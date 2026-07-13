Life, Death & The Space Between with Dr. Amy Robbins

What if the voice on the mountain is real? My guest today, Suzanne Ross, was living the so-called American dream when her hair started falling out and her body began shutting down. On a vacation in the California desert, she ran to a mountaintop, threw her arms up, and said, "I am miserable in the extreme and I see no way out." In that instant, she was surrounded by divine love and heard: Stay here, heal yourself, and then heal others. She ran down a different woman. Thirty years later, she's been teaching what she calls quantum love—a love so vast it holds the roses and the weeds, the joy and the suffering equally. Suzanne has walked through dark nights, cancer, broken bones, and loss. And she says every fall is a gift. You don't need a mountaintop to start. Just stillness. Just listening. This conversation is about surrender, ascension, and the love that holds it all.
00:00 The Mountaintop That Changed Everything
02:41 Welcome Suzanne Ross to Life, Death, and the Space Between
03:50 From Corporate Misery to Desert Healing
05:39 The Mountain Run: Surrender and Divine Intervention
10:17 Why She Listened (And Most People Don't)
14:19 What Is a Quantum Leap?
15:52 Quantum Consciousness: Where Physics Meets Spirit
20:21 Small Practices That Awaken Something Bigger
24:23 How to Carry Transcendence Into Daily Life
28:26 Podcast Promo & Resources (Mid-Roll)
31:21 What Is Quantum Love?
34:29 Why the Shadow Is Love Too
36:32 Dark Nights of the Soul (And Why They're Gifts)
38:29 The Rise Up Trilogy: Wake Up, Rise Up, Lighten Up
44:22 Suzanne's Retreats in Sedona and San Diego
46:59 Where to Find Suzanne
48:30 Closing
LEARN MORE ABOUT
· Website: SuzanneRossTranscendence.com
· Retreat: SanDiegoTranscendenceRetreat.com (use coupon code: QUANTUM LOVE)
· Books: Wake Up, Rise Up, Lighten Up (The Rise Up Series)
· Social Media: @SuzanneRossTranscendence
JOIN MY COMMUNITY
In The Space Between membership, you’ll get access to LIVE quarterly Ask Amy Anything meetings (not offered anywhere else!), discounts on courses, special giveaways, and a place to connect with Amy and other like-minded people. You’ll also get exclusive access to other behind-the-scenes goodness when you join!
Click here to find out more --> https://shorturl.at/vVrwR
Stay Connected:
- Instagram - https://tinyurl.com/ysvafdwc
- Facebook - https://tinyurl.com/yc3z48v9
- YouTube - https://tinyurl.com/ywdsc9vt
- Website - https://tinyurl.com/ydj949kt
Life, Death & the Space Between Dr. Amy Robbins
Exploring life, death, consciousness and what it all means.
Put your preconceived notions aside as we explore life, death, consciousness and what it all means on Life, Death & the Space Between.
**
Brought to you by:
Dr. Amy Robbins | Host, Executive Producer
Podcastize.net | Audio & Video Production |
Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.