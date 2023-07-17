Join Julia Jeffress Sadler as she takes us on an incredible adventure in Episode 1. Unlike other ancient accounts of creation, we will discover how God brings order out of chaos. Just with His words, God brings light, order, beauty, and life into existence. Sign up to receive Kids Bible in a Year devotionals in your inbox every weekday: https://www.kidsbibleinayear.com/ Get ready to experience the Bible designed specifically for children with the official KidsBibleinaYear.com podcast, led by Julia Jeffress Sadler. This captivating audio series presents the age-old wisdom of the Bible in an engaging format that will captivate your kids. Each episode Julia translates biblical teachings into real-life applications, making Bible comprehension a breeze for young minds. And if you want more Christian resources and content, you can download the Pray.com app. Pray.com is the digital destination for faith, offering over 5,000 daily prayers, meditations, bedtime Bible stories, and cinematic stories inspired by the Bible. For more resources on how to live a successful Christian life, visit Julia Jeffress Sadler's website at https://ptv.org/julia/. This episode is sponsored by Little Passports. Visit LittlePassports.com/blessed and use promo code BLESSED to receive 20% off. See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

Join Julia Jeffress Sadler as she takes us on an incredible adventure in Episode 2. Adam and Eve lived in a beautiful garden called Eden. Everything was perfect until they made a sad choice to disobey God.

About Kids Bible in a Year with Julia Jeffress Sadler

Welcome to Pray.com’s Kids Bible in a Year with Julia Jeffress Sadler. We bring to life the most beloved and family-friendly tales from the Bible. Imagine your little ones journeying through Biblical times, all while having a blast! This audio adventure is like a time machine for their ears, filled with faith, fun, and excitement. Our Kids Bible in a Year feature enthusiastic voice acting, toe-tapping music, and are based on the best Bible stories to keep your young Bible explorers captivated. It's the perfect mix of education and entertainment for our future faith leaders. Join us on this adventure and let's make learning the Bible an incredible joy ride! For more Kids stories visit KidsBibleinaYear.com. Julia Jeffress Sadler is a reality star from TLC’s Rattled, pastor's daughter, minister, professional counselor, triplet mama, and wife to her junior-high sweetheart, Ryan who has seen God do immeasurably more than anything she could hope or imagine! After suffering three miscarriages in one year, God blessed her and her husband, Ryan, with triplets! Their story of faith, prayer, and evangelism in the midst of heartache has encouraged thousands around the world! Kids Bible in a Year is sponsored by Little Passports. Little Passports inspires children to discover the wonders of the world we share. Through a variety of imaginative activities and playful stories we trigger a child’s intrinsic curiosity and motivation to learn as we expand their world through geography, STEM, cooking, craft-based activities and more. We help them expand their knowledge and have fun in the process as their passport to discover new interests and passions.