Powered by RND
Open app
Top stationsPodcastsLive sportsNear youGenresTopics Christmas
PodcastsLeisureIn the Garden with Flower Hill Farm
Listen to this podcast in the app for free:
In the Garden with Flower Hill Farm
radio.net
Sleep timer
Save favorites
Download for free in the App Store

In the Garden with Flower Hill Farm

Epic Gardening
LeisureHome & Garden
In the Garden with Flower Hill Farm
Latest episode

Available Episodes

4 of 4
  • In the Garden | Winter Garden Ideas to Design Your Dream Space
    Episode 3: Yuliya Bellinger of Y Do You Garden Welcome back to In the Garden with Flower Hill Farm, where we dig deep into the beauty, challenges, and joy of gardening! Join Nicole from Flower Hill Farm as she shares her passion for plants, flowers, and the stories that grow alongside them. Each episode is packed with inspiration, practical advice, and real talk from one of the most colorful gardens. Powered by Botanical Interests, your trusted source for exceptional seeds and gardening wisdom. Whether you're crafting your first garden plan or dreaming up a full landscape makeover, this show is your reminder to slow down, sketch out your ideas, and reconnect with the joy of growing. In this episode, Nicole is joined by Yuliya Bellinger, a landscape designer and founder of a boutique design firm in Northern New Jersey. A lifelong gardener with a love for everything from houseplants and tropicals to natives and seed starting, Yuliya brings a unique blend of horticulture, art, and science to every project. Together, Nicole and Yuliya dig into the fundamentals of landscape design and garden planning. What to think about before you start, how to bring your dream garden to life, and the practical steps that make the process feel exciting instead of overwhelming. They also explore garden organization, chat trending color palettes, and Yuliya’s favorite ways to add color and interest to the winter garden. And just in time for the festive season, she shares creative ways to bring the outdoors in with garden-inspired holiday décor. 🌼 Follow Our Guest Yuliya Bellinger: Landscape Designer & Founder of Y Do You Garden Follow her on: InstagramYouTubeFacebookBook a Consultation with Yulia  🌱 Special Offer for Listeners: Get 5% off all online purchases at BotanicalInterests.com with code INTHEGARDEN Shop Seeds Mentioned: Blue Tea Butterfly Pea Seeds: https://bit.ly/3MzpyVu Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
    --------  
    40:43
  • In the Garden | Seed Saving and Cool Weather Flowers with Blooming Joy Farm
    Episode 2: Kara Jamison of The Blooming Joy Flower Co Welcome back to In the Garden with Flower Hill Farm, where we dig deep into the beauty, challenges, and joy of gardening! Join Nicole from Flower Hill Farm as she shares her passion for plants, flowers, and the stories that grow alongside them. Each episode is packed with inspiration, practical advice, and real talk from one of the most colorful gardens. Powered by Botanical Interests, your trusted source for exceptional seeds and gardening wisdom. Whether you’re tending your first seeds or running a thriving garden business, this show is your reminder to slow down, get your hands dirty, and reconnect with the joy of growing. In this episode, Nicole is joined by Kara Jamison, founder and owner of The Blooming Joy Flower Co. Kara grows in Zone 7, where cool-season flowers and hardy annuals truly shine. With the cold season approaching, Nicole and Kara dig into the world of hardy annuals. Those tough, cool-loving flowers that flourish when the temperatures dip. They share their favorite varieties, and how timing shifts in cooler months. The conversation also explores one of Kara’s greatest passions: seed saving. She breaks down her methods, offers simple tips for beginners, and explains how saving seeds deepens your connection to your garden. 🌼 Follow Our Guest Kara Jamison: Founder of The Blooming Joy Flower Co @bloomingjoyflowerco Follow her on: Instagram YouTube Facebook Website: bloomingjoyflowerco.com 🌱 Special Offer for Listeners: Get 5% off all online purchases at BotanicalInterests.com with code INTHEGARDEN Shop Seeds Mentioned: Love-In-A-Mist Delft Blue: https://bit.ly/48y5sna Sparky Apricot Poppy Seeds: https://growepic.co/4oSkHgy Mammoth Navy Blue Sweet Pea Seeds: https://growepic.co/48b3CHy American Legion Corn Poppy Seed: https://growepic.co/4olzsaF Chief Red Flame Celosia Seeds: https://growepic.co/3LWRB10 Spring Green Celosia Seeds: https://growepic.co/3XOGOIO Zinnia Cut and Come Again Seed Shaker: https://growepic.co/4rgBTxM Crackerjack African Marigold Seeds: https://growepic.co/49xpLSO Lemon Queen Sunflower Seeds: https://growepic.co/4p96R9J Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
    --------  
    39:24
  • In the Garden with San Marzano Tomatoes
    Nicole from Flower Hill Farm kicks off In the Garden with Jess Sowards of Roots and Refuge Farm to talk about all things tomatoes. From understanding determinate vs. indeterminate varieties to preserving your summer harvest for year-round flavor. 🌱 Special Offer for Listeners: Get 5% off all online purchases at BotanicalInterests.com with code INTHEGARDEN. Shop Tomato Seeds Mentioned:San Marzano Roma Pole Tomato SeedsBlack Krim Pole Tomato SeedsSun Gold Pole Cherry Tomato Seeds Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
    --------  
    28:39
  • Introducing In the Garden with Flower Hill Farm
    Welcome to In the Garden with Flower Hill Farm, presented by Botanical Interests and part of the Epic Gardening Podcast Network! Join Nicole from Flower Hill Farm as she invites you into her vibrant world of blooms, bees, and backyard beauty. Each week, Nicole shares the ups and downs of garden life. From seed to centerpiece blending heartfelt stories, humor, and hands-on advice for gardeners of every level. Whether you’re planting your first seed tray or managing a flourishing flower farm, this show will inspire you to slow down, dig deep, and celebrate the magic that happens when you grow with purpose. Presented by Epic Gardening Podcast Network, your trusted source for premium seeds and expert gardening wisdom.  Subscribe wherever you get your podcasts, and don’t miss behind-the-scenes videos and full-length content on YouTube.  Special Listener Offer:Get 5% off your online purchase at BotanicalInterests.com with code INTHEGARDEN. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
    --------  
    1:27

More Leisure podcasts

Trending Leisure podcasts

About In the Garden with Flower Hill Farm

Welcome to In the Garden with Flower Hill Farm, where we dig deep into the beauty, challenges, and joy of gardening! Join Nicole from Flower Hill Farm as she shares her passion for plants, flowers, and the stories that grow alongside them. Each episode is packed with inspiration, practical advice, and real talk from one of the most colorful gardens powered by Botanical Interests, your trusted source for exceptional seeds and gardening wisdom. Whether you’re tending your first seeds or running a thriving garden business, this show is your reminder to slow down, get your hands dirty, and reconnect with the joy of growing.  Subscribe wherever you get your podcasts, and follow along on YouTube for behind-the-scenes clips, garden tours, and exclusive episodes!  Special Offer for Listeners:Enjoy 5% off all online purchases at BotanicalInterests.com with code INTHEGARDEN.
Podcast website
LeisureHome & Garden

Listen to In the Garden with Flower Hill Farm, Mojo In The Morning and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app

Get the free radio.net app

  • Stations and podcasts to bookmark
  • Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
  • Supports Carplay & Android Auto
  • Many other app features
Open app

In the Garden with Flower Hill Farm: Podcasts in Family

Company
Legal
Service
Apps
Social
Radio USA
v8.0.7 | © 2007-2025 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 12/5/2025 - 12:11:51 AM