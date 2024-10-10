Welcome back to ILLUMINATION ABOVE ALL: A SEVERANCE PODCAST as we begin coverage of the much-anticipated Season 2.
Your hosts Ian Buckley & Sarah Applegate head back down to the severed floor to data mine the premiere, 2x01 'Hello, Ms Cobel', and see what they manage to refine...
Host / Editor
Ian Buckley
Co-Host
Sarah Applegate
Executive Producer
Tony Black
Follow Illumination Above All on social media:
Twitter: @severancepod
BlueSky: @severancepod.bsky.social
Ian: @ianbuckley.bsky.social
Sarah: @severedup.bsky.social
Support the Film Stories podcast network on Patreon:
https://www.patreon.com/simonbrew
Twitter: @filmstories
Facebook/Instagram/Threads: Film Stories
Website: www.filmstories.co.uk
1:02:02
Severance Season 2 Final Preview
Welcome back to ILLUMINATION ABOVE ALL: A SEVERANCE PODCAST
Your hosts Ian Buckley & Sarah Applegate preview Season 2 one last time before the imminent premiere...
51:16
Severance Season 2 Preview
We Are Back!
Welcome back to ILLUMINATION ABOVE ALL: A SEVERANCE PODCAST
Your hosts Ian Buckley & Sarah Applegate discuss *all* of the Season 2 footage we have so far in this episode as we look ahead to the Season 2 premiere next month...
1:29:34
Severance 1x09: The We, We Are
Welcome back to ILLUMINATION ABOVE ALL: A SEVERANCE PODCAST...
Your host, Ian Buckley and guest Sarah Applegate, take their innies into the workplace as they dissect the ninth and final episode of season one, 'The We We Are'...
Title music:
Unfoldings (c) Craft Case via epidemicsound.com
1:11:46
Severance 1x08: What's For Dinner?
Severance 1x08: What's For Dinner? - analysisWelcome back to ILLUMINATION ABOVE ALL: A SEVERANCE PODCAST...Your host, Ian Buckley and guest Sarah Applegate, take their innies into the workplace as they dissect the eighth episode of season one, 'What's For Dinner?'...Host / Editor / ProducerIan BuckleyGuestSarah ApplegateExecutive ProducerTony BlackFind the podcast on Twitter/Facebook: @severancepodFind Tony on Twitter/Instagram/Facebook: @ajblackwriterSupport the We Made This podcast network on Patreon:www.patreon.com/wemadethisWe Made This on Twitter: @we_madethisWe Made This on Facebook: @wemadethisWe Made This on Instagram: @wemadethispodwemadethisnetwork.comTitle music: Unfoldings (c) Craft Case via epidemicsound.com
Who are you?
Join your hosts, Ian Buckley, Sarah Applegate & Tony Black, as they attempt to answer this and many other big questions in discussing Apple TV+ series Severance, from Dan Erickson & Ben Stiller, starring Adam Scott, John Turturro, Christopher Walken and more, in ILLUMINATION ABOVE ALL.
They go episode by episode looking at the series in depth as they trying to figure out the we, they are.
A proud part of the Film Stories Podcast Network: www.filmstories.co.uk