remembering Judy Farrell, and totally ripping off Alan Alda's "Let's act out a scene written by A.I." thing. For show notes, episodes, recipes, bios, and more visit our website. Support the podcast and buy merch at the MASH Matters store
4/15/2023
42:16
McLean Stevenson! (with special guest Michael Hirsh) - MASH Matters #100
To celebrate the 100th episode, Jeff & Ryan bring you another MASH Matters Exclusive: a rare, unfiltered, never-before-heard interview with McLean Stevenson! In remastered audio provided by special guest Michael Hirsh, McLean shares his candid thoughts on a variety of topics. Who was the best actor on the show? What was his least favorite script? When did he know M*A*S*H was a hit? He also answers the big question: Why did he leave MASH? Plus, stick around for a bonus surprise to commemorate episode #100. NOTICE: This interview includes adult themes and language. Listener discretion is advised. For show notes, episodes, recipes, bios, and more visit our website. Support the podcast and buy merch at the MASH Matters store
4/1/2023
1:10:59
M*A*S*H Meets Boy Meets World with special guest Will Friedle! - MASH Matters #099
Jeff & Ryan welcome actor/writer Will Friedle to MASH Matters! Will is best known for portraying Eric Matthews on seven seasons of the hit television series Boy Meets World (1993-2000). He's also had a prolific career as a voice actor on a variety of popular animated series, including Batman Beyond and Kim Possible. But, most of all, Will is a massive M*A*S*H nerd, going toe-to-toe with Ryan with 4077th quotes and trivia. We discuss his fandom, favorite episodes, geeking out over Loretta Swit & Jamie Farr, and how M*A*S*H made him want to be an actor. Plus, find out which M*A*S*H actor came within a whisker of playing Mr. Feeney on Boy Meets World! For show notes, episodes, recipes, bios, and more visit our website.
3/15/2023
59:00
Visting Malibu Creek State Park with special guest Brian Rooney - MASH Matters #098
Jeff & Ryan welcome Brian Rooney to MASH Matters. Brian is the volunteer project manager who oversees the original M*A*S*H outdoor filming site at Malibu Creek State Park. We discuss Brian's mission to rejuvenate the set, everything you need to know before you visit, and how to create a perfect replica of the iconic 4077th signpost. Plus, you'll learn how many people visit the site every week, the names of other well-known motion pictures shot at the park, and the story behind Robert Altman's decision to film in Malibu instead of Korea. Put on your hiking boots and join us for a trip to the former Fox Ranch! For show notes, episodes, recipes, bios, and more visit our website.
Jeff Maxwell (Private Igor from M*A*S*H) and Ryan Patrick host a lively discussion of all things M*A*S*H, Hollywood, acting, and other jocularity. We will also feature interviews with super fans and creative geniuses who helped to create the greatest television show of all time. Step into the VIP tent, grab a heaping bowl of creamed weenies, and join the fun … because now, more than ever, MASH Matters.