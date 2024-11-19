Locked On Lions - Daily Podcast On The Detroit Lions

The Detroit Lions hope for more production this week from 41

Is James Houston ready to really "turn the corner?" The pass rusher comes off his best game of the last 2 seasons last week and we discuss it today. Also, how bad is this Jaguar team who will be without Lawrence, Bigsby, and Kirk? We also have thoughts on Dave Fipp going off on PFF and a all of the Day. #firstlisten