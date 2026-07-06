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The Penta Podcast Channel

Penta Group
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The Penta Podcast Channel
Latest episode

460 episodes

  • The Penta Podcast Channel

    AI and creator-journalism: The race for trust, expertise, and attention

    07/06/2026 | 24 mins.
    In this episode of What's at Stake, Bryan DeAngelis sits down with Sara Goo, President of Washington Post Creator, to discuss the forces reshaping how information is created, distributed, and consumed.

    As audiences increasingly turn to creators, social platforms, and AI for information, media organizations are rethinking how they build trust, reach new audiences, and distinguish themselves in an increasingly crowded landscape. Sara discusses why The Washington Post is betting on creator-journalists and why expertise, authenticity, and direct audience relationships may become even more valuable in the years ahead.

    The conversation also explores AI's impact on the future of local media and what these shifts mean for organizations trying to engage stakeholders in a rapidly changing communications environment.

    Learn more about Washington Post Creator at wpcreator.washingtonpost.com and sign up for their newsletter, Verified, at https://wpcreator.washingtonpost.com/verified
  • The Penta Podcast Channel

    The Other Climate Change Debate: Adaptation

    05/19/2026 | 32 mins.
    In this episode of The Penta Podcast Channel, I, Brian DeAngelis, delve into the pressing issue of climate adaptation with Jamil Wine, a prominent figure in climate technology and entrepreneurship. We explore the urgent need for adaptation finance, currently lagging at less than 10% of global climate funding, amidst the looming challenges of climate change. Jamil shares insights from his extensive work with vulnerable regions and highlights innovative climate technologies that can empower communities to better face these changes. Together, we discuss the crucial interplay between adaptation and mitigation strategies, emphasizing that both are essential for sustainable progress. Tune in to gain a deeper understanding of how businesses and leaders can navigate this complex landscape and foster resilience in the face of climate threats.
  • The Penta Podcast Channel

    From Pennsylvania Ave to the Square Mile: Inside the Transatlantic Financial Engine

    04/22/2026 | 21 mins.
  • The Penta Podcast Channel

    The New Era of Stakeholder Intelligence: Introducing Penta AI

    12/22/2025 | 24 mins.
    In this launch episode of What's at Stake, partner Andrea Christianson sits down with Penta colleagues Dan La Russo, Lauren Wolfson, and Lloyd Miller to debut Penta AI, the firm's new practice built to help organizations understand, anticipate, and act in an era reshaped by artificial intelligence.
    Together, they unpack why Penta created this Practice, what makes its approach different, and how AI is transforming the way organizations manage reputation, govern emerging technologies, and scale their engagement strategies. They also preview some of the early tools coming out of Penta's Innovation & Build Lab, including work in agentic systems, synthetic message testing, and Penta's GenAI Reputation Audit. The conversation offers an inside look at how Penta is blending stakeholder intelligence, active learning systems, and applied AI to help leaders succeed in a rapidly shifting environment.
  • The Penta Podcast Channel

    $150 Billion and Counting: The Urgent Battle Against Scams

    12/02/2025 | 24 mins.
    In this episode of What’s at Stake, Penta partner Bryan DeAngelis and managing director Stephanie Walstrom dive into one of the fastest-growing threats to U.S. economic and national security: fraud and scams. They’re joined by Kate Griffin and Erin Borġ of the Aspen Institute’s Financial Security Program, co-authors of United We Stand: A National Strategy to Prevent Scams and leaders of the National Task Force on Fraud and Scam Prevention.
    Kate and Erin unpack Aspen’s development of a coordinated, whole-of-ecosystem approach to combating scams, bringing together government agencies, law enforcement, industry, and civil society actors. They walk through the report’s major recommendations, from building stronger interagency mechanisms to modernizing data sharing and strengthening private-sector accountability.
    Together, they explore why scams must now be understood as a national security issue, how early federal responses (like DOJ’s new Strike Force on Cryptocurrency Scams) signal growing momentum, and what meaningful progress looks like in both the near and long term. They also discuss how a more integrated national strategy could ultimately reshape the everyday experience of consumers navigating an increasingly complex digital and financial landscape.
    You can read the United We Stand report here: https://fraudtaskforce.aspeninstitute.org/nationalstrategy
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About The Penta Podcast Channel
The Penta Podcast Channel is home of Penta's podcast - "What's At Stake". "What's at Stake" features in-house experts and often special guests for analysis on the biggest issues shaping business and public policy.
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