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If I Had More Time

Mariners Church
ChristianityReligion & Spirituality
If I Had More Time
Latest episode

186 episodes

  • If I Had More Time

    Episode 178 - Jesus Is With You

    09/13/2026 | 55 mins.
    Why is it important to keep the original Christian hearers in mind when we read Revelation? What are some of the different viewpoints about Revelation and the Millennium that Christians hold today?

    Join Eric and Teaching Pastor Steve Bang Lee as they talk about Revelation 1, the different approaches to reading and understanding Revelation, and how all of Revelation points us to the character of Jesus!

    View and download the Revelation series guide here: https://www.flipsnack.com/57AF6AEEFB5/revelation-series-guide
  • If I Had More Time

    Episode 177 - When I Am Doubting God's Plan

    09/06/2026 | 21 mins.
    What does a healthy posture of doubt look like? What is the difference between "top-down" and "bottom-up" doubts, and how can we bring both to God?

    Join Lead Discipleship Pastor John Thomas and Mariners Irvine Lead Pastor Jared Kirkwood as they talk about Psalm 73, the role of doubt in strengthening our faith, and how we can trust God's unchanging goodness in every circumstance.
  • If I Had More Time

    Episode 176 - When I Am Angered

    08/30/2026 | 37 mins.
    How can we be angered at injustice without being consumed by our anger? What does it look like for us to address our anger, instead of suppressing or expressing it?

    Join Eric and Aaron Ophaug, Lead Pastor of one of our two new Mariners congregations coming January 2027, as they talk about Psalm 137 and the way God invites us to bring our anger and grief to Him!

    To learn more about our two new Mariners congregations coming January 2027, click here or visit https://www.marinerschurch.org/launch/.
  • If I Had More Time

    Episode 175 - When I've Been Betrayed

    08/23/2026 | 39 mins.
    What's the difference between forgiveness and reconciliation? Why is forgiveness so important for our hearts?

    Join Eric and Kevin Naylor, Lead Pastor of one of our two new Mariners congregations coming January 2027, as they discuss Psalm 55, the complexity of forgiveness, and what it looks like to cast our burdens on Jesus!
  • If I Had More Time

    Episode 174 - When My Shame Haunts Me

    08/16/2026 | 31 mins.
    Why is the combination of boredom and pride so dangerous? How can we keep our eyes on Jesus and His forgiveness even when navigating the consequences of our past sin?

    Join Eric and Caleb Taylor, Worship Experience Director at Mariners at OC Rescue Mission, as they discuss Psalm 32 and the joy of experiencing God's incredible forgiveness!

    To sign up for our next session of Rooted starting the week of Aug 23 across all our Mariners congregations and online, click here or visit marinerschurch.org/rooted/.
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About If I Had More Time
An enormous amount of preparation goes into each Mariners weekend message. Eric scours through Scripture, commentaries, books, and speaks with subject matter experts on each topic we cover. More often than not, he ends up with too much content and not enough time to share it all. If I Had More Time is a podcast series that invites you into a casual conversation with Eric and members of the Mariners team to hear a few of the helpful insights and truths they wished they had time to include in the weekend message.
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ChristianityReligion & Spirituality

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