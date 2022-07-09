Love Period with Rev. Dr. Jacqui Lewis

Do you yearn for a new vision of Christianity—one with love and justice at the core of its practice? Rev. Dr. Jacqui Lewis animates a renewed faith for our time... More
Scripture and Jesus's Radical Teachings with Rabbi Josh Stanton
What if we refused to break anyone’s heart—including our own? In this episode of Love Period, Jacqui Lewis speaks with Rabbi Josh Stanton, getting to the heart of Jesus’ radical teachings. If you have ever wondered how to love those you don’t understand (or even like), this episode offers guidance.
Join us for this new season of Love Period where Jacqui invites theologians, scholars, and clergy from Abrahamic traditions to bring scriptural teachings back to their core—revealing key wisdom for our lives today.
6/21/2023
49:08
Everybody Come Alive with Marcie Alvis-Walker
Can we be theologians in our own lives? In the first episode of Season 4, Jacqui talks with Marcie Alvis-Walker—author, mother, friend, and theologian who invites us to read the Bible in a way that speaks to our hearts. The author of Everybody Come Alive: A Memoir in Essays, Marcie shares her experience of finding reflections of herself in scriptures that have too long been interpreted by others.
6/14/2023
46:21
Practicing Resilience in a Divided World with Paul Rauschenbush
How do we teach our kids love and resilience in this divided world? On this episode of Love Period, writer, editor, and President of Interfaith Alliance, Paul Raushenbush joins Jacqui in a conversation about creating interfaith partnerships and the challenge of hopeful parenting. Listen in on Paul and Jacqui’s discussion on the importance of practicing self-love grounded in experiences of adversity.
9/7/2022
48:01
Finding Balance Through Radical Love with Jamia Wilson
How do we let go of fear theology? On this episode of Love Period, Rev. Jacqui Lewis is joined by children’s book author, editor, and activist, Jamia Wilson, for an inspiring conversation that explores how being affirmed in a fellowship of radical Love unleashes our creative potential. In this episode, Jamia and Jacqui discuss how intimate relationships can be a vital part of our journey to create a more balanced and loving world.
Jamia is an award-winning feminist activist, writer, speaker, and podcaster. Jamia is passionate about mission-driven organizations and serves on the Omega Institute, Feminist.com and Center for Reproductive Rights boards, and the St. Timothy’s School Advisory Council. She is also the co-host of the second season of the Anthem Award-winning podcast, Ordinary Equality.
8/31/2022
32:45
Detoxing Wellness with Kerri Kelly
What if we considered ourselves first responders to the fires burning in our lives?
On this episode of Love Period, Rev. Jacqui invites her friend Kerri Kelly to the table to discuss the healing power of radical love. Amid unfairness of opportunity, capitalist culture, and a maze of misleading information, we need this love now more than ever — for ourselves, each other, and the world.
Kerri Kelly is the author of “American Detox” and the founder of CTZNWELL, an organization that embraces a democratic approach to spiritual growth and wellness, Kerri Kelly offers her insights on what it means to cultivate wellness and deep spiritual belonging in an age of instant gratification.
