Is it just me or is time flying by? How do we make the most out of our short time here on Earth? That’s what we’re here to find out. I’m Justin Long and I’ve be... More
Available Episodes
5 of 231
Pete Holmes ❤️🕳
Pete Holmes (You Made It Weird podcast) and Justin spend the first couple minutes doing Mark Wahlberg, Phillip Seymour Hoffman and Ryan Reynolds impressions at each other before they dig into Pete’s long-running podcast “You Made It Weird,” what it was like to write and act in the semi-biographical HBO series “Crashing,” and Justin admits that he’s jealous of Pete for having his cartoons published in the New Yorker.Listen ad free with Wondery+. Join Wondery+ for exclusives, binges, early access, and ad free listening. Available in the Wondery App https://wondery.app.link/lifeisshort.Please support us by supporting our sponsors.See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
5/2/2023
1:29:02
Life Is Short(er): Muppet Babies, Fowl Fear, and Human Composting ✂️
Justin and Christian are back in the original studio this time around, and yes, the chair is still squeaky. They discuss how fun it was to finally introduce their little nephews to Muppets Take Manhattan and see it through their eyes. Then a hardcore Canadian Shortie admits she didn’t finish Breaking Bad and it blows Christian’s mind. But she makes up for it with a WYR about fighting 100 duck-sized horses or 1 horse-sized duck. Finally, they listen to a voicemail from Tom about his humorous plans for his epitaph and why he’d want music from Fleetwood Mac’s Tusk album at his funeral.Listen ad free with Wondery+. Join Wondery+ for exclusives, binges, early access, and ad free listening. Available in the Wondery App https://wondery.app.link/lifeisshort.Please support us by supporting our sponsors.See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
4/28/2023
51:19
Dianna Agron 🤗
Dianna Agron (Glee, Acidman, Clock) and Justin talk about the inappropriate questions women get asked about their plans to have children, what it was like to work with living Hollywood legends like Dustin Hoffman, Candice Bergen, Michelle Pfeiffer and Robert DeNiro, and how the hit TV show Glee changed her life. Plus, Justin learns how to properly pronounce Dianna’s last name (it’s not AG-Ron, it’s AY-gron).Listen ad free with Wondery+. Join Wondery+ for exclusives, binges, early access, and ad free listening. Available in the Wondery App https://wondery.app.link/lifeisshort.Please support us by supporting our sponsors.See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
4/25/2023
1:32:39
Life Is Short(er): Hotdog Anxiety, Springsteen Fight, and Non-Hookup Food 🥟
Justin and Christian ponder an ethical dilemma involving a fast food drive thru, Justin checks dog urine sample collection off his bucket list and they pay tribute to the late founder of Din Tai Fung. Then they answer a listener letter that used ChatGPT AI technology to craft the perfect Would You Rather question (and it’s so good it scares them a little). Finally, Benji from Australia calls in with a comment that is simultaneously flattering and insulting, then asks the guys about their first date, first horror film and first fave TV show.Listen ad free with Wondery+. Join Wondery+ for exclusives, binges, early access, and ad free listening. Available in the Wondery App https://wondery.app.link/lifeisshort.Please support us by supporting our sponsors!See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
4/21/2023
44:23
Josh Radnor 🕺🏻⚡️
Josh Radnor (How I Met Your Mother) and Justin go deep on Josh’s long history with ayahuasca rituals, how he first fell in love with theater and how his life changed after getting cast on the hit sitcom How I Met Your Mother.Listen ad free with Wondery+. Join Wondery+ for exclusives, binges, early access, and ad free listening. Available in the Wondery App https://wondery.app.link/lifeisshort.Please support us by supporting our sponsors.See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
Is it just me or is time flying by? How do we make the most out of our short time here on Earth? That’s what we’re here to find out. I’m Justin Long and I’ve been an actor for most of my life, so I’m used to getting inside the heads of the characters I play. But now that I’m getting older (I’m in my forties, yikes), I want to peek inside the heads of real people to learn how they find meaning in life. I’m also very curious what their favorite snack food is, and what emoji they use most often — ya know, the REALLY important stuff. Every episode I’ll get personal with all kinds of people, from actors to musicians to deep thinkers who fascinate me. My brother Christian is on hand each episode to keep me honest, and occasionally remind me about some of the embarrassing things I’ve done over the years. Join us, or if you have more important things to do, that’s okay too — life is short!
Listen ad-free on Wondery+ or on Amazon Music with a Prime membership or Amazon Music Unlimited subscription.