Powered by RND
PodcastsHealth & WellnessI Hate James Dobson
Listen to I Hate James Dobson in the App
Listen to I Hate James Dobson in the App
(36,319)(250,152)
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Download for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play Store

I Hate James Dobson

Podcast I Hate James Dobson
Jake & Brooke
Dr. James Dobson is a clinical psychologist, founder of Christian media empire Focus on the Family, a spiritual advisor to every Republican President since Reag...
Health & WellnessMental HealthReligion & SpiritualityReligionComedyReligion & SpiritualityChristianityHealth & WellnessSexuality

Available Episodes

5 of 29
  • Episode 26: Marriage Under Fire
    Love is in the air - and crosshairs. Today, Brooke and Jake take a dive into the mailbag, and then discuss Dobson's hateful and unhinged 2004 book "Marriage Under Fire". It's bad, y'all. It is bigoted, dumb, and full of a surprising amount of WWII references for some reason. To quote Lana Ja'Rae, at this point all you can do is laugh.References:Canada Bill C-16 (2016): https://www.parl.ca/DocumentViewer/en/42-1/bill/c-16/royal-assentCanada Bill C-250 (2004): https://www.parl.ca/DocumentViewer/en/37-3/bill/C-250/royal-assentEtymology of Homophobia: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Homophobia#EtymologyFulton v. City of Philadelphia: https://www.oyez.org/cases/2020/19-123Lawrence v. Texas: https://www.oyez.org/cases/2002/02-102LGBT Adoption Laws in the US: https://www.lgbtmap.org/equality-maps/foster_and_adoption_lawsMatthew Shephard Foundation: https://www.matthewshepard.org/Norway & the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) Better Life Index: https://www.oecdbetterlifeindex.org/countries/norway/Norway's parental benefits: https://www.norden.org/en/info-norden/parental-benefit-and-parental-leave-norwayObergefell v. Hodges: https://www.oyez.org/cases/2014/14-556Sheerin, J. (2018). Matthew Shephard: The murder that changed America. BBC.com. https://www.bbc.com/news/world-us-canada-45968606Yurcaba & Sopelsa (2025): Lawmakers in 9 states propose measures to undermine same-sex marriage rights. NBCNews.com. https://www.nbcnews.com/nbc-out/out-politics-and-policy/lawmakers-9-states-propose-measures-undermine-sex-marriage-rights-rcna193743Music from #Uppbeat (free for Creators!):https://uppbeat.io/t/mood-maze/trendsetterLicense code: 9OT2MTBHWWSRZP5S Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
    --------  
    1:24:54
  • Episode 25: Hide and Seek
    It's back to the Dobson literature this episode and today we are talking about psychology and therapy! Jake and Brooke read through (an updated version of) Dobson's second-ever book. We see again how Dobson is not only a bad person, but he's also lazy and wrong as he takes us through his greatest "hits" of obviously-fake-stories. Wanna see Dobson 'in his lane'? That's what this book is.References:Coopersmith, S. (1967). The Antecedents of Self-Esteem. W. H. Freeman and Company.Dr. Becky Kennedy: https://www.goodinside.com/about/Dunn, J. (2018). How not to hate your husband after kids. Little, Brown and Company. Gershoff, E. T., & Grogan-Kaylor, A. (2016). Spanking and child outcomes: Old controversies and new meta-analyses. Journal of family psychology, 30(4), 453.Laska, K. M., Gurman, A. S., & Wampold, B. E. (2014). Expanding the lens of evidence-based practice in psychotherapy: a common factors perspective. Psychotherapy, 51(4), 467.Ms. Rachel: https://www.youtube.com/@msrachelPayne Bryson, T) & Siegel, D. J. (2011). The Whole-Brain Child. Bantam.Dobson's Copy/Paste Q&ADobson, J. (1995, July 26). Disciplining an infant; nurturing self-confidence in home. The Western Star. https://ohiomemory.org/digital/collection/p16007coll84/id/147492/Dobson, J. (1999, November 24). How do deal with a strong-willed child. The Western Star. https://ohiomemory.org/digital/collection/p16007coll84/id/152815/﻿Dobson, J. (2006, January 26). Focus on the Family. Daily Local News. https://www.dailylocal.com/2006/01/26/focus-on-the-family-79/Dobson, J. (2006, February 1). Focus on the Family. Carroll County