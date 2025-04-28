Making The Merge - Survivor Podcast

Welcome to the Sanctuary… Where good pods happen. This weeks rundown includes:DAVID’S EXIT PRESSCHASE’S COUSINSTAR DELETED SCENE JONATHAN AND KRISTIN CHIME IN KEEPING UP WITH KATY
45:56
MARY AND CHASE VS KAMILLA AND PD | S48 Episode 9
ITS WEEK 9 of Making the Merge and It's getting spicy. Chase and PD are beefing throughout the episode, Bran is just a chill guy so no beef from him. But they still did manage to recap another great episode of Survivor. From Eva's journey to Stars swim lessons and the next boot, they cover it all.
1:07:25
Business is about to pick up!
Welcome to the Sanctuary where good Pods happen, PD and Chase are on the case! This weeks rundown includes:SNEAK PREVIEWS DELETED SCENES MARY’S TASTE IN MENCHASE PREDICTS THE FINAL 3PD AND CHASE RANT ABOUT HOW MUCH THEY LOVE SURVIVOR GAYLE AND KATY PT 2
44:47
SHUT UP AND SAVE YOURSELF | S48 Episode 8
It's week 8 of Survivor, We're down to the final 10 and things are getting tense. PD, Bran, Chase, and Jonathan are here to attemp to make sense of it all from Chrissy speaking too much to David's milk fueled mania.
55:03
Shauhin vs Fairplay
Welcome to the Sanctuary where good twitter battles happen… It’s PD, Chase, and Jonathan, here’s the rundown: GAYLE GOES TO SPACE Shauhin vs FairplaySai exit press Our rest of the season predictions An insane email