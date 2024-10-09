Episode 25: Hide and Seek

It's back to the Dobson literature this episode and today we are talking about psychology and therapy! Jake and Brooke read through (an updated version of) Dobson's second-ever book. We see again how Dobson is not only a bad person, but he's also lazy and wrong as he takes us through his greatest "hits" of obviously-fake-stories. Wanna see Dobson 'in his lane'? That's what this book is.References:Coopersmith, S. (1967). The Antecedents of Self-Esteem. W. H. Freeman and Company.Dr. Becky Kennedy: https://www.goodinside.com/about/Dunn, J. (2018). How not to hate your husband after kids. Little, Brown and Company. Gershoff, E. T., & Grogan-Kaylor, A. (2016). Spanking and child outcomes: Old controversies and new meta-analyses. Journal of family psychology, 30(4), 453.Laska, K. M., Gurman, A. S., & Wampold, B. E. (2014). Expanding the lens of evidence-based practice in psychotherapy: a common factors perspective. Psychotherapy, 51(4), 467.Ms. Rachel: https://www.youtube.com/@msrachelPayne Bryson, T) & Siegel, D. J. (2011). The Whole-Brain Child. Bantam.Dobson's Copy/Paste Q&ADobson, J. (1995, July 26). Disciplining an infant; nurturing self-confidence in home. The Western Star. https://ohiomemory.org/digital/collection/p16007coll84/id/147492/Dobson, J. (1999, November 24). How do deal with a strong-willed child. The Western Star. https://ohiomemory.org/digital/collection/p16007coll84/id/152815/﻿Dobson, J. (2006, January 26). Focus on the Family. Daily Local News. https://www.dailylocal.com/2006/01/26/focus-on-the-family-79/Dobson, J. (2006, February 1). Focus on the Family. Carroll County Comet. https://www.carrollcountycomet.com/articles/focus-on-the-family-23/Dobson, J. (2009, May 21). Discipline helps kids. Red Deer Advocate. https://www.reddeeradvocate.com/columns/discipline-helps-kids-7015178Dobson, J. (2009, May 27), Children Raised With Discipline Appreciation Turn Out Best. The Leader-Tribune. https://gahistoricnewspapers.galileo.usg.edu/lccn/sn84007013/2009-05-27/ed-1/seq-6/ocr/Dobson, J. (2014, November 18). Raising Kids with Healthy Attitudes. Dr. James Dobson Family Institute. https://www.drjamesdobson.org/blogs/raising-kids-with-healthy-attitudesMusic from #Uppbeat (free for Creators!):https://uppbeat.io/t/mood-maze/trendsetterLicense code: 9OT2MTBHWWSRZP5S Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.