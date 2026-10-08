Comedian Gianmarco Soresi thinks the plot of Black Swan — the perfect performance followed by death — is a beautiful end to life. He talks with Hank about how comedy is like building a table when the ruler is always changing, how he strives to be Mozart but is more like Salieri, and how he thinks Trump uses comedy to push his political agenda. Plus, what happened when Gianmarco was booked for an 85-year-old’s birthday party?

You can find Gianmarco on social media @gianmarcosoresi

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