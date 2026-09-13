An enormous amount of preparation goes into each Mariners weekend message. Eric scours through Scripture, commentaries, books, and speaks with subject matter experts on each topic we cover.

More often than not, he ends up with too much content and not enough time to share it all. If I Had More Time is a podcast series that invites you into a casual conversation with Eric and members of the Mariners team to hear a few of the helpful insights and truths they wished they had time to include in the weekend message.