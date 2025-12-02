In the Garden | Winter Garden Ideas to Design Your Dream Space

Episode 3: Yuliya Bellinger of Y Do You Garden Welcome back to In the Garden with Flower Hill Farm, where we dig deep into the beauty, challenges, and joy of gardening! Join Nicole from Flower Hill Farm as she shares her passion for plants, flowers, and the stories that grow alongside them. Each episode is packed with inspiration, practical advice, and real talk from one of the most colorful gardens. Powered by Botanical Interests, your trusted source for exceptional seeds and gardening wisdom. Whether you're crafting your first garden plan or dreaming up a full landscape makeover, this show is your reminder to slow down, sketch out your ideas, and reconnect with the joy of growing. In this episode, Nicole is joined by Yuliya Bellinger, a landscape designer and founder of a boutique design firm in Northern New Jersey. A lifelong gardener with a love for everything from houseplants and tropicals to natives and seed starting, Yuliya brings a unique blend of horticulture, art, and science to every project. Together, Nicole and Yuliya dig into the fundamentals of landscape design and garden planning. What to think about before you start, how to bring your dream garden to life, and the practical steps that make the process feel exciting instead of overwhelming. They also explore garden organization, chat trending color palettes, and Yuliya's favorite ways to add color and interest to the winter garden. And just in time for the festive season, she shares creative ways to bring the outdoors in with garden-inspired holiday décor. 🌼 Follow Our Guest Yuliya Bellinger: Landscape Designer & Founder of Y Do You Garden Follow her on: InstagramYouTubeFacebookBook a Consultation with Yulia