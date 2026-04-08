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8 episodes
- Contact
indigenous.ethics.pod@gmail.com
Guest
Makayla LeSann
Hosts
Dr Nisha Nath
Dr Josie Auger
Athabasca University
LinkedIn
Article: AU Researcher Studies the Impact of Sexual Violation on Indigenous Women
kikapekiskwewin
https://www.kikapekiskwewin.ca/
Social Sciences and Humanities Research Council (SSHRC)
https://www.sshrc-crsh.gc.ca/home-accueil-eng.aspx
other projects
IndWisdom
Living Atlas of Quality
Artwork by David Powell
Music by David Powell
Edited by David Powell and Tracy Anderson-Powell
- Contact
indigenous.ethics.pod@gmail.com
Guest Host: David Powell
Athabasca University Faculty Association
Dr Josie Auger
Athabasca University
LinkedIn
Article: AU Researcher Studies the Impact of Sexual Violation on Indigenous Women
kikapekiskwewin
https://www.kikapekiskwewin.ca/
Social Sciences and Humanities Research Council (SSHRC)
https://www.sshrc-crsh.gc.ca/home-accueil-eng.aspx
other projects
IndWisdom
Living Atlas of Quality
Artwork by David Powell
Music by David Powell
Edited by David Powell and Tracy Anderson-Powell
6 - Beadworking as an Indigenous Research Methodology - with guest Dr Tiffany Prete03/02/2023 | 38 mins.Contact
indigenous.ethics.pod@gmail.com
Guest: Dr Tiffany Prete
Article: Beadworking as an Indigenous Research Paradigm
Article: How Donors from Canada and Europe Helped Fund Indian Residential Schools
Website
YouTube
Twitter
Research
Dr Josie Auger
Athabasca University
LinkedIn
Article: AU Researcher Studies the Impact of Sexual Violation on Indigenous Women
kikapekiskwewin
https://www.kikapekiskwewin.ca/
Social Sciences and Humanities Research Council (SSHRC)
https://www.sshrc-crsh.gc.ca/home-accueil-eng.aspx
other projects
IndWisdom
Living Atlas of Quality
Artwork by David Powell
Music by David Powell
Edited by David Powell and Tracy Anderson-Powell
5 - Building Relationships with Research Ethics Boards - with guests Dr Melissa Jay, Gail Leicht, and Dr Paul Jerry03/02/2023 | 56 mins.Contact
indigenous.ethics.pod@gmail.com
Guests
Dr Paul Jerry: paulj@athabascau.ca
Gail Leicht: gleicht@athabascau.ca
Dr Melissa Jay: mjay@athabascau.ca
Instagram
Facebook
Athabasca University faculty profile
LinkedIn
Dr Josie Auger
Athabasca University
LinkedIn
Article: AU Researcher Studies the Impact of Sexual Violation on Indigenous Women
kikapekiskwewin
https://www.kikapekiskwewin.ca/
Social Sciences and Humanities Research Council (SSHRC)
https://www.sshrc-crsh.gc.ca/home-accueil-eng.aspx
other projects
IndWisdom
Living Atlas of Quality
Artwork by David Powell
Music by David Powell
Edited by David Powell and Tracy Anderson-Powell
- Contact
indigenous.ethics.pod@gmail.com
Guest: Dr. Susan Manitowabi
Laurentian University: Dr. Susan Manitowabi: a Legacy of Shared Responsibility
Laurentian University: Laurentian Launches First Free Online Textbook
Manitoulin Anishinaabek Research Review Committee
Dr Josie Auger
Athabasca University
LinkedIn
Article: AU Researcher Studies the Impact of Sexual Violation on Indigenous Women
kikapekiskwewin
https://www.kikapekiskwewin.ca/
Social Sciences and Humanities Research Council (SSHRC)
https://www.sshrc-crsh.gc.ca/home-accueil-eng.aspx
other projects
IndWisdom
Living Atlas of Quality
Artwork by David Powell
Music by David Powell
Edited by David Powell and Tracy Anderson-Powell
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About kikapekiskwewin
An academic podcast on why cultural values are so important to Indigenous peoples involved in research with Indigenous peoples.Podcast website
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