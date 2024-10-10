Top Stations
Fade This Presented by DraftKings
NewsRadio 630 WLAP (WLAP-AM)
add
Kentucky Sports Radio hosts Matt Jones and Drew Franklin give you their gambling picks in the most ridiculous way possible.
Sports
Available Episodes
5 of 17
Fade This Episode 29
Matt Jones and Drew Franklin give you their picks for college football (week 14) and the NFL (week 13) in the most ridiculous way possible.See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
--------
1:15:22
Fade This Episode 28
Matt Jones and Drew Franklin give you their picks for college football (week 12) and the NFL (week 11) in the most ridiculous way possible.See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
--------
1:19:41
Fade This Episode 27
Matt Jones and Drew Franklin give you their picks for college football (week 11) and the NFL (week 10) in the most ridiculous way possible.See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
--------
1:10:26
Fade This Episode 26
Matt Jones and Drew Franklin give you their picks for college football (week 9) and the NFL (week 8) in the most ridiculous way possible.See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
--------
1:13:03
Fade This Episode 25
Matt Jones and Drew Franklin give you their picks for college football (week 8) and the NFL (week 7) in the most ridiculous way possible.See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
--------
1:17:14
Show more
