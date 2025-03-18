Is Auburn STILL the team to beat? Can Florida get back to Final Four? South, West region previews!

Can the Auburn Tigers make a deep run in the NCAA Tournament? Join Andy and Isaac as they dissect the South and West regions, spotlighting Auburn's potential and the intriguing matchups that could shake up the bracket. With a keen eye on players like Donovan Dent and Jase Richardson, the hosts explore the dynamics of key games, including Louisville vs. Creighton and Michigan vs. UC San Diego. They also tackle the controversy surrounding West Virginia's exclusion, with insights into Governor Patrick Morrissey's reaction, and critique the NIT's recent missteps. Don't miss their preview of the play-in games, featuring San Diego State's Magoon Gwath and North Carolina's Ven-Allen Lubin. Tune in for expert analysis and predictions that could redefine your bracket strategy.