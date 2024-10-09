Defining the Curve: A Conversation with Ms. Gunjan Krishna, Commissioner, Department of Industries and Commerce, Government of Karnataka.
In this episode of Industrynama, CSIS India Chair Richard Rossow is joined by Ms. Gunjan Krishna, Commissioner, Department of Industries and Commerce, Government of Karnataka. They speak about boosting manufacturing in the state, challenges with specific sectors, and how the state has managed to be a trailblazer for FDI in India.
17:14
Unicorns and Cornfields: A Conversation with Dr. Chintan Vaishnav
In this week's episode, CSIS Wadhwani Chair Rick Rossow is joined by Dr. Chintan Vaishnav – CEO of the Atal Innovation Mission at NITI Aayog. They discuss the impact of COVID, incubators and unicorns, and regional imbalances in India’s innovation ecosystem.
16:23
Women Entrepreneurship, the Startup Ecosystem, and Skills Development: A Conversation with Deepthi Ravula of WE-HUB.
In this week's episode, CSIS Wadhwani Chair Rick Rossow is joined by Deepthi Ravula - CEO of WE-HUB. She discusses women in startups, entrepreneurship, and what Telangana is doing to enhance skills and talent.
17:31
Investment, Manufacturing, and Global Supply Chains: A Conversation with Jayesh Ranjan, Principal Secretary of Industries & Commerce and Information Technology in the Telangana Government
In this week's episode, CSIS Wadhwani Chair Rick Rossow is joined by Jayesh Ranjan - Principal Secretary of Industries & Commerce and Information Technology in the Telangana government. They discuss investment, global supply chains, and how Telangana is adapting.
17:26
Investment, Trade, and U.S.-India Commercial Relations: A Conversation with Ambassador (ret.) Atul Keshap of the U.S.-India Business Council
This week, CSIS Wadhwani Chair Rick Rossow is joined by Ambassador (ret.) Atul Keshap - President of the U.S.-India Business Council. They discuss regulations, reforms, trade, and investment within U.S.-India Commercial relations.
Startups, small businesses, new economy jobs, and global supply chain shifts will shape India's economic trajectory. Moderated by CSIS Wadhwani Chair in U.S.-India Policy Studies, Richard Rossow, Industrynama will explore the challenges and opportunities India faces along this path.