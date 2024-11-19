Locked On Lions - Daily Podcast On The Detroit Lions

Top of the Table baby! Many of the Power Rankings have the Lions at number 1!!! What a job by Holmes & Dan. Speaking of Dan's.. Dan Miller is our guest today on the show. Radio voice of the Lions. #firstlisten Support Us By Supporting Our Sponsors!Pre-Alcohol by ZbioticsGo to zbiotics.com/LOCKEDONNFL to learn more and get 15% off your first order when you use LOCKEDONNFL at checkout. BetterHelpThis episode is sponsored by BetterHelp. Make your brain your friend, with BetterHelp. Visit BetterHelp.com/LOCKEDON today to get 10% off your first month. Bilt RewardsEarn points now by paying rent right now by when you go to joinbilt.com/lockedonnfl Hillsdale CollegeAll of Hillsdale’s courses are self-paced so that you can start whenever, and tune in wherever. Plus, you can go deeper with readings, quizzes, discussions - or just enjoy the lectures. Go right now to hillsdale.edu/lockedon to enroll. There’s no cost, and it’s easy to get started. PrizePicksDownload the app and use code lockedonnfl to win $50 instantly when you play $5. You don't even need to win to receive your $50 bonus, it's guaranteed! Prizepicks. Run Your Game.Click Here: https://prizepicks.onelink.me/LME0/LOCKEDONNFL GametimeDownload the Gametime app, create an account, and use code LOCKEDONNFL for $20 off your first purchase. Terms Apply. Download Gametime today. What time is it? Gametime. FanDuelYou can start the season with a big return on FanDuel. New customers can place a FIVE DOLLAR bet and you’ll get started with ONE HUNDRED AND FIFTY DOLLARS in BONUS BETS - if you win your first FIVE DOLLAR BET ! Visit FANDUEL.COM to get started. FANDUEL DISCLAIMER: 21+ in select states. First online real money wager only. Bonus issued as nonwithdrawable free bets that expires in 14 days. Restrictions apply. See terms at sportsbook.fanduel.com. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER or visit FanDuel.com/RG (CO, IA, MD, MI, NJ, PA, IL, VA, WV), 1-800-NEXT-STEP or text NEXTSTEP to 53342 (AZ), 1-888-789-7777 or visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN), 1-800-522-4700 (WY, KS) or visit ksgamblinghelp.com (KS), 1-877-770-STOP (LA), 1-877-8-HOPENY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY), TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN) Follow & Subscribe on all Podcast platforms… 🎧 https://link.chtbl.com/LOLions?sid=YouTube Locked On NFL League-Wide: Every Team, Fantasy, Draft & More 🎧 https://linktr.ee/LockedOnNFL
--------
29:15
Historic offense resides in Detroit
The Lions continue to put up crazy numbers on offense and they are beginning to break records. Matt Dery has some wild stats through 10 games that puts Detroit in some elite territory. Also, Lions have a new linebacker added to their Practice Squad and he is a former NFL starter. PFF grades and a Call of the Day. Tomorrow.. Dan Miller joins us. #firstlisten Want to be our Call of the Day? Leave a voicemail at www.speakpipe.com/DeryPodcastPage
--------
26:33
A Ford Field Rout! Detroit Lions put up a 50 burger and maul the Jaguars 52-6.
There was no stopping the Detroit Lions on this day. They whip Jacksonville and maybe end Doug Pederson's run as HC, the final 52-6. Lions score a TD on their first 7 touches of this game on offense. Jared Goff dominates with 4 TD's and a perfect passer rating. We talk about the defense and hand out game balls as well. #firstlisten Wanna be our Call of the Day? Send a voicemail on www.speakpipe.com/derypodcastpage
--------
27:19
Locked On Lions POSTCAST: Detroit Lions ANNIHILATE Jacksonville Jaguars, Jared Goff & Offense CRUISE
The Detroit Lions dominated the Jacksonville Jaguars at Ford Field with a staggering 52-6 victory in their Week 11 matchup. Jared Goff shone as the star quarterback, throwing for an impressive 412 yards and four touchdowns, showcasing his precision with a 24-of-29 completion record. David Montgomery contributed significantly on the ground, rushing for 75 yards and scoring two crucial touchdowns. Amon-Ra St. Brown proved to be Goff's favorite target, accumulating 161 receiving yards and two touchdowns, further frustrating the Jaguars' defense. The Lions established an overwhelming lead early on, with a commanding 28-6 advantage by halftime, and never looked back. With this resounding victory, the Lions improved to 9-1 on the season, reinforcing their dominance at Ford Field and continuing