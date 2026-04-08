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International Relations: Keohane, Waltz, Wendt, Mearsheimer, and Stacy-Vance
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International Relations: Keohane, Waltz, Wendt, Mearsheimer, and Stacy-Vance

angela Stacy Vance
Government
International Relations: Keohane, Waltz, Wendt, Mearsheimer, and Stacy-Vance
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1 episodes

  • International Relations: Keohane, Waltz, Wendt, Mearsheimer, and Stacy-Vance

    International Relations Major Voices Keohane, Waltz, Wendt, and Mearsheimer Then & Prescriptions from Angela Stacy-Vance Now

    02/08/2021 | 25 mins.
    The main voices of International Relations of the last several decades include Robert Keohane, Kenneth Waltz, Alexander Wendt, & John Mearsheimer, with Angela Stacy-Vance, a new voice on the International Relations scene. Gives an overview of the differing ideologies of the previous four prominent public figures and includes the new thoughts of the latter voice.

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