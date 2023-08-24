Introducing Infamous International: The Pink Panthers Story

Introducing Infamous International: The Pink Panthers Story, the first true crime limited series from Exactly Right Media, home of My Favorite Murder, premiering Thursday, September 14.Over the course of nine episodes, you’ll be introduced to the Pink Panthers, the world’s most notorious jewel thieves who emerge from the aftermath of the Yugoslav Wars of the 1990s. Every Thursday you’ll get another piece of the story, hearing from journalists, experts and eyewitnesses, about the shadowy Serbian crime syndicate that specializes in elaborate smash-and-grab heists that take place in only minutes, but net millions.Follow the show today and don’t miss the premiere of Introducing Infamous International: The Pink Panthers Story on Thursday, September 14.See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.