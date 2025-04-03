Locked On Giants – Daily Podcast On The San Francisco Giants

Powered by RND
Locked On Podcast Network, Ben Kaspick
Locked On Giants podcast is your daily ticket to stay ahead of the game and the first to know the latest news, analysis, and insider info for the San Francisco Giants and Major League Baseball.
  • SF Giants DEFY Expectations with Blistering 5-1 Start | Is a CULTURE SHIFT the Key to SUCCESS?
    The San Francisco Giants are off to a roaring start with a 5-1 record in the 2025 MLB season. Can this momentum carry them through the year? With star players like Willy Adames and emerging stars like Heliot Ramos making waves, the SF Giants are showcasing a blend of determination and skill that has fans buzzing.Host Ben Kaspick breaks down the team's offensive and defensive outputs, highlighting Wilmer Flores and Ramos' power hitting and the impressive pitching staff. Discover how the Giants' culture and mindset are shaping their path to success, and why their pitching and defense are key to their early achievements.Tune in to explore the Giants' journey and gain insights into their potential for a standout season.
    33:54
  • GIANTS POSTCAST: Giants SWEEP Astros, LAUNCH 3 Homers as Bullpen Shines in Win
    The San Francisco Giants pulled off their first sweep of the 2025 MLB season, as they beat the Houston Astros yet again today, final score 6-3. Lamonte Wade Jr, Wilmer Flores, and Luis Matos all launched home runs in the win, and Heliot Ramos extended his streak of games with an extra-base-hit to six. Landen Roupp was very good at times today in his first start of 2025, but also ran into some trouble in the fifth inning. Thankfully, the bullpen was masterful today and shut down the Houston Astros in the later innings of this game.
    20:46
  • SF Giants' Heliot Ramos Ties WILLIE MAYS | Is He the Giants' Next Breakout STAR?
    Heliot Ramos is making waves with the San Francisco Giants, achieving a feat not seen in 54 years by securing an extra-base hit in each of the SF Giants' first five games. Can this momentum continue to propel the Giants to a strong start to the season?Dive into the analysis of Logan Webb's strategic pitching against the Houston Astros, where his altered pitch mix, especially the increased use of the cutter, is turning heads. Casey Schmitt's unexpected opportunity at first base and Christian Koss' major league debut add layers to the Giants' evolving roster dynamics. With the Giants off to a 4-1 start, the stakes are high as they compare with division rivals like the undefeated Dodgers and Padres. Will they maintain their strong play? Tune in for a data-driven breakdown of player performances and strategic insights. Don't miss out on these game-changing discussions!
    32:27
  • GIANTS POSTCAST: Giants Keep ROLLING, Ramos ROCKET Leads to Another Win in Houston
    The San Francisco Giants kept rolling tonight as they beat the Houston Astros, and take the series as well. Logan Webb was rock steady tonight and tossed seven innings of one run ball, and the bullpen held it down as they didn't allow a run in relief. Heliot Ramos launched another home run and became just the third player in San Francisco Giants history to start the season with five-consecutive games with an extra base hit. The San Francisco Giants are firing on all cylinders right now.
    22:04
  • Jordan Hicks DAZZLES in Houston Homecoming | Red-Hot SF Giants Smash Astros
    San Francisco Giants pitcher Jordan Hicks dazzled in his Houston homecoming as the SF Giants stayed red hot with a dominant win over the Houston Astros. Wilmer Flores delivered a clutch home run, Heliot Ramos extended his breakout streak, and the offense continued to surge—particularly in clutch situations.Host Ben Kaspick breaks down the latest Giants news, including bullpen standouts like Erik Miller striking out Yordan Alvarez, and questions surrounding Spencer Bivens' ability to get key outs. Will the Giants' bullpen stay strong? Will the offense keep powering wins?Get expert San Francisco Giants analysis, MLB updates, and all the insight you need as the Giants continue their push toward the top of the National League.
    31:22

About Locked On Giants – Daily Podcast On The San Francisco Giants

Locked On Giants podcast is your daily ticket to stay ahead of the game and the first to know the latest news, analysis, and insider info for the San Francisco Giants and Major League Baseball. Hosted by Ben Kaspick, a lifelong Giants fan and former RotoGraphs and Beyond the Box Score contributor, the Locked On Giants podcast provides your daily Giants fix with expert, local analysis, and coverage of all aspects of the Giants franchise, including game breakdowns and transactions in a data-driven way that's rational but simple, passionate and accessible. Locked On Giants takes you beyond the scoreboard for the inside scoops on the biggest stories from within the Giants locker room and all over MLB. The Locked On Giants podcast is part of the Locked On Podcast Network. Your Team. Every Day.
