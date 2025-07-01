Locked On Women's Basketball – Daily Podcast On The WNBA

A'ja Wilson continues making history, Las Vegas Aces split back-to-back | Women’s Basketball Podcast

Wednesday night A'ja Wilson became the fastest player in WNBA history to reach 5,000 points and today host Natalie Heavren is joined by The Next's Las Vegas Aces beat reporter Kelly Johnson to chat all about that moment. The pair also talk about how the team fared in back-to-back games on Wednesday and Thursday, the season so far and take a look at what's ahead for the Aces. Monumental Sports and Entertainment, the group that owns the Washington Mystics, holds a minority stake in The Next. The Next's editorial operations are entirely independent of Monumental and all other business partners.