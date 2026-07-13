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Life, Death & The Space Between with Dr. Amy Robbins

Dr. Amy Robbins |Psychology | Spirituality | Grief | Life After Death
EducationReligion & Spirituality
Life, Death & The Space Between with Dr. Amy Robbins
Latest episode

489 episodes

  • Life, Death & The Space Between with Dr. Amy Robbins

    Quantum Leap Into Alignment | Suzanne Ross

    07/13/2026 | 48 mins.
    What if the voice on the mountain is real? My guest today, Suzanne Ross, was living the so-called American dream when her hair started falling out and her body began shutting down. On a vacation in the California desert, she ran to a mountaintop, threw her arms up, and said, "I am miserable in the extreme and I see no way out." In that instant, she was surrounded by divine love and heard: Stay here, heal yourself, and then heal others. She ran down a different woman. Thirty years later, she's been teaching what she calls quantum love—a love so vast it holds the roses and the weeds, the joy and the suffering equally. Suzanne has walked through dark nights, cancer, broken bones, and loss. And she says every fall is a gift. You don't need a mountaintop to start. Just stillness. Just listening. This conversation is about surrender, ascension, and the love that holds it all.


    00:00 The Mountaintop That Changed Everything
    02:41 Welcome Suzanne Ross to Life, Death, and the Space Between
    03:50 From Corporate Misery to Desert Healing
    05:39 The Mountain Run: Surrender and Divine Intervention
    10:17 Why She Listened (And Most People Don't)
    14:19 What Is a Quantum Leap?
    15:52 Quantum Consciousness: Where Physics Meets Spirit
    20:21 Small Practices That Awaken Something Bigger
    24:23 How to Carry Transcendence Into Daily Life
    28:26 Podcast Promo & Resources (Mid-Roll)
    31:21 What Is Quantum Love?
    34:29 Why the Shadow Is Love Too
    36:32 Dark Nights of the Soul (And Why They're Gifts)
    38:29 The Rise Up Trilogy: Wake Up, Rise Up, Lighten Up
    44:22 Suzanne's Retreats in Sedona and San Diego
    46:59 Where to Find Suzanne
    48:30 Closing


    LEARN MORE ABOUT

    · Website: SuzanneRossTranscendence.com
    · Retreat: SanDiegoTranscendenceRetreat.com (use coupon code: QUANTUM LOVE)
    · Books: Wake Up, Rise Up, Lighten Up (The Rise Up Series)
    · Social Media: @SuzanneRossTranscendence


    JOIN MY COMMUNITY

    In The Space Between membership, you’ll get access to LIVE quarterly Ask Amy Anything meetings (not offered anywhere else!), discounts on courses, special giveaways, and a place to connect with Amy and other like-minded people. You’ll also get exclusive access to other behind-the-scenes goodness when you join!

    Click here to find out more --> https://shorturl.at/vVrwR

    Stay Connected:

    - Instagram - https://tinyurl.com/ysvafdwc
    - Facebook - https://tinyurl.com/yc3z48v9
    - YouTube - https://tinyurl.com/ywdsc9vt
    - Website - https://tinyurl.com/ydj949kt



    Life, Death & the Space Between Dr. Amy Robbins
    Exploring life, death, consciousness and what it all means.
    Put your preconceived notions aside as we explore life, death, consciousness and what it all means on Life, Death & the Space Between.
    **

    Brought to you by:
    Dr. Amy Robbins | Host, Executive Producer
    Podcastize.net | Audio & Video Production |
    Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
  • Life, Death & The Space Between with Dr. Amy Robbins

    How to Build a Vibrationship | Cheryl Page

    07/06/2026 | 1h 5 mins.
    Grief broke her open in a way 24 years of working with the dying never did. I sat with Cheryl Page—a clinical researcher turned mystic—and she told me something that stopped me cold: the last day you made a memory with someone you love isn't the day they died. She calls it a vibrationship—a relationship that doesn't end, it just changes frequency. Cheryl lost her beloved Scott in 2017, and instead of collapsing, she started asking questions that didn't fit the scientific box she'd lived in her whole career. She learned to ask out loud, every single day, and the signs didn't stop—they multiplied. If you've ever wondered if your loved ones are still with you, or why the signs seem to fade, Cheryl's answer will shift everything. This conversation moved me, challenged me, and gave me a whole new language for what comes after.

