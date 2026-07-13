Life, Death & The Space Between with Dr. Amy Robbins

What if your brain doesn't produce consciousness any more than a radio produces the music? My guest today is Dr. Arnaud Delorme, a computational neuroscientist at UC San Diego and the Institute of Noetic Sciences. He wires up Tibetan monks and mediums to see what actually happens in their brains. When a medium connects with a loved one on the other side, he expected brain activity to spike. Instead, it went almost silent. The more accurate they were, the more their working memory shut down. As if the information wasn't coming from inside them at all. Arnaud started asking "why am I here?" at 11 years old. He has spent decades risking his career to challenge the idea that your thoughts and choices mean nothing. This conversation is about data, non-local consciousness, and what happens when science finally looks beyond the skull.



00:00 The 11-Year-Old Who Asked "Why Am I Here?"

03:09 Welcome Arnaud Delorme

04:12 From Firefighter to Neuroscientist

07:00 The Reductionist Pyramid (And Its Limits)

12:36 Quantum Mechanics: Shut Up and Calculate

16:27 How Science Finally Opened Up to Consciousness

18:33 EEGLAB and Studying Mediums

22:45 Split-Brain Patients and the "Real Illusion"

25:54 The Alternative Hypothesis: You Are More Than Your Brain

30:27 Why Most Scientists Still Need More Data

35:21 The EEG Finding: Accurate Readings Shut Down Working Memory

38:30 Mind Wandering vs. Daydreaming (And a Button in Your Hand)

43:24 Can Meditation Decrease Mind Wandering? Yes.

48:39 Is AI Conscious? (No. But Could It Be? Yes.)

53:33 Arnaud's Fiction Book "The Noetic Particle" + Where to Find Him

55:39 Closing





LEARN MORE ABOUT GUEST:

· Website: arnauddelorme.com

· Institute: noetic.org

· Academic Book: (on mind wandering / EEG)

· Fiction Book: The Noetic Particle (hard science fiction about AI and consciousness)

· Software: EEGLAB (open-source EEG analysis tool)





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Life, Death & the Space Between Dr. Amy Robbins

Exploring life, death, consciousness and what it all means.

Put your preconceived notions aside as we explore life, death, consciousness and what it all means on Life, Death & the Space Between.

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