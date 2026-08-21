Michael and Sarah reveal the premiere date of Pop Culture Jeopardy! on Netflix as well as its all-new daily cadence. Then, they discuss the latest in the world of Jeopardy!, including Celebrity Jeopardy! All-Stars and Jamie Ding’s impressive run.



Inside Jeopardy! is sponsored by Shopify. Visit Shopify.com/jeopardy to sign up for a $1 per month trial period.



Hosts: Michael Davies & Sarah Foss



Production Support: Alexa Macchia & Carlos Martinez



Follow Jeopardy!



Instagram: @jeopardy



Twitter: @jeopardy



Subscribe on YouTube: www.youtube.com/jeopardy



Website: www.jeopardy.com



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