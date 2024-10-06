S1 Ep4: The Keys to Solving the Immigration Problem

The law of supply and demand also applies at the border: We can’t really stop all illegal immigration—in part because of the lure of a better life here, but also because of our own labor needs. And Americans are just too educated for a lot of ordinary but necessary jobs. But a number of fixes could help, including changing asylum rules—a key part of the border bill that Trump had killed. Linda Chavez joins John Avlon to break it all down. show notes: Linda's book, "Out of the Barrio" Other sources of information on border security and immigration: https://immigrationforum.org/ https://www.brookings.edu/ https://www.pewresearch.org/