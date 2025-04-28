Locked On Giants - Daily Podcast On The New York Giants

New York Giants Grab Two Key Pieces in Round 1 of NFL Draft

The New York Giants made waves on the first day of the NFL draft, selecting Abdul Carter with the third overall pick and trading up for quarterback Jaxson Dart. Giants fans are buzzing about how Carter's versatility will enhance the defense alongside stars like Brian Burns and Kayvon Thibodeaux. Meanwhile, the strategic move to secure Dart, with traits reminiscent of Josh Allen, promises a thrilling future as he develops behind veterans Russell Wilson and Jameis Winston. Discover how the Giants plan to build depth and nurture young talent for future success in this new episode of Locked On Giants.