    00:00 A Researcher's World Falls Apart
    03:37 Introducing Cheryl Page & Her Journey Into the Mystic
    04:29 From Clinical Researcher to Seeker After Loss
    07:30 The Questions Science Couldn't Answer
    09:03 The Secret Sauce: Why You Have to Ask
    11:53 How to Train Yourself to Recognize Signs
    17:28 The "Acorn" Exercise & Building Trust
    19:45 The Science Behind Signs: Radio Antenna Theory
    25:23 Magical Thinking vs. Higher Perspective
    28:16 The Book Experiment: Spirit Answers Directly
    32:05 Defining the Vibrationship
    37:50 Developing Conversational Fluency With Spirit
    39:43 Can You Change Your Signs? Playing the Game
    44:31 Vibrationship vs. Stuck Grief: Moving Forward Together
    49:07 Mystic Richness: Conversations With Visionaries
    51:09 Reincarnation, Past Lives & The Fourth Thing
    57:27 Staying in the Unnameable Place of Wonder
    1:01:51 Where to Find Cheryl's Work & Scotland Retreat


    LEARN MORE ABOUT CHERYL PAGE:
    https://mysticrichness.substack.com/
    https://mysticrichness.com/
    https://a.co/d/00hoq1gU


    JOIN MY COMMUNITY

    In The Space Between membership, you’ll get access to LIVE quarterly Ask Amy Anything meetings (not offered anywhere else!), discounts on courses, special giveaways, and a place to connect with Amy and other like-minded people. You’ll also get exclusive access to other behind-the-scenes goodness when you join!

    Click here to find out more --> https://shorturl.at/vVrwR

    Stay Connected:

    - Instagram - https://tinyurl.com/ysvafdwc
    - Facebook - https://tinyurl.com/yc3z48v9
    - YouTube - https://tinyurl.com/ywdsc9vt
    - Website - https://tinyurl.com/ydj949kt



    Life, Death & the Space Between Dr. Amy Robbins
    Exploring life, death, consciousness and what it all means.
    Put your preconceived notions aside as we explore life, death, consciousness and what it all means on Life, Death & the Space Between.
    **

    Brought to you by:
    Dr. Amy Robbins | Host, Executive Producer
    Podcastize.net | Audio & Video Production |
    Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
  • Life, Death & The Space Between with Dr. Amy Robbins

    Caregiving Without Losing Yourself | Roy Remer

    06/29/2026 | 49 mins.
    Caregiving is quietly breaking millions of people, and no one warns you it will break you too. I brought Roy Remer on to talk about the one thing every caregiver needs to hear—empathy without action doesn't heal anyone, it burns you alive. Roy is a meditation teacher, hospice volunteer, and author of Zen Caregiving. He's sat at the bedside of people in their final hours, and he's distilled everything he learned into a path that doesn't ask you to do more—it asks you to show up differently. This conversation will change how you see yourself, your loved ones, and what it really means to serve. If you're caring for someone—or know someone who is—this is for you.
    00:00 The Hidden Burden of Caregiving
    03:07 Introducing Roy Remer & Defining the Caregiver
    05:48 The State of Caregivers in an Aging World
    09:15 Mindfulness as an Insurance Policy for Caregivers
    13:29 Presence: The Core of Zen Caregiving
    17:18 The Five Stages of Compassion & Empathy vs. Compassion
    24:44 Empathic Distress vs. Compassion Fatigue
    29:11 Helping vs. Serving: A Covenant of the Soul
    33:51 Accepting Resistance & The Gift of Witnessing
    36:25 Nature Loss, Grief & The Cycles of Life
    41:44 What the Dying Teach Us About Living Now
    47:31 Where to Find Roy's Work & Final Blessing


    LEARN MORE ABOUT ROY REMER:
    https://www.zencaregiving.org/


    JOIN MY COMMUNITY

    In The Space Between membership, you’ll get access to LIVE quarterly Ask Amy Anything meetings (not offered anywhere else!), discounts on courses, special giveaways, and a place to connect with Amy and other like-minded people. You’ll also get exclusive access to other behind-the-scenes goodness when you join!

