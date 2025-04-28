Locked On Giants - Daily Podcast On The New York Giants

Powered by RND
  • New York Giants 2025 NFL Draft Winners and Losers
    The New York Giants wrapped up the 2025 NFL Draft, and on today's show, we broke down the biggest winners and some players facing an uphill battle once the rookies arrive on campus. We also look at the organization dynamics and why they might have finally gotten it right.
    29:25
  New York Giants Deliver An Impressive Draft Class
    The New York Giants' 2025 draft class is in the books, and on first glance, it looks like another home run for general manager Joe Schoen. In this special episode of the Locked On Giants podcast, we examine how free agency set up the class and then break down each pick, discussing why this class could redefine the team's short- and long-term future, as it might enhance the Giants' lineup.
    32:56
  New York Giants Grab Two Key Pieces in Round 1 of NFL Draft
    The New York Giants made waves on the first day of the NFL draft, selecting Abdul Carter with the third overall pick and trading up for quarterback Jaxson Dart. Giants fans are buzzing about how Carter's versatility will enhance the defense alongside stars like Brian Burns and Kayvon Thibodeaux. Meanwhile, the strategic move to secure Dart, with traits reminiscent of Josh Allen, promises a thrilling future as he develops behind veterans Russell Wilson and Jameis Winston. Discover how the Giants plan to build depth and nurture young talent for future success in this new episode of Locked On Giants.
    20:52
  New York Giants Draft Rumors: Buy or Sell?
    Are the New York Giants poised to make a bold move in the upcoming NFL Draft? With the #3 draft pick in their sights, the Giants face pivotal decisions that could reshape their future. Host Patricia Traina takes a look at the most frequent draft rumors and renders a buy/sell decision on the rumor's plausibility.  
    31:10
  The Best and Worst of Past New York Giants Drafts
    Uncover the New York Giants' draft history as we explore the best and worst picks in the last three decades. We cover the best Day 3 picks, the worst Day 1 picks, and the best trades ever made by the Giants. Locked On Giants host Patricia Traina, in addition to making her picks in each segment, offers a rich historical context and personal insights into some of the picks that every Giants fan will appreciate.
Locked On Giants podcast is your daily ticket to stay ahead of the game and the first to know the latest news, analysis, and insider info for the New York Giants and the National Football League. Hosted by Patricia Traina, a veteran Giants beat writer who also covers the team for GiantsCountry.com, the Locked On Giants podcast provides your daily Giants fix with expert, local analysis, and coverage of all aspects of the Giants franchise. The Locked On Giants podcast takes you beyond the scoreboard for the inside scoops on the biggest stories from within the Giants locker room and all over the NFL. The Locked On Giants podcast is part of the Locked On Podcast Network. Your Team. Every Day.
