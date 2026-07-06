In this launch episode of What's at Stake, partner Andrea Christianson sits down with Penta colleagues Dan La Russo, Lauren Wolfson, and Lloyd Miller to debut Penta AI, the firm's new practice built to help organizations understand, anticipate, and act in an era reshaped by artificial intelligence.
Together, they unpack why Penta created this Practice, what makes its approach different, and how AI is transforming the way organizations manage reputation, govern emerging technologies, and scale their engagement strategies. They also preview some of the early tools coming out of Penta's Innovation & Build Lab, including work in agentic systems, synthetic message testing, and Penta's GenAI Reputation Audit. The conversation offers an inside look at how Penta is blending stakeholder intelligence, active learning systems, and applied AI to help leaders succeed in a rapidly shifting environment.