    Click here to find out more --> https://shorturl.at/vVrwR

    Stay Connected:

    - Instagram - https://tinyurl.com/ysvafdwc
    - Facebook - https://tinyurl.com/yc3z48v9
    - YouTube - https://tinyurl.com/ywdsc9vt
    - Website - https://tinyurl.com/ydj949kt



    Life, Death & the Space Between Dr. Amy Robbins
    Exploring life, death, consciousness and what it all means.
    Put your preconceived notions aside as we explore life, death, consciousness and what it all means on Life, Death & the Space Between.
    **

    Brought to you by:
    Dr. Amy Robbins | Host, Executive Producer
    Podcastize.net | Audio & Video Production |
    Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
  • Life, Death & The Space Between with Dr. Amy Robbins

    The Neuroscientist Who Believed Mediums | Dr. Arnaud Delorme

    06/22/2026 | 56 mins.
    What if your brain doesn't produce consciousness any more than a radio produces the music? My guest today is Dr. Arnaud Delorme, a computational neuroscientist at UC San Diego and the Institute of Noetic Sciences. He wires up Tibetan monks and mediums to see what actually happens in their brains. When a medium connects with a loved one on the other side, he expected brain activity to spike. Instead, it went almost silent. The more accurate they were, the more their working memory shut down. As if the information wasn't coming from inside them at all. Arnaud started asking "why am I here?" at 11 years old. He has spent decades risking his career to challenge the idea that your thoughts and choices mean nothing. This conversation is about data, non-local consciousness, and what happens when science finally looks beyond the skull.

    00:00 The 11-Year-Old Who Asked "Why Am I Here?"
    03:09 Welcome Arnaud Delorme
    04:12 From Firefighter to Neuroscientist
    07:00 The Reductionist Pyramid (And Its Limits)
    12:36 Quantum Mechanics: Shut Up and Calculate
    16:27 How Science Finally Opened Up to Consciousness
    18:33 EEGLAB and Studying Mediums
    22:45 Split-Brain Patients and the "Real Illusion"
    25:54 The Alternative Hypothesis: You Are More Than Your Brain
    30:27 Why Most Scientists Still Need More Data
    35:21 The EEG Finding: Accurate Readings Shut Down Working Memory
    38:30 Mind Wandering vs. Daydreaming (And a Button in Your Hand)
    43:24 Can Meditation Decrease Mind Wandering? Yes.
    48:39 Is AI Conscious? (No. But Could It Be? Yes.)
    53:33 Arnaud's Fiction Book "The Noetic Particle" + Where to Find Him
    55:39 Closing


    LEARN MORE ABOUT GUEST:
    · Website: arnauddelorme.com
    · Institute: noetic.org
    · Academic Book: (on mind wandering / EEG)
    · Fiction Book: The Noetic Particle (hard science fiction about AI and consciousness)
    · Software: EEGLAB (open-source EEG analysis tool)


    JOIN MY COMMUNITY

    In The Space Between membership, you’ll get access to LIVE quarterly Ask Amy Anything meetings (not offered anywhere else!), discounts on courses, special giveaways, and a place to connect with Amy and other like-minded people. You’ll also get exclusive access to other behind-the-scenes goodness when you join!

    Click here to find out more --> https://shorturl.at/vVrwR

    Stay Connected:

    - Instagram - https://tinyurl.com/ysvafdwc
    - Facebook - https://tinyurl.com/yc3z48v9
    - YouTube - https://tinyurl.com/ywdsc9vt
    - Website - https://tinyurl.com/ydj949kt



    Life, Death & the Space Between Dr. Amy Robbins
    Exploring life, death, consciousness and what it all means.
    Put your preconceived notions aside as we explore life, death, consciousness and what it all means on Life, Death & the Space Between.
    **

    Brought to you by:
    Dr. Amy Robbins | Host, Executive Producer
    Podcastize.net | Audio & Video Production |
    Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
  • Life, Death & The Space Between with Dr. Amy Robbins

    Distraction Is Stealing Your Consciousness | Cody Cook-Parrott

    06/15/2026 | 43 mins.
    My guest today, Cody Cook-Parrott, used to bargain with alcohol. Then they caught themselves making the same deals with Instagram. Just ten minutes. Only on Tuesdays. They had 70,000 followers and deleted every single one. Not paused. Gone. We talk about why your willpower is not the problem, how your attention is being stolen by design, and the one question that can pull you out of any doom-scroll: What am I avoiding? A friend once told Cody, "God is not in your phone." This conversation is about what you find when you finally look away.

    00:00 The Real Cost of Distraction
    03:09 Introducing Cody Cook-Parrott
    04:12 From 70k Followers to Deleting Everything
    07:00 Bargaining with Screens (Like Booze)
    08:45 ADHD, Masking, and a Late Diagnosis
    11:12 Defining "The Practice of Attention"
    13:39 How to Run a Full Attention Audit
    17:30 Podcast Promo & Resources (Mid-Roll)
    20:18 Distraction vs. Connection: Finding the Line
    25:33 The Digital Detox as a Spiritual Pilgrimage
    29:45 Can a Book Succeed Without Instagram?
    31:51 Creativity, Spirituality, and Feeling Closer to the Earth
    35:21 Rediscovering Hobbies (And Why Majong Works)
    38:51 The Power of a Solo Retreat (Even at Home)
    42:00 Where to Find Cody & Final Wisdom


    LEARN MORE ABOUT GUEST:
    · Website: codycookparrott.com
    · Podcast: Common Shapes
    · Newsletter: Monday, Monday (Free)
    · Latest Book: The Practice of Attention: Cultivating Presence in a Distracted World


    JOIN MY COMMUNITY

    In The Space Between membership, you’ll get access to LIVE quarterly Ask Amy Anything meetings (not offered anywhere else!), discounts on courses, special giveaways, and a place to connect with Amy and other like-minded people. You’ll also get exclusive access to other behind-the-scenes goodness when you join!

    Click here to find out more --> https://shorturl.at/vVrwR

    Stay Connected:

    - Instagram - https://tinyurl.com/ysvafdwc
    - Facebook - https://tinyurl.com/yc3z48v9
    - YouTube - https://tinyurl.com/ywdsc9vt
    - Website - https://tinyurl.com/ydj949kt



    Life, Death & the Space Between Dr. Amy Robbins
    Exploring life, death, consciousness and what it all means.
    Put your preconceived notions aside as we explore life, death, consciousness and what it all means on Life, Death & the Space Between.
    **

    Brought to you by:
    Dr. Amy Robbins | Host, Executive Producer
    Podcastize.net | Audio & Video Production |

    Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
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About Life, Death & The Space Between with Dr. Amy Robbins
Dr. Amy Robbins explores life, death, and what it all means. She has the unique perspective of a clinical psychologist and medium focused on expanding consciousness and opening listeners to our miraculous universe.Through interviews with fascinating professionals, leading experts, and researchers in the fields of brain science, mediumship, psychology, near-death experiences, consciousness, grief, transitions to death, and alternative forms of healing, we explore life and death from psychological, spiritual, and scientific perspectives. Put your preconceived notions aside and learn how to live in the now by exploring life, death, anxiety, consciousness, and the space between. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
Podcast website
EducationReligion & SpiritualitySelf-ImprovementSpirituality

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