Fade This Presented by DraftKings

Kentucky Sports Radio hosts Matt Jones and Drew Franklin give you their gambling picks in the most ridiculous way possible.
  • Fade This Episode 29
    Matt Jones and Drew Franklin give you their picks for college football (week 14) and the NFL (week 13) in the most ridiculous way possible.
    --------  
    1:15:22
  • Fade This Episode 28
    Matt Jones and Drew Franklin give you their picks for college football (week 12) and the NFL (week 11) in the most ridiculous way possible.
    --------  
    1:19:41
  • Fade This Episode 27
    Matt Jones and Drew Franklin give you their picks for college football (week 11) and the NFL (week 10) in the most ridiculous way possible.
    --------  
    1:10:26
  • Fade This Episode 26
    Matt Jones and Drew Franklin give you their picks for college football (week 9) and the NFL (week 8) in the most ridiculous way possible.
    --------  
    1:13:03
  • Fade This Episode 25
    Matt Jones and Drew Franklin give you their picks for college football (week 8) and the NFL (week 7) in the most ridiculous way possible.
    --------  
    1:17:14

