Just Stay; A Mental Health Podcast

In this honest and heartfelt chat, the hosts dive into real topics like grief, being vulnerable, and the ups and downs of mental health. They talk about how their podcast started as a way to share their own stories and connect with others going through similar stuff. The conversation gets into what it’s like dealing with loss, why it’s okay (and important) to ask for help, and how being open can actually help you heal. By sharing their experiences, they show how much connection and understanding can really make a difference when it comes to mental health.
Just Stay is a raw and heartfelt podcast about the realities of grief, mental health, and resilience. Hosted by a mother navigating life after the suicide of her son and her close friend facing her own battle with depression, this podcast is a space for honest conversations, shared struggles, and hope.
Through personal stories, expert insights, and candid discussions, Just Stay seeks to break the silence around mental health, offer support to those who feel alone, and remind listeners that even in the darkest moments, there is still a reason to just stay.