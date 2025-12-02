In the Garden with Flower Hill Farm

In the Garden | Winter Garden Ideas to Design Your Dream Space
Episode 3: Yuliya Bellinger of Y Do You Garden
Whether you're crafting your first garden plan or dreaming up a full landscape makeover, this show is your reminder to slow down, sketch out your ideas, and reconnect with the joy of growing.
In this episode, Nicole is joined by Yuliya Bellinger, a landscape designer and founder of a boutique design firm in Northern New Jersey. A lifelong gardener with a love for everything from houseplants and tropicals to natives and seed starting, Yuliya brings a unique blend of horticulture, art, and science to every project.
Together, Nicole and Yuliya dig into the fundamentals of landscape design and garden planning. What to think about before you start, how to bring your dream garden to life, and the practical steps that make the process feel exciting instead of overwhelming.
They also explore garden organization, chat trending color palettes, and Yuliya’s favorite ways to add color and interest to the winter garden. And just in time for the festive season, she shares creative ways to bring the outdoors in with garden-inspired holiday décor.
🌼 Follow Our Guest Yuliya Bellinger: Landscape Designer & Founder of Y Do You Garden
Shop Seeds Mentioned:
Blue Tea Butterfly Pea Seeds: https://bit.ly/3MzpyVu
In the Garden | Seed Saving and Cool Weather Flowers with Blooming Joy Farm
Episode 2: Kara Jamison of The Blooming Joy Flower Co
Whether you’re tending your first seeds or running a thriving garden business, this show is your reminder to slow down, get your hands dirty, and reconnect with the joy of growing.
In this episode, Nicole is joined by Kara Jamison, founder and owner of The Blooming Joy Flower Co. Kara grows in Zone 7, where cool-season flowers and hardy annuals truly shine.
With the cold season approaching, Nicole and Kara dig into the world of hardy annuals. Those tough, cool-loving flowers that flourish when the temperatures dip. They share their favorite varieties, and how timing shifts in cooler months.
The conversation also explores one of Kara’s greatest passions: seed saving. She breaks down her methods, offers simple tips for beginners, and explains how saving seeds deepens your connection to your garden.
🌼 Follow Our Guest
Kara Jamison: Founder of The Blooming Joy Flower Co @bloomingjoyflowerco
Follow her on:
Instagram
YouTube
Facebook
Website: bloomingjoyflowerco.com
🌱 Special Offer for Listeners:
Shop Seeds Mentioned:
Love-In-A-Mist Delft Blue: https://bit.ly/48y5sna
Sparky Apricot Poppy Seeds: https://growepic.co/4oSkHgy
Mammoth Navy Blue Sweet Pea Seeds: https://growepic.co/48b3CHy
American Legion Corn Poppy Seed: https://growepic.co/4olzsaF
Chief Red Flame Celosia Seeds: https://growepic.co/3LWRB10
Spring Green Celosia Seeds: https://growepic.co/3XOGOIO
Zinnia Cut and Come Again Seed Shaker: https://growepic.co/4rgBTxM
Crackerjack African Marigold Seeds: https://growepic.co/49xpLSO
Lemon Queen Sunflower Seeds: https://growepic.co/4p96R9J
In the Garden with San Marzano Tomatoes
Nicole from Flower Hill Farm kicks off In the Garden with Jess Sowards of Roots and Refuge Farm to talk about all things tomatoes. From understanding determinate vs. indeterminate varieties to preserving your summer harvest for year-round flavor.
Shop Tomato Seeds Mentioned:San Marzano Roma Pole Tomato SeedsBlack Krim Pole Tomato SeedsSun Gold Pole Cherry Tomato Seeds
Introducing In the Garden with Flower Hill Farm
Welcome to In the Garden with Flower Hill Farm, presented by Botanical Interests and part of the Epic Gardening Podcast Network!
Join Nicole from Flower Hill Farm as she invites you into her vibrant world of blooms, bees, and backyard beauty. Each week, Nicole shares the ups and downs of garden life. From seed to centerpiece blending heartfelt stories, humor, and hands-on advice for gardeners of every level.
Whether you’re planting your first seed tray or managing a flourishing flower farm, this show will inspire you to slow down, dig deep, and celebrate the magic that happens when you grow with purpose.
Presented by Epic Gardening Podcast Network, your trusted source for premium seeds and expert gardening wisdom.
Special Offer for Listeners:Enjoy 5% off all online purchases at BotanicalInterests.com with code INTHEGARDEN.