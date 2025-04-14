Just Stay; A Mental Health Podcast

Our Journey to, Just Stay;

In this honest and heartfelt chat, the hosts dive into real topics like grief, being vulnerable, and the ups and downs of mental health. They talk about how their podcast started as a way to share their own stories and connect with others going through similar stuff. The conversation gets into what it’s like dealing with loss, why it’s okay (and important) to ask for help, and how being open can actually help you heal. By sharing their experiences, they show how much connection and understanding can really make a difference when it comes to mental health.