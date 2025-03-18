Powered by RND
Locked On College Basketball

Podcast Locked On College Basketball
Locked On Podcast Network, Isaac Schade, Andy Patton
Locked On College Basketball podcast is the daily podcast that keeps you ahead of all the games and the first to know the latest news, analysis, and insider inf...
SportsBasketball

  • Is Auburn STILL the team to beat? Can Florida get back to Final Four? South, West region previews!
    Can the Auburn Tigers make a deep run in the NCAA Tournament? Join Andy and Isaac as they dissect the South and West regions, spotlighting Auburn's potential and the intriguing matchups that could shake up the bracket. With a keen eye on players like Donovan Dent and Jase Richardson, the hosts explore the dynamics of key games, including Louisville vs. Creighton and Michigan vs. UC San Diego. They also tackle the controversy surrounding West Virginia's exclusion, with insights into Governor Patrick Morrissey's reaction, and critique the NIT's recent missteps. Don't miss their preview of the play-in games, featuring San Diego State's Magoon Gwath and North Carolina's Ven-Allen Lubin. Tune in for expert analysis and predictions that could redefine your bracket strategy.
    38:21
  • Guide to filling out your 2025 Men’s NCAA Tournament bracket
    Grab a blank bracket and let us help you  fill out your 2025 Men's NCAA Tournament picks. From the 5/12 upsets to the coin flip 8/9's.
    46:11
  • 2025 Men’s NCAA Tournament field is SET. All eyes on Duke and Cooper Flagg
    The 2025 NCAA Men's Tournament field is set. Auburn and Duke lead the field. SEC breaks bid record. Is there any hope for a 3-peat out of UCONN?
    1:02:24
  • Auburn Tigers are No. 1 Overall: The ONLY CORRECT ANSWER | Will Duke's Cooper Flagg be Ready?
    With Auburn, Duke, Houston, and Florida leading the charge as top seeds in the 2025 NCAA Tournament, the basketball landscape is buzzing with anticipation. This episode breaks down the NCAA tournament selection, focusing on the dominance of SEC teams and the controversial bubble team choices, like North Carolina and Xavier, while leaving out West Virginia and Indiana. Hosts Isaac Schade and Andy Patton analyze the impact of injuries, like Duke's Cooper Flagg, and predict outcomes for the First Four matchups, including North Carolina vs. San Diego State and Xavier vs. Texas. Join the conversation to uncover expert insights and predictions that could reshape your bracket strategy. Listen now for a comprehensive breakdown of the tournament's most intriguing storylines.
    40:05
  • College Basketball's ELITE: Florida's Hidden Threat and Houston's Consistency | Auburn's Drop
    March Madness is here and heating up, and the SEC semifinals are setting the stage for an electrifying Final Four. Dive into the thrilling game of Tennessee and Auburn, where Tennessee's defensive prowess and Auburn's recent struggles take center stage. Florida emerges as a hidden powerhouse, boasting offensive excellence and depth that could lead to a deep tournament run. Duke's ACC tournament journey, analyzed with guest JJ Jackson, reveals their depth and potential challenges against teams like St. John's and Michigan State. Houston Cougars' dominance in the Big 12 showcases their consistency and championship potential, while Wisconsin's surprising Big Ten run highlights their adaptability and coaching brilliance.  Don't miss out on these insights and predictions—tune in for a comprehensive breakdown of college basketball's most exciting moments. 5:37 Tennessee's improved offense and defensive prowess 17:47 Potential matchups and concerns for Duke 23:58 Houston Cougars: Dominant in Big 12 30:35 Big Ten semifinals: Michigan's surprising run 36:12 St. John's emerges as dangerous tournament team 
    39:07

About Locked On College Basketball

Locked On College Basketball podcast is the daily podcast that keeps you ahead of all the games and the first to know the latest news, analysis, and insider info in college hoops. Hosted by Isaac Schade and Andy Patton, the Locked On College Basketball podcast provides your daily college basketball fix with big-name expert opinions, player and coach interviews, recaps, local analysis, and coverage of all things college basketball. You’ll get all the heart-pounding action, buzzer-beating shots, and Cinderella stories that make college basketball so special. The Locked On College Basketball podcast takes you beyond the headlines for the inside scoops from the biggest stories inside every conference locker room. The Locked On College Basketball podcast is part of the Locked On Podcast Network. Your Team. Every Day.
