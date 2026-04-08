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kikapekiskwewin

Dr Josie Auger
ScienceSocial Sciences
kikapekiskwewin
Latest episode

8 episodes

  • kikapekiskwewin

    8 - The Graduate Student Experience - with guest Makayla LeSann

    03/02/2023 | 40 mins.
    Contact

    indigenous.ethics.pod@gmail.com

    Guest

    Makayla LeSann

    Hosts

    Dr Nisha Nath

    Dr Josie Auger

    Athabasca University

    LinkedIn

    Article: AU Researcher Studies the Impact of Sexual Violation on Indigenous Women

    kikapekiskwewin

    https://www.kikapekiskwewin.ca/

    Social Sciences and Humanities Research Council (SSHRC)

    https://www.sshrc-crsh.gc.ca/home-accueil-eng.aspx

    other projects

    IndWisdom

    Living Atlas of Quality

    Artwork by David Powell

    Music by David Powell

    Edited by David Powell and Tracy Anderson-Powell
  • kikapekiskwewin

    7 - Parallel Pathways and Community Perspective - with guest host David Powell

    03/02/2023 | 34 mins.
    Contact

    indigenous.ethics.pod@gmail.com

    Guest Host: David Powell

    Athabasca University Faculty Association

    Dr Josie Auger

    Athabasca University

    LinkedIn

    Article: AU Researcher Studies the Impact of Sexual Violation on Indigenous Women

    kikapekiskwewin

    https://www.kikapekiskwewin.ca/

    Social Sciences and Humanities Research Council (SSHRC)

    https://www.sshrc-crsh.gc.ca/home-accueil-eng.aspx

    other projects

    IndWisdom

    Living Atlas of Quality

    Artwork by David Powell

    Music by David Powell

    Edited by David Powell and Tracy Anderson-Powell
  • kikapekiskwewin

    6 - Beadworking as an Indigenous Research Methodology - with guest Dr Tiffany Prete

    03/02/2023 | 38 mins.
    Contact

    indigenous.ethics.pod@gmail.com

    Guest: Dr Tiffany Prete

    Article: Beadworking as an Indigenous Research Paradigm

    Article: How Donors from Canada and Europe Helped Fund Indian Residential Schools

    Website

    YouTube

    Twitter

    Research

    Dr Josie Auger

    Athabasca University

    LinkedIn

    Article: AU Researcher Studies the Impact of Sexual Violation on Indigenous Women

    kikapekiskwewin

    https://www.kikapekiskwewin.ca/

    Social Sciences and Humanities Research Council (SSHRC)

    https://www.sshrc-crsh.gc.ca/home-accueil-eng.aspx

    other projects

    IndWisdom

    Living Atlas of Quality

    Artwork by David Powell

    Music by David Powell

    Edited by David Powell and Tracy Anderson-Powell
  • kikapekiskwewin

    5 - Building Relationships with Research Ethics Boards - with guests Dr Melissa Jay, Gail Leicht, and Dr Paul Jerry

    03/02/2023 | 56 mins.
    Contact

    indigenous.ethics.pod@gmail.com

    Guests

    Dr Paul Jerry: paulj@athabascau.ca

    Gail Leicht: gleicht@athabascau.ca

    Dr Melissa Jay: mjay@athabascau.ca

    Instagram

    Facebook

    Athabasca University faculty profile

    LinkedIn

    Dr Josie Auger

    Athabasca University

    LinkedIn

    Article: AU Researcher Studies the Impact of Sexual Violation on Indigenous Women

    kikapekiskwewin

    https://www.kikapekiskwewin.ca/

    Social Sciences and Humanities Research Council (SSHRC)

    https://www.sshrc-crsh.gc.ca/home-accueil-eng.aspx

    other projects

    IndWisdom

    Living Atlas of Quality

    Artwork by David Powell

    Music by David Powell

    Edited by David Powell and Tracy Anderson-Powell
  • kikapekiskwewin

    4 - First Nations Research Ethics Boards - with guest Dr Susan Manitowabi

    03/02/2023 | 45 mins.
    Contact

    indigenous.ethics.pod@gmail.com

    Guest: Dr. Susan Manitowabi

    Laurentian University: Dr. Susan Manitowabi: a Legacy of Shared Responsibility

    Laurentian University: Laurentian Launches First Free Online Textbook

    Manitoulin Anishinaabek Research Review Committee

    Dr Josie Auger

    Athabasca University

    LinkedIn

    Article: AU Researcher Studies the Impact of Sexual Violation on Indigenous Women

    kikapekiskwewin

    https://www.kikapekiskwewin.ca/

    Social Sciences and Humanities Research Council (SSHRC)

    https://www.sshrc-crsh.gc.ca/home-accueil-eng.aspx

    other projects

    IndWisdom

    Living Atlas of Quality

    Artwork by David Powell

    Music by David Powell

    Edited by David Powell and Tracy Anderson-Powell
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About kikapekiskwewin
An academic podcast on why cultural values are so important to Indigenous peoples involved in research with Indigenous peoples.
Podcast website
ScienceSocial Sciences

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