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Junkfood Cinema

Brian Salisbury
ArtsHobbies
Junkfood Cinema
Latest episode

597 episodes

  • Junkfood Cinema

    The Heavenly Kid (1985)

    07/10/2026 | 1h 16 mins.
    He's back from the dead to begrudgingly complete a task he wants no part of.

    ...hey, that's also the plot of 1985's The Heavenly Kid! 

    That symmetry is sweeter than high school cafeteria wedding cake! 

    Support us on Patreon!
  • Junkfood Cinema

    Team America: World Police with Blake Salisbury

    07/04/2026 | 1h 14 mins.
    America? F**k yeah! 

    Enjoy this explosive July 4th spectacular as The Salisboyz take on Team America: World Police!

    We promise…you will never look at Rocket Pops the same way again

    Support us on Patreon!
  • Junkfood Cinema

    Christine (1983) with Scott Weinberg

    06/30/2026 | 1h 40 mins.
    Brian and Scott jump behind the wheel of Christine…and are never seen again!

    Well, I mean, it’s an audio podcast. So you didn’t ever see them in the first place.

    Just cruise into this episode on what is perhaps John Carpenter's most personal film? 

    Support us on Patreon!
  • Junkfood Cinema

    Supergirl (1984) with John Gholson

    06/26/2026 | 1h 32 mins.
    Direct from Argo City, Brian is joined by artist/actor John Gholson (Man Finds Tape) to discuss Supergirl!

    No, not that Supergirl…the other Supergirl.

    Also Brian really dislikes Underdog for some reason? 

    Support us on Patreon!
  • Junkfood Cinema

    Suburban Commando with Greg MacLennan

    06/12/2026 | 1h 25 mins.
    Whatcha gonna do, brother…

    when Brian and Greg MacLennan run wild on Suburban Commando?

    Support us on Patreon, what...are your fingers frozen today???
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About Junkfood Cinema
Junkfood Cinema is a shame-free celebration of cult cinema hosted by critic Brian Salisbury and Marvel Studios screenwriter C. Robert Cargill
Podcast website
ArtsHobbiesLeisureTV & FilmVisual Arts

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