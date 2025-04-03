Locked On Giants – Daily Podcast On The San Francisco Giants

SF Giants' Heliot Ramos Ties WILLIE MAYS | Is He the Giants' Next Breakout STAR?

Heliot Ramos is making waves with the San Francisco Giants, achieving a feat not seen in 54 years by securing an extra-base hit in each of the SF Giants' first five games. Can this momentum continue to propel the Giants to a strong start to the season?Dive into the analysis of Logan Webb's strategic pitching against the Houston Astros, where his altered pitch mix, especially the increased use of the cutter, is turning heads. Casey Schmitt's unexpected opportunity at first base and Christian Koss' major league debut add layers to the Giants' evolving roster dynamics. With the Giants off to a 4-1 start, the stakes are high as they compare with division rivals like the undefeated Dodgers and Padres. Will they maintain their strong play? Tune in for a data-driven breakdown of player performances and strategic insights. Don't miss out on these game-changing discussions!Follow & Subscribe on all Podcast platforms…🎧 https://link.chtbl.com/LOSFGiants?sid=YouTubeLocked On MLB League-Wide: Every Team, Prospects & More🎧 https://linktr.ee/LockedOnMLBLocked On Giants podcast is your daily ticket to stay ahead of the game and the first to know the latest news, analysis, and insider info for the San Francisco Giants and Major League Baseball. Hosted by Ben Kaspick, a lifelong Giants fan and former RotoGraphs and Beyond the Box Score contributor, the Locked On Giants podcast provides your daily Giants fix with expert, local analysis, and coverage of all aspects of the Giants franchise, including game breakdowns and transactions in a data-driven way that’s rational but simple, passionate and accessible. Locked On Giants takes you beyond the scoreboard for the inside scoops on the biggest stories from within the Giants locker room and all over MLB. The Locked On Giants podcast is part of the Locked On Podcast Network. Your Team. Every Day.On Twitter: https://twitter.com/BenKaspick#SFGiants #FirstListenSupport Us By Supporting Our Sponsors!Wonderful PistachiosLooking for a snack that’s both delicious and nutritious? Get snackin’ and get crackin’ with the snack that packs a protein punch. Visit WonderfulPistachios.com to learn more.Just IngredientsVisit JustIngredients.usand use code LOCKEDONMLB for 20% off your order! And for more wellness tips, follow @just.ingredients on Instagram.Supply HouseJoin the TradeMaster program today at SupplyHouse.com/TM and start ordering plumbing, HVAC, and electrical supplies with just a few clicks. Plus, use promo code S-H-5 for 5% off your first order. That’s SupplyHouse.com!Monarch MoneyTake control of your finances with MonarchMoney. Use code LOCKEDONMLB at monarchmoney.com for 50% off your first year.GametimeDownload the Gametime app, create an account, and use code LOCKEDONMLB for $20 off your first purchase. Terms apply. Download Gametime today. What time is it? Gametime.FanDuelRight now, new customers can get TWO HUNDRED DOLLARS in BONUS BETS when your first FIVE DOLLAR BET WINS! Download the app or head to FANDUEL.COM to get started. Bet with FanDuel—Official Partner of the NBA.FANDUEL DISCLAIMER: 21+ in select states. First online real money wager only. Bonus issued as nonwithdrawable free bets that expires in 14 days. Restrictions apply. See terms at sportsbook.fanduel.com. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER or visit FanDuel.com/RG (CO, IA, MD, MI, NJ, PA, IL, VA, WV), 1-800-NEXT-STEP or text NEXTSTEP to 53342 (AZ), 1-888-789-7777 or visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN), 1-800-522-4700 (WY, KS) or visit ksgamblinghelp.com (KS), 1-877-770-STOP (LA), 1-877-8-HOPENY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY), TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN)