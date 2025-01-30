Launchbase: Building Tech Products & Scaling Startups

From Police Officer to 7-Figure Exit: Eddie Whittingham’s No-BS Guide
In this episode of Launchbase, John Radford sits down with Eddie Whittingham—ex-police officer, lawyer, and tech entrepreneur. Eddie bootstrapped The Defense Works, a cybersecurity training company, and successfully exited to Proofpoint, a NASDAQ-listed firm. Now, he’s building Ministry of Work, a premium co-working space for ambitious founders.
They discuss:
✅ Bootstrapping to exit—what worked and what didn’t
✅ The role of luck vs. hard work in startup success
✅ Why most online training is terrible—and how Eddie made it better
✅ The reality of selling a business—how Proofpoint found him through LinkedIn
✅ Why founder networks matter more than ever
--------
29:51
Crowdfunding Chronicles: Startup Success with Jonathan Keeling
Jonathan Keeling has seen fundraising from all angles—helping CrowdCube raise over £1B for 1,000 startups and now scaling Haatch from £50M to £250M AUM.
In this episode, we dive into the realities of startup fundraising, crowdfunding do’s and don’ts, and what investors really look for. We also explore how UK investors differ from their US counterparts, the rise of AI-powered startups, and why recycled capital is key to a thriving ecosystem. If you’re raising or investing, this one’s for you!
--------
28:07
Disrupting the Status Quo with Gabriela Hersham, Co-Founder and CEO of Huckletree
This week, we end off Season 1 with a bang as we sit down with Gabriela Hersham, Co-Founder and CEO of Huckletree. Huckletree is the home of conscious entrepreneurship across the UK and Ireland, providing a network of mentors, talent, investors and experts, along with the right services to help their members grow.
We discuss what the future of work may look like in a post-pandemic world, the role of community in facilitating growth and avoiding the founder trap of approaching the startup as a lifestyle, rather than a stackable business.
Sources:
Huckletree: https://www.huckletree.com/about
--------
26:22
Don’t Stop Retrieving with Rikke Rosenlund, Founder of Borrow My Doggy
With the dog days of lockdown slowly lifting, there are businesses that have built and maintained communities that have kept the world a happier place and our guests this week are one of them. BorrowMyDoggy is a digital platform that connects dog owners with trusted local people who would love to look after their dog and make it easy to arrange walks, playtime, overnight stays or holidays. Grab a coffee and sit back as we discuss all things funding and launch, the importance of building a community with your users and the importance of the pivot in accommodating platforms that rely on community building during the pandemic.
Sources:
Borrow My Doggy - https://cutt.ly/4x4KkPs
The Mom Test - https://cutt.ly/kx4KSVP
--------
27:21
It Takes A Village with Rachael Box, Founder of Local Village Network
When it comes to developing digital products, it takes a village. And when it comes to building product for companies that strive to do good in the world, it makes the journey that much sweeter. This week at Launch Base HQ, we are joined by Rachael Box, Founder of Local Village Network (LVN). LVN are a charity dedicated to tackling network poverty and social inequality. Our sponsor Borne Agency partnered with LVN in delivering a native mobile application, connecting young people to volunteers and a world of opportunities.
We touch base on the influence of tech in bridging network poverty and what that entails and the future of "tech for good." Our host discusses the importance of keeping your user in mind when it comes to designing products for charities and defining your product roadmap through user-testing sessions as your product evolves.
Sources:
Website: https://www.lvn.org.uk/
Download the App: https://apps.apple.com/gb/app/lvn/id1209440307
About Launchbase: Building Tech Products & Scaling Startups
Launchbase delivers fast, actionable insights for founders, tech leaders, and scaleups. Hosted by John Radford, a software development industry veteran with $50M+ in funding success and countless software projects delivered, this podcast cuts through the noise to tackle startup growth, AI adoption, and scaling world-class teams.
Each 30-minute episode features expert guests breaking down real-world challenges in product and software development, fundraising, and digital transformation—giving you the edge to launch, scale, and win in tech.
🎧 Subscribe now to fuel your growth journey!