Comet. https://www.carrollcountycomet.com/articles/focus-on-the-family-23/Dobson, J. (2009, May 21). Discipline helps kids. Red Deer Advocate. https://www.reddeeradvocate.com/columns/discipline-helps-kids-7015178Dobson, J. (2009, May 27), Children Raised With Discipline Appreciation Turn Out Best. The Leader-Tribune. https://gahistoricnewspapers.galileo.usg.edu/lccn/sn84007013/2009-05-27/ed-1/seq-6/ocr/Dobson, J. (2014, November 18). Raising Kids with Healthy Attitudes. Dr. James Dobson Family Institute. https://www.drjamesdobson.org/blogs/raising-kids-with-healthy-attitudesMusic from #Uppbeat (free for Creators!):https://uppbeat.io/t/mood-maze/trendsetterLicense code: 9OT2MTBHWWSRZP5S Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
    --------  
    58:01
  • Episode 24: I Respect Talia Lavin
    Quick, go vacuum and make your bed - because today we have a guest! Jake is joined by Talia Lavin, author of "Wild Faith: How the Christian Right is Taking Over America". They talk about Talia's book, deconstructing from fundamentalist religions, surviving fascism, and sandwiches.Links to find Talia's work!Buy Wild Faith: How the Christian Right is Taking Over AmericaBuy Culture Warlords: My Journey into the Dark Web of White SupremacySubscribe to Talia's newsletter: The Sword and the SandwichFind Talia on BlueSky: @swordsjew.bsky.socialMusic from #Uppbeat (free for Creators!):https://uppbeat.io/t/mood-maze/trendsetterLicense code: 9OT2MTBHWWSRZP5S Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
    --------  
    1:09:03
  • Episode 23: Wild Faith
    Well today sucks! But you're not alone. Join Jake & Brooke as they read Talia Lavin's incredible book: "Wild Faith: How the Christian Right is Taking Over America" and discuss how we got here, what comes next, and what to do about it. It's a good time! Well, not good. It's a fun time! No, fun isn't exactly the right word either. It's a time! But I hope you enjoy it nevertheless :)Music from #Uppbeat (free for Creators!):https://uppbeat.io/t/mood-maze/trendsetterLicense code: 9OT2MTBHWWSRZP5S Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
    --------  
    56:21
  • Episode 22: Left Behinder
    We now return to our regularly scheduled sadness as Jake and Brooke examine 3 different adaptations of "Left Behind" to see what they tell us about Evangelicalism's evolving relationship to the end of the world.Also, Nicholas Cage.References:Mendoza, Francisco G. III (2021) "The End of the World According to Q," PANDION: The Osprey Journal of Research and Ideas: Vol. 2: No. 1, Article 12. About LaHaye's lawsuit: https://web.archive.org/web/20080817074214/http://christianfilmnews.com/1007/left-behind-author-sues/"Mike Huckabee as Israeli Ambassador would be a disaster of biblical proportions" from FreedomFromReligionFoundationMusic from #Uppbeat (free for Creators!):https://uppbeat.io/t/mood-maze/trendsetterLicense code: 9OT2MTBHWWSRZP5S Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
    --------  
    1:01:13

More Health & Wellness podcasts

Trending Health & Wellness podcasts

About I Hate James Dobson

Dr. James Dobson is a clinical psychologist, founder of Christian media empire Focus on the Family, a spiritual advisor to every Republican President since Reagan, and a paragon in the Evangelical Christian movement. And he's a massive dick.Join therapists Jake (a former Evangelical) and Brooke (who knows almost nothing about Evangelical culture) as they read and tear apart Dobson's works. Get ready to laugh, cry, and rip your hair out as we explore the very many reasons why I Hate James Dobson. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
Podcast website

Listen to I Hate James Dobson, The Dr. John Delony Show and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app

Get the free radio.net app

  • Stations and podcasts to bookmark
  • Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
  • Supports Carplay & Android Auto
  • Many other app features
Open app
Company
Legal
Service
Apps
Social
Radio USA
v7.10.0 | © 2007-2025 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 3/13/2025 - 12:35:54 AM