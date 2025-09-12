In this episode we apply the famous Hero’s Journey framework to marathon training and talk about how you can overcome obstacles, transform into a stronger runner, and gain the wisdom to inspire others!
[powerpress]
[box]
Links Mentioned in This Episode
Run Coaching. Work with a MTA running Coach.
STEP SPORTS TOKYO -a newly renovated flagship running store. Show them this episode and get 7% off plus tax-free service. Valid until the end of March 2026.
Shokz- the industry leader and pioneer in open-ear headphone technology. Use code MTA for $10 off!
IQBAR brain and body-boosting bars, hydration mixes, and mushroom coffees. Their Ultimate Sampler Pack includes all three! Get 20% off plus FREE shipping. Just text “MTA” to 64000.
AG1 Next Gen has new flavors: new flavors: Citrus, Tropical, and Berry. Get a free Welcome Kit with your first order which includes 5 AG1 Travel Packs, a shaker bottle, metal canister, and a bottle of AG Vitamin D3+K2.
[/box]
--------
38:56
--------
38:56
Keira D’Amato -Don’t Call It a Comeback!
In this episode we chat with Keira D’Amato author of the new book, 'Don’t Call it A Comeback -What Happened When I Stopped Chasing PRs and Started Chasing Happiness'. Keira ran competitively in college but was sidelined with an ankle injury and decided to step away from running. After having two children she started running again to get in shape and have time for herself. Fast-forward to 2022, she broke the American record in the marathon, at the age of 37, with a blazing-fast time of 2:19:12!
[powerpress]
[box]
Links Mentioned in This Episode
Run Coaching. Work with a MTA running Coach.
UCAN -get the Trial Sample Pack for free with our link, just pay shipping!
The Richmond Marathon on November 15, 2024 -America's Friendliest Marathon!
Shokz- the industry leader and pioneer in open-ear headphone technology. Use code MTA for $10 off!
Don't Call It a Comeback -book by Keira D'Amato to be released on September 9th 2025.
[/box]
--------
53:51
--------
53:51
The Growth of the Running Industry
In this episode we speak with Christina Henderson about the current state of the running industry and trends that are bringing more people into the sport. Brands today are focusing on: localism, sustainability, digital integration, and experiential retail. What does that mean for you as a consumer of running-related products and culture?
Christina Henderson is the director of The Running Event -North America’s premier run and outdoor specialty retail conference and trade show. She has been recognized as one of the "25 Women to Watch" in the running industry. Christina is a graduate of Columbia University and the University of Texas at Austin.
[powerpress]
[box]
Links Mentioned in This Episode:
Run Coaching. Work with a MTA running Coach.
Joint Health Plus by Previnex -prevention is the best medicine and you need to protect your joint cartilage from breakdown. Use code MTA for 15% off your first order!
IQBAR brain and body-boosting bars, hydration mixes, and mushroom coffees. Their Ultimate Sampler Pack includes all three! Get 20% off plus FREE shipping. Just text “MTA” to 64000.
AG1 Next Gen has new flavors: new flavors: Citrus, Tropical, and Berry. Get a free Welcome Kit with your first order which includes 5 AG1 Travel Packs, a shaker bottle, metal canister, and a bottle of AG Vitamin D3+K2.
The Richmond Marathon on November 15, 2024 -America's Friendliest Marathon!
Drury Hotels -clean rooms and free food and drinks at the 5:30 Kickback. Use our link for 10% off!
The Running Event -massive trade show and industry conference on December 2-4, 2025.
[/box]
--------
47:22
--------
47:22
Relative Energy Deficiency in Sport (REDs) with Renee McGregor
In this episode we speak with Renee McGregor -sports dietitian and author of the book, 'Fuel for Thought: A Practical Guide to Fueling for Your Adventures'.
[powerpress]
Renee McGregor is a leading sports dietitian, specialising in Eating Disorders, REDs, The Female Athlete, Athlete Health and Performance. She's worked with athletes across the globe, including supporting Olympic (London, 2012), Paralympic (Rio, 2016) and Commonwealth (Queensland, 2018) teams.
We want to give listeners a head’s up that we will be talking about eating disorders and REDs during this episode.
What is REDs (Relative Energy Deficiency in Sport)
The basis of REDs is low energy availability, or insufficient energy in the body to allow for the work that the individual wants to do. Low energy availability comes with a cost to our sport but also is costly to all the biological processes in our body, including the brain, heart, lungs, hormonal, and digestive systems. When low energy availability is combined with under recovery (training and general life stresses can all contribute to this) it throws the body into REDs. Some people can have unintentional or accidental REDs where the person doesn’t understand how much energy is required to maintain their biological functions and the training load. On the other hand, intentional REDs is a conscious decision to restrict intake or overtrain and usually involves some aspects of disordered eating and/or exercise dependency.
[box]
Sponsor Links
Run Coaching. Work with a MTA running Coach.
Shokz- the industry leader and pioneer in open-ear headphone technology. Use code MTA for $10 off!
MetPro.co -For the first time ever, MetPro is offering MTA listeners a full 30-day experience for just $95 with absolutely no strings attached! See what it’s like working with your own metabolic coach. Limited to the first 30 people.
AG1 Next Gen has new flavors: new flavors: Citrus, Tropical, and Berry. Get a free Welcome Kit with your first order which includes 5 AG1 Travel Packs, a shaker bottle, metal canister, and a bottle of AG Vitamin D3+K2.
Fuel for Thought -book by Renee McGregor
[/box]
--------
53:09
--------
53:09
Interview with Kitty Robinson
In this episode we speak with Kitty Robinson, a listener to the podcast who shares what it’s like to keep running through pregnancy, raising a large family, and surviving both brain and heart surgery. Kitty exemplifies the saying, “You can do hard things”! She's author of two books: 'Sometimes Courage' and 'The Runaway Housewives of the Appalachian Trail'.
[powerpress]
[box]
Links Mentioned in This Episode
Shokz- the industry leader and pioneer in open-ear headphone technology. Use code MTA for a discount!
IQBAR brain and body-boosting bars, hydration mixes, and mushroom coffees. Their Ultimate Sampler Pack includes all three! Get 20% off plus FREE shipping. Just text “MTA” to 64000..
AG1 Next Gen -get a FREE bottle of AG D3K2, an AG1 Welcome Kit, AND 5 of the upgraded AG1 travel packs with your first order.
Run the London Marathon in 2026 with Sports Tours International USA. They have guaranteed bibs!
[/box]
The Marathon Training Academy Podcast will help you unlock your potential to conquer the marathon and change your life. Since 2010 Angie and Trevor have shared tips, inspiration, and interesting guests interviews to help listeners run smarter, avoid injury, and go the distance. What RUNNER’S WORLD says about the MTA Podcast: “If you’re training for 26.2, running coach Angie Spencer and her husband, Trevor, have everything you need to reach the finish line. The duo provides plenty of training tips, interviews, and reviews of marathons from around the world. (Angie has run one in every state!) While they don’t always bring on guests, runners like Sara Hall, Dathan Ritzenhein, and even actor Sean Astin have all stopped by.”