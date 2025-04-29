Powered by RND
Locked On Broncos - Daily Podcast On The Denver Broncos

Locked On Podcast Network, Cody Roark, Sayre Bedinger
SportsFootball
Locked On Broncos - Daily Podcast On The Denver Broncos
  • Denver Broncos AVOID DISASTER After Dre Greenlaw Injury
    The Denver Broncos avoided a potential disaster on defense after Dre Greenlaw suffered a quad injury during workouts. Luckily for the Broncos defense, Greenlaw will miss several weeks and will be ready for training camp. Should the Broncos still look at adding a linebacker? Plus, the Broncos filled out their undrafted rookie class after the 2025 NFL Draft, but one player added doesn't fit the culture Sean Payton has built. Cody Roark is a credentialed beat reporter for Mile High Sports and covers the Broncos daily in person. Sayre Bedinger is the site expert for Predominantly Orange. Both bring Broncos Country the most in-depth and objective coverage of the Denver Broncos.
    30:31
  • Denver Broncos Jahdae Barron, RJ Harvey BIGGEST IMPACT Rookie Additions
    The Denver Broncos have finalized their 2025 NFL Rookie Draft class. Jahdae Barron for the Broncos defense and RJ Harvey for the Broncos offense are poised to have the biggest immediate impact for Sean Payton. Why are rookies like Jeremy Crawshaw, Que Robinson, and Sai'vion Jones in a position to have a surprise impact this upcoming season? Cody Roark is a credentialed beat reporter for Mile High Sports and covers the Broncos daily in person. Sayre Bedinger is the site expert for Predominantly Orange. Both bring Broncos Country the most in-depth and objective coverage of the Denver Broncos.
    33:40
  • Denver Broncos FINALIZE Day 3 NFL Draft | BOOST Special Teams Depth
    The Denver Broncos finalized Day 3 of the 2025 NFL Draft by boosting their special teams depth and adding a few players on offense and defense who could be surprises in 2025. Plus, will the Broncos rookie punter beat out veteran Matt Haack? Cody Roark is a credentialed beat reporter for Mile High Sports and covers the Broncos daily in person. Sayre Bedinger is the site expert for Predominantly Orange. Both bring Broncos Country the most in-depth and objective coverage of the Denver Broncos.
    19:13
  • Denver Broncos Land ELECTRIFYING RB RJ Harvey In Day 2 Of NFL Draft | Key Depth WR In Round 3
    The Denver Broncos Day 2 haul of the NFL Draft saw them land RJ Harvey, an electrifying running back from UCF and WR Pat Bryant out of Illinois. What is the Broncos vision for Harvey and the Broncos offense? How does it impact the current RB room. Why is Bryant a key depth addition to the Broncos wide receiver room? Plus, the Broncos sneak in a defensive end depth piece with Sai'vion Jones coming over from LSU to bolster the Broncos defense and it's depth on the line. Cody Roark is a credentialed beat reporter for Mile High Sports and covers the Broncos daily in person. Sayre Bedinger is the site expert for Predominantly Orange. Both bring Broncos Country the most in-depth and objective coverage of the Denver Broncos.
    28:51
  • SHOCKER: Denver Broncos DRAFT Jahdae Barron In Round 1 | WEAPONIZES Broncos Defense
    The Denver Broncos made a shocking move with their first-round pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, taking Texas Longhorns cornerback Jahdae Barron 20th overall. How does Barron weaponize the Broncos defense alongside Patrick Surtain II. How does this impact the Broncos cornerback room as it currently is and why did Sean Payton not go with an offensive player? Cody Roark is a credentialed beat reporter for Mile High Sports and covers the Broncos daily in person. Sayre Bedinger is the site expert for Predominantly Orange. Both bring Broncos Country the most in-depth and objective coverage of the Denver Broncos.
About Locked On Broncos - Daily Podcast On The Denver Broncos

Locked On Broncos podcast is your daily ticket to stay ahead of the game and the first to know the latest news, analysis, and insider info for the Denver Broncos and the National Football League. Hosted by Cody Roark, a credentialed Broncos beat reporter for Mile High Sports, and Sayre Bedinger, the Site Expert for Predominantly Orange, the Locked On Broncos podcast provides your daily Broncos fix with expert, local analysis, and coverage of all aspects of the venerable Mile High franchise. The Locked On Broncos podcast takes you beyond the scoreboard for the inside scoops on the biggest stories from within the Broncos locker room and all over the NFL. The Locked On Broncos podcast is part of the Locked On Podcast Network. Your Team. Every Day.