their march towards the postseason. Detroit Lions RecordsDetroit Lions Overall 9-1Detroit Lions Home 4-1Detroit Lions Away 4-0NFC North StandingsDetroit Lions 9-1Minnesota Vikings 7-2Green Bay Packers 6-3Chicago Bears 4-5LOCKED ON DETROIT IS YOUR HOME FOR DETROIT LIONS POSTCASTS Subscribe to Locked On Sports Detroit for our LIVE postgame shows all season long: https://youtube.com/@LockedOnSportsDetroit?si=8zCLJ-2MrwkQyYeX Subscribe to Locked On Sports Detroit! Show us some love, LIKE today’s video! Jake Riepma brings opinion and analysis after the Lions game live on Locked On Sports Detroit’s YouTube page – and we want you to join the conversation! Comment, Like, Subscribe and get in on the action all at Locked On Sports DETROIT. The audio portion of the show is available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or wherever you get your podcasts.Detroit Lions Regular Season Schedule: Week 1: Sunday, Sept. 8 Rams at Lions: W 26-20Week 2: Sunday, Sept. 15 Buccaneers at Lions: L 20-16Week 3: Sunday, Sept. 22 Lions at Cardinals: W 20-13Week 4: Monday, Sept. 30 Seahawks at Lions: W 42-29Week 5: BYEWeek 6: Sunday, Oct. 13 Lions at Cowboys: WIN 47-9Week 7: Sunday, Oct. 20 Lions at Vikings: WIN 31-29Week 8: Sunday, Oct. 27 Titans at Lions: WIN 52-14Week 9: Sunday, Nov. 3 Lions at Packers WIN 24-14Week 10: Sunday, Nov. 10 Lions at Texans WIN 26-23Week 11: Sunday, Nov. 17 Jaguars at Lions WIN 52-6Week 12: Sunday, Nov. 24 Lions at ColtsWeek 13:Thursday, Nov. 28 Bears at LionsWeek 14: Thursday, Dec. 5 Packers at LionsWeek 15: Sunday, Dec. 15 Bills at LionsWeek 16: Sunday, Dec. 22 Lions at BearsWeek 17: Monday, Dec. 30 Lions at 49ersWeek 18: TBD Vikings at LionsDetroit Lions Staff: Front officeOwner – Sheila Ford HampVice chairpeople – William Clay Ford Jr., Martha Ford Morse, Elizabeth Ford KontulisTeam president/CEO – Rod WoodExecutive vice president & general manager – Brad HolmesChief operating officer – Mike DisnerSpecial assistant/chairperson – Chris SpielmanAssistant general manager – Ray AgnewDirector of scouting – Dwayne JosephDirector of college scouting – Brian HudspethDirector of scouting advancement – Mike MartinDirector of pro scouting – Rob LohmanSenior personnel executive – John DorseyHead coachesHead coach – Dan CampbellAssistant head coach/running backs – Scottie MontgomeryOffensive coachesOffensive coordinator – Ben JohnsonPassing game coordinator – Tanner EngstrandQuarterbacks – Mark BrunellAssistant quarterbacks – J. T. BarrettWide receivers – Antwaan Randle ElAssistant wide receivers – Seth RyanTight ends – Steve HeidenOffensive line – Hank FraleyAssistant offensive line – Steve Oliver Defensive coachesDefensive coordinator – Aaron GlennRun game coordinator/defensive line – Terrell WilliamsAssistant defensive line – Cameron DavisLinebackers – Kelvin SheppardAssistant linebackers – Shaun Dion HamiltonPassing game coordinator/defensive backs – Deshea TownsendDefensive assistant/outside linebackers – David CorraoDefensive assistant – Jim O'NeilWCF minority coaching assistant/defensive quality control – Dré ThompsonSpecial teams coachesSpecial teams coordinator – Dave FippAssistant special teams – Jett ModkinsStrength and conditioningDirector of sports performance – Mike ClarkDirector of sports science – Jill CostanzaHead strength & conditioning – Josh SchulerAssistant strength & conditioning – Morris Henry
--------
30:50
The Detroit Lions hope for more production this week from 41
Is James Houston ready to really "turn the corner?" The pass rusher comes off his best game of the last 2 seasons last week and we discuss it today. Also, how bad is this Jaguar team who will be without Lawrence, Bigsby, and Kirk? We also have thoughts on Dave Fipp going off on PFF and a all of the Day. #firstlisten
About Locked On Lions - Daily Podcast On The Detroit Lions
Locked On Lions podcast is your daily ticket to stay ahead of the game and the first to know the latest news, analysis, and insider info for the Detroit Lions and the National Football League. Hosted by analyst Matt Dery, who bring his Lions connections and expertise to the Locked On Lions podcast. You’ll get your daily Lions fix with expert, local analysis, opinions, breaking news, special guests, and coverage of all aspects of the Lions franchise. The Locked On Lions podcast takes you beyond the scoreboard for the inside scoops on the biggest stories from within the Lions locker room and all over the NFL. The Locked On Lions podcast is part of the Locked On Podcast Network. Your Team. Every Day.