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Humans

Hank Green
Society & Culture
Humans
Latest episode

20 episodes

  • Humans

    Jennifer Sciubba: The Weirdest Thing Ever to Happen to Humans

    10/08/2026 | 1h 15 mins.
    Jennifer Sciubba is a political demographer and the president and CEO of the Population Reference Bureau, so she’s a pretty good authority on what global data says about falling fertility rates (news flash: they are!). She and Hank talk about why predictions beyond 30 years are just for play, whether we’re reproducing ourselves in other ways apart from procreation, the problems that arise when you have fewer humans, and the dangers of trying to control fertility rates.
  • Humans

    Gianmarco Soresi Is Striving for Excellence

    10/01/2026 | 59 mins.
    Comedian Gianmarco Soresi thinks the plot of Black Swan — the perfect performance followed by death — is a beautiful end to life. He talks with Hank about how comedy is like building a table when the ruler is always changing, how he strives to be Mozart but is more like Salieri, and how he thinks Trump uses comedy to push his political agenda. Plus, what happened when Gianmarco was booked for an 85-year-old’s birthday party?
    You can find Gianmarco on social media @gianmarcosoresi
    Got a question or a comment? You can reach us at humans@hankgreen.com
    Find us on social media @humanswithhank
  • Humans

    Tessa Violet Says There Will Be Joy — Probably

    09/24/2026 | 54 mins.
    Tessa Violet is a singer-songwriter and former YouTuber whose new album, There Will Be Joy, is a meditation on internal growth. Tessa and Hank talk about their long friendship, what it’s like to go viral in Russian under dubious circumstances, and how Tessa’s experimentation with psychedelics changed her life. There Will Be Joy will be out in its entirety in January 2027.
    You can find Tessa on social media @tessaviolet. For upcoming announcements from the singer, sign up here: https://laylo.com/tessaviolet
    Got a question or a comment? You can reach us at humans@hankgreen.com
    Find us on social media @humanswithhank
  • Humans

    Ted Dintersmith: Should We Teach Math Differently?

    09/17/2026 | 1h 4 mins.
    Ted Dintersmith is a Stanford engineering Ph.D., a successful venture capitalist, and now a committed math reformer. Hank and Ted talk about why questions are more important than answers, how AI is going to impact education, and Ted’s book Aftermath: The Life-Changing Math That Schools Won’t Teach You.
    Got a question or a comment? You can reach us at humans@hankgreen.com
    Find us on social media @humanswithhank
  • Humans

    T-Pain Doesn't Forget

    09/10/2026 | 1h 7 mins.
    T-Pain is a Grammy-winning artist, songwriter, and music producer. These days he produces music while streaming live on Twitch so that people can see exactly how human his process is. On this episode, T-Pain and Hank talk about the pain of success, what happened to his career when AutoTune got cancelled, and why it's key to just let it go. Plus, Hank shares his love for “Shawty Get Loose.”
    Got a question or a comment? You can reach us at humans@hankgreen.com
    Find us on social media @humanswithhank
    Find T-Pain on Twitch @TPain
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About Humans
Hank Green is a creator and science communicator who desperately wants us to realize how bizarre and special we are. Every week he has a conversation with one of the eight billion weirdos living on planet Earth.
Podcast website
Society & Culture

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