Locked On Broncos - Daily Podcast On The Denver Broncos

Denver Broncos Jahdae Barron, RJ Harvey BIGGEST IMPACT Rookie Additions
The Denver Broncos have finalized their 2025 NFL Rookie Draft class. Jahdae Barron for the Broncos defense and RJ Harvey for the Broncos offense are poised to have the biggest immediate impact for Sean Payton. Why are rookies like Jeremy Crawshaw, Que Robinson, and Sai'vion Jones in a position to have a surprise impact this upcoming season? Cody Roark is a credentialed beat reporter for Mile High Sports and covers the Broncos daily in person. Sayre Bedinger is the site expert for Predominantly Orange. Both bring Broncos Country the most in-depth and objective coverage of the Denver Broncos.