As schools have continued to emphasize STEM courses and other subjects, civics has largely fallen off the curriculum calendar in most states—and we’re now living in a country roiled by political divisions and fears of violence. Richard Haass joins John to discuss the need for teaching what it means to be an American, the challenges of implementing a national civics curriculum, and how more nonprofit foundations should step up to support a new generation of Schoolhouse Rock-like projects, especially as the 250th anniversary of the U. S. approaches. Amb. Richard Haass joins John Avlon.
show notes
The ambassador's book, "The Bill of Obligations: The Ten Habits of Good Citizens"
iCivics, the education group founded by Justice Sandra Day O'Connor
The Gilder Lehrman Institute of American History
The National Constitution Center
--------
34:40
S1 Ep5: Ancient Lessons for Defeating a Demagogue
The Founding Fathers studied the fall of the Roman Republic, and tried to create a democracy that could withstand someone like Donald Trump. On a special pre-election show, Daily Stoic’s Ryan Holiday talks with John about how history’s lessons can guide us through this perilous time.
Ryan Holiday joins John Avlon.
show notes
Ryan's website, "Daily Stoic"
Ryan's coversation with Mike Duncan
--------
30:32
S1 Ep4: The Keys to Solving the Immigration Problem
The law of supply and demand also applies at the border: We can’t really stop all illegal immigration—in part because of the lure of a better life here, but also because of our own labor needs. And Americans are just too educated for a lot of ordinary but necessary jobs. But a number of fixes could help, including changing asylum rules—a key part of the border bill that Trump had killed.
Linda Chavez joins John Avlon to break it all down.
show notes:
Linda's book, "Out of the Barrio"
Other sources of information on border security and immigration:
https://immigrationforum.org/
https://www.brookings.edu/
https://www.pewresearch.org/
--------
30:42
S1 Ep3: Getting Back to the People’s Business
Former Oklahoma congressman Mickey Edwards sees a way out of our polarizing and divisive politics. He explains to John what voters can do, what Congress can do—and how the schools can help by teaching kids critical thinking skills. Plus, Mickey shares his insights on Kamala from her district attorney days, when she had the makings of a rising star. Mickey Edwards joins John Avlon.
show notes
Books by Mickey Edwards
Book mentioned by Mickey: "The Big Sort," by Bill Bishop
Book mentioned by John: "Burning Down the House," by Julian Zelizer
--------
29:47
S1 Ep2: Rolling Back the Phone-Based Childhood
Rates of depression and anxiety among adolescents shot up around the same time kids were switching from flip phones to smartphones. And as teens were moving more of their social lives online, loneliness and friendlessness surged as well. Jonathan Haidt joins John Avlon to discuss how to restore a play-based childhood—including his prescriptions for parents, schools, and members of Congress.
show notes
Haidt's book, "The Anxious Generation: How the Great Rewiring of Childhood Is Causing an Epidemic of Mental Illness"
More info on Haidt's "Let Grow" play club
Time article John referenced about uniting America
Politicians, pundits, and the media spend a lot of time talking about the problems our country faces but not enough time on how to solve them. Each week, John Avlon and his guests hash out sensible and attainable solutions for some of the most vexing issues confronting our democracy—solutions that will likely emerge from the political center.