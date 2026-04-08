Contact



indigenous.ethics.pod@gmail.com



Guest: Dr Tiffany Prete



Article: Beadworking as an Indigenous Research Paradigm



Article: How Donors from Canada and Europe Helped Fund Indian Residential Schools



Website



YouTube



Twitter



Research



Dr Josie Auger



Athabasca University



LinkedIn



Article: AU Researcher Studies the Impact of Sexual Violation on Indigenous Women



kikapekiskwewin



https://www.kikapekiskwewin.ca/



Social Sciences and Humanities Research Council (SSHRC)



https://www.sshrc-crsh.gc.ca/home-accueil-eng.aspx



other projects



IndWisdom



Living Atlas of Quality



Artwork by David Powell



Music by David Powell



Edited by David Powell and Tracy Anderson-Powell