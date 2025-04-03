Locked On Giants – Daily Podcast On The San Francisco Giants

Jordan Hicks DAZZLES in Houston Homecoming | Red-Hot SF Giants Smash Astros
San Francisco Giants pitcher Jordan Hicks dazzled in his Houston homecoming as the SF Giants stayed red hot with a dominant win over the Houston Astros. Wilmer Flores delivered a clutch home run, Heliot Ramos extended his breakout streak, and the offense continued to surge—particularly in clutch situations.Host Ben Kaspick breaks down the latest Giants news, including bullpen standouts like Erik Miller striking out Yordan Alvarez, and questions surrounding Spencer Bivens' ability to get key outs. Will the Giants' bullpen stay strong? Will the offense keep powering wins?Get expert San Francisco Giants analysis, MLB updates, and all the insight you need as the Giants continue their push toward the top of the National League.