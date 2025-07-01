Powered by RND
Locked On Women's Basketball – Daily Podcast On The WNBA
Locked On Women's Basketball – Daily Podcast On The WNBA

Locked On Podcast Network, Howard Megdal
Locked On Women's Basketball – Daily Podcast On The WNBA
  Can Indiana Fever nab Commissioner's Cup signature win vs. Minnesota? | Women's Basketball Podcast
    Host Howard Megdal speaks with Kent Youngblood of the Minnesota Star Tribune, on the very week the distinguished journalist is retiring, inside the Minnesota Lynx practice facility ahead of Tuesday night's Commissioner's Cup Final between the Lynx and the Indiana Fever. Will Caitlin Clark play? And even if she does, will it matter when the Lynx are 14-2 and leading the WNBA in offensive and defensive efficiency, driven by the MVP season of Napheesa Collier? All that, plus putting Kent's career, and Minnesota women's basketball's role in it, into perspective.
  Expansion Emergency Podcast! Detroit, Philly, Cleveland — Hear from Cathy Engelbert | WNBA Podcast
    The WNBA is expanding to 18 teams by 2030, and our host Howard Megdal takes you inside the room of the announcement. Megdal spoke with Commissioner Cathy Engelbert, representatives from ownership groups in Cleveland, Detroit and Philadelphia, plus longtime Detroit Shock star Deanna Nolan, and breaks down ALL you need to know about what this means financially, for fans and for women's basketball as a whole.
  Take the Temp of the Indiana Fever
    The WNBA season is off and running and we have dozens and dozens of storylines emerging from coast to coast. Injuries, day-to-day availability, waivers and signings – we got it all – and games going on too. This first part of the season has not been smooth sailing for the Indiana Fever – and it has been filled with a bit of drama too. Analyst and host Missy Heidrick is joined by The Next's Tony East to  take the temperature of this Fever squad and what lies ahead for them in the month of July. (photo credit: Trevor Ruszkowski - Imagn Images)Support Us By Supporting Our Sponsors!Monarch MoneyTake control of your finances with Monarch Money. Use code LOCKEDONNBA at monarchmoney.com/lockedonnba for 50% off your first yearGametimeDownload the Gametime app, create an account, and use code LOCKEDONNBA for $20 off your first purchase. Terms apply. Download Gametime today. What time is it? Gametime.FanDuelRight now, new customers can get ONE HUNDRED FIFTY DOLLARS in BONUS BETS when your first FIVE DOLLAR BET WINS! Download the app or head to FANDUEL.COM to get started. Bet with FanDuel—Official Partner of the NBA.FANDUEL DISCLAIMER: 21+ in select states. First online real money wager only. Bonus issued as nonwithdrawable free bets that expires in 14 days. Restrictions apply. See terms at sportsbook.fanduel.com. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER or visit FanDuel.com/RG (CO, IA, MD, MI, NJ, PA, IL, VA, WV), 1-800-NEXT-STEP or text NEXTSTEP to 53342 (AZ), 1-888-789-7777 or visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN), 1-800-522-4700 (WY, KS) or visit ksgamblinghelp.com (KS), 1-877-770-STOP (LA), 1-877-8-HOPENY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY), TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN) 
  How Jonquel Jones Went From No. 6 Draft Pick To MVP | WNBA Retrospect
    Jonquel Jones is the lowest-drafted MVP in league history. Today, host Emily Adler and co-host Lincoln Shafer revisit Jones' film at George Washington to contextualize her fall to No. 6 in the 2016 WNBA Draft.Support Us By Supporting Our Sponsors!OLIPOPGet a free can of OLIPOP! Just buy any two cans in store and they’ll reimburse you for one. Head to drinkolipop.com/LOCKEDONNBA to claim your free can and find OLIPOP near you. SKIMSShop SKIMS Mens at SKIMS.com/lockedonnba. Let them know we sent you! After you place your order, select "podcast" in the survey and select our show in the dropdown menu that follows.﻿ OpenPhoneStreamline and scale your customer communications with OpenPhone. Get 20% off your first 6 months at www.openphone.com/lockedonnbaWayFairGive your home the refresh it needs with Wayfair. Head to Wayfair.com right now. Wayfair. Every style. Every home.Monarch MoneyTake control of your finances with Monarch Money. Use code LOCKEDONNBA at monarchmoney.com/lockedonnba for 50% off your first yearGametimeDownload the Gametime app, create an account, and use code LOCKEDONNBA for $20 off your first purchase. Terms apply. Download Gametime today. What time is it? Gametime.FanDuelRight now, new customers can get ONE HUNDRED FIFTY DOLLARS in BONUS BETS when your first FIVE DOLLAR BET WINS! Download the app or head to FANDUEL.COM to get started. Bet with FanDuel—Official Partner of the NBA.FANDUEL DISCLAIMER: 21+ in select states. First online real money wager only. Bonus issued as nonwithdrawable free bets that expires in 14 days. Restrictions apply. See terms at sportsbook.fanduel.com. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER or visit FanDuel.com/RG (CO, IA, MD, MI, NJ, PA, IL, VA, WV), 1-800-NEXT-STEP or text NEXTSTEP to 53342 (AZ), 1-888-789-7777 or visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN), 1-800-522-4700 (WY, KS) or visit ksgamblinghelp.com (KS), 1-877-770-STOP (LA), 1-877-8-HOPENY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY), TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN)
  A'ja Wilson continues making history, Las Vegas Aces split back-to-back | Women's Basketball Podcast
    Wednesday night A'ja Wilson became the fastest player in WNBA history to reach 5,000 points and today host Natalie Heavren is joined by The Next’s Las Vegas Aces beat reporter Kelly Johnson to chat all about that moment. The pair also talk about how the team fared in back-to-back games on Wednesday and Thursday, the season so far and take a look at what’s ahead for the Aces. Monumental Sports and Entertainment, the group that owns the Washington Mystics, holds a minority stake in The Next. The Next’s editorial operations are entirely independent of Monumental and all other business partners.Support Us By Supporting Our Sponsors!OLIPOPGet a free can of OLIPOP! Just buy any two cans in store and they’ll reimburse you for one. Head to drinkolipop.com/LOCKEDONNBA to claim your free can and find OLIPOP near you.SKIMSShop SKIMS Mens at SKIMS.com/lockedonnba. Let them know we sent you! After you place your order, select "podcast" in the survey and select our show in the dropdown menu that follows.﻿OpenPhoneStreamline and scale your customer communications with OpenPhone. Get 20% off your first 6 months at www.openphone.com/lockedonnbaWayFairGive your home the refresh it needs with Wayfair. Head to Wayfair.com right now. Wayfair. Every style. Every home.Monarch MoneyTake control of your finances with Monarch Money. Use code LOCKEDONNBA at monarchmoney.com/lockedonnba for 50% off your first yearGametimeDownload the Gametime app, create an account, and use code LOCKEDONNBA for $20 off your first purchase. Terms apply. Download Gametime today. What time is it? Gametime.FanDuelRight now, new customers can get ONE HUNDRED FIFTY DOLLARS in BONUS BETS when your first FIVE DOLLAR BET WINS! Download the app or head to FANDUEL.COM to get started. Bet with FanDuel—Official Partner of the NBA.FANDUEL DISCLAIMER: 21+ in select states. First online real money wager only. Bonus issued as nonwithdrawable free bets that expires in 14 days. Restrictions apply. See terms at sportsbook.fanduel.com. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER or visit FanDuel.com/RG (CO, IA, MD, MI, NJ, PA, IL, VA, WV), 1-800-NEXT-STEP or text NEXTSTEP to 53342 (AZ), 1-888-789-7777 or visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN), 1-800-522-4700 (WY, KS) or visit ksgamblinghelp.com (KS), 1-877-770-STOP (LA), 1-877-8-HOPENY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY), TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN)
About Locked On Women's Basketball – Daily Podcast On The WNBA

Locked On Women’s Basketball podcast is your daily ticket to stay ahead of the game and the first to know the latest news, analysis, and insider info for all aspects of the world of Women’s Basketball. Host Howard Megdal of The IX and The Next talks to the incredible staff at The Next and provides your daily women’s basketball fix with expert analysis and coverage of all aspects of the sport. From the NCAA to the WNBA, the Locked On Women’s Basketball podcast brings the fire and passion of women’s basketball to you five days a week.  The Locked On Women’s Basketball podcast is part of the Locked On Podcast Network. Your team. Every day.
