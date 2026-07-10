Listen to this podcast in the app for free:Download for free in the App Store
597 episodes
- Brian and Scott jump behind the wheel of Christine…and are never seen again!
Well, I mean, it’s an audio podcast. So you didn’t ever see them in the first place.
Just cruise into this episode on what is perhaps John Carpenter's most personal film?
Support us on Patreon!
More Arts podcasts
- THEMOVEArts, Sports
- The Magnus ArchivesArts, Drama, Fiction, Performing Arts, Science Fiction
- The Best 5 Minute Wine PodcastArts, Food, Hobbies, Leisure, Places & Travel, Society & Culture
- 99% InvisibleArts, Design
- The MothArts, Performing Arts
- Fresh AirArts, Books, Society & Culture, TV & Film
- Walk-In Talk PodcastArts, Food, Health & Wellness, Mental Health, Places & Travel, Society & Culture, Visual Arts
- The MOOD PodcastArts, Education, Self-Improvement, Visual Arts
- The iDesign Lab Podcast | Where Design, Business, and Culture Shape How We Live and BuildArts, Business, Design, Entrepreneurship, Fashion & Beauty, Personal Journals, Society & Culture
Trending Arts podcasts
- Bad On PaperArts, Books, Business, Careers, Comedy, Society & Culture
- Work in Progress with Sophia BushArts, Comedy, Music
- Breaking Beauty PodcastArts, Fashion & Beauty, Society & Culture
- Table Manners with Jessie and Lennie WareArts, Food, Kids & Family, Music
- Recipe ClubArts, Food
- Close Reads PodcastArts, Books
- Breaking Bread with Tom PapaArts, Comedy, Comedy Interviews, Food
- History of Westeros - A Song of Ice and Fire | Game of Thrones | HOTD | AKOTSKArts, Books
- The Lou Young ShowArts
- MuggleCast: The Harry Potter Re-Read PodcastArts, Books, Entertainment News, News, TV & Film
- Writer's RoutineArts, Books, Hobbies, Leisure
- DishArts, Comedy, Food, Society & Culture
- The Magnificent Others with Billy CorganArts, Music, Music Interviews, Performing Arts
- Heard Podcast: Become a Better ChefArts, Food
- RISK!Arts, Comedy, Performing Arts, Personal Journals, Society & Culture
- Creative Pep TalkArts, Business, Design, Education
- Wine for Normal PeopleArts, Education, Food
- I'll Read What She's ReadingArts, Books
- Marlon and Jake Read Dead PeopleArts, Books, Society & Culture
- The Vaccine Book with Dr. Bob Sears - Companion PodcastArts, Books
- Glamorous Trash: A Celebrity Memoir PodcastArts, Books, Society & Culture
- Fiction Writing Made Easy with Savannah Gilbo | How to Write a Novel & Writing AdviceArts, Books, Education, Fiction, Tutorials
- Classical Stuff You Should KnowArts, Books, Christianity, Education, Religion & Spirituality
- Fashion Neurosis with Bella FreudArts, Fashion & Beauty, Relationships, Society & Culture
About Junkfood Cinema
Junkfood Cinema is a shame-free celebration of cult cinema hosted by critic Brian Salisbury and Marvel Studios screenwriter C. Robert CargillPodcast website
Listen to Junkfood Cinema, THEMOVE and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app
Get the free radio.net app
- Stations and podcasts to bookmark
- Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
- Supports Carplay & Android Auto
- Many other app features
Get the free radio.net app
- Stations and podcasts to bookmark
- Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
- Supports Carplay & Android Auto
- Many other app features
Junkfood Cinema
Scan code,
download the app,
start listening.
download the app,
start listening.
Junkfood Cinema: Podcasts in Family