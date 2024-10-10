Powered by RND
PodcastsTV & FilmIllumination Above All: A Severance Podcast
Listen to Illumination Above All: A Severance Podcast in the App
Listen to Illumination Above All: A Severance Podcast in the App
(36,319)(250,152)
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Download for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play Store

Illumination Above All: A Severance Podcast

Podcast Illumination Above All: A Severance Podcast
Film Stories
Who are you? Join your hosts, Ian Buckley, Sarah Applegate & Tony Black, as they attempt to answer this and many other big questions in discussing Apple TV+ ser...
TV & FilmAfter Shows

Available Episodes

5 of 13
  • Severance 2x01: Hello, Ms Cobel
    Welcome back to ILLUMINATION ABOVE ALL: A SEVERANCE PODCAST as we begin coverage of the much-anticipated Season 2. Your hosts Ian Buckley & Sarah Applegate head back down to the severed floor to data mine the premiere, 2x01 'Hello, Ms Cobel', and see what they manage to refine... Host / Editor Ian Buckley Co-Host Sarah Applegate Executive Producer Tony Black Follow Illumination Above All on social media: Twitter: @severancepod BlueSky: @severancepod.bsky.social Ian: @ianbuckley.bsky.social Sarah: @severedup.bsky.social Support the Film Stories podcast network on Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/simonbrew Twitter: @filmstories Facebook/Instagram/Threads: Film Stories Website: www.filmstories.co.uk Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    --------  
    1:02:02
  • Severance Season 2 Final Preview
    Welcome back to ILLUMINATION ABOVE ALL: A SEVERANCE PODCAST Your hosts Ian Buckley & Sarah Applegate preview Season 2 one last time before the imminent premiere... Host / Editor Ian Buckley Co-Host Sarah Applegate Executive Producer Tony Black Follow Illumination Above All on social media: Twitter: @severancepod BlueSky: @severancepod.bsky.social Ian: @ianbuckley.bsky.social Sarah: @severedup.bsky.social Support the Film Stories podcast network on Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/simonbrew Twitter: @filmstories Facebook/Instagram/Threads: Film Stories Website: www.filmstories.co.uk Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    --------  
    51:16
  • Severance Season 2 Preview
    We Are Back! Welcome back to ILLUMINATION ABOVE ALL: A SEVERANCE PODCAST Your hosts Ian Buckley & Sarah Applegate discuss *all* of the Season 2 footage we have so far in this episode as we look ahead to the Season 2 premiere next month... Host / Editor Ian Buckley Co-Host Sarah Applegate Executive Producer Tony Black Follow Illumination Above All on social media: Twitter: @severancepod BlueSky: @severancepod.bsky.social Ian: @ianbuckley.bsky.social Sarah: @severedup.bsky.social Support the Film Stories podcast network on Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/simonbrew Twitter: @filmstories Facebook/Instagram/Threads: Film Stories Website: www.filmstories.co.uk Get NordVPN 2Y plan + 4 months extra here ➼ https://nordvpn.com/fspn It’s risk-free with Nord’s 30-day money-back guarantee! - Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    --------  
    1:29:34
  • Severance 1x09: The We, We Are
    Welcome back to ILLUMINATION ABOVE ALL: A SEVERANCE PODCAST... Your host, Ian Buckley and guest Sarah Applegate, take their innies into the workplace as they dissect the ninth and final episode of season one, 'The We We Are'... Host / Editor / Producer Ian Buckley Guest Sarah Applegate Executive Producer Tony Black Find the podcast on Twitter: @severancepod Find Tony on Twitter/Instagram/Facebook: @ajblackwriter Support the We Made This podcast network on Patreon: www.patreon.com/wemadethis We Made This on Twitter: @we_madethis We Made This on Facebook: @wemadethis We Made This on Instagram: @wemadethispod Website: wemadethisnetwork.com Title music: Unfoldings (c) Craft Case via epidemicsound.com Get NordVPN 2Y plan + 4 months extra here ➼ https://nordvpn.com/fspn It’s risk-free with Nord’s 30-day money-back guarantee! - Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    --------  
    1:11:46
  • Severance 1x08: What's For Dinner?
    Severance 1x08: What's For Dinner? - analysisWelcome back to ILLUMINATION ABOVE ALL: A SEVERANCE PODCAST...Your host, Ian Buckley and guest Sarah Applegate, take their innies into the workplace as they dissect the eighth episode of season one, 'What's For Dinner?'...Host / Editor / ProducerIan BuckleyGuestSarah ApplegateExecutive ProducerTony BlackFind the podcast on Twitter/Facebook: @severancepodFind Tony on Twitter/Instagram/Facebook: @ajblackwriterSupport the We Made This podcast network on Patreon:www.patreon.com/wemadethisWe Made This on Twitter: @we_madethisWe Made This on Facebook: @wemadethisWe Made This on Instagram: @wemadethispodwemadethisnetwork.comTitle music: Unfoldings (c) Craft Case via epidemicsound.com Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    --------  
    1:13:19

More TV & Film podcasts

Trending TV & Film podcasts

About Illumination Above All: A Severance Podcast

Who are you? Join your hosts, Ian Buckley, Sarah Applegate & Tony Black, as they attempt to answer this and many other big questions in discussing Apple TV+ series Severance, from Dan Erickson & Ben Stiller, starring Adam Scott, John Turturro, Christopher Walken and more, in ILLUMINATION ABOVE ALL. They go episode by episode looking at the series in depth as they trying to figure out the we, they are. A proud part of the Film Stories Podcast Network: www.filmstories.co.uk
Podcast website

Listen to Illumination Above All: A Severance Podcast, Blank Check with Griffin & David and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app

Get the free radio.net app

  • Stations and podcasts to bookmark
  • Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
  • Supports Carplay & Android Auto
  • Many other app features
Open app

Illumination Above All: A Severance Podcast: Podcasts in Family

Company
Legal
Service
Apps
Social
Radio USA
v7.2.0 | © 2007-2025 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 1/20/2025 - 8:01:01 